Carlos, MN

Motorcycle crash in Pope County injures man from west central Minnesota

(Pope County, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol has released the name of the man injured when his motorcycle was hit by a truck in Pope County over the weekend. According to officials, Nathan Graves, 45, of Clara City, was traveling northbound on Highway 104 in Glenwood Township when he was hit by a truck traveling eastbound on Pope County Road 18. Graves reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to The St. Cloud Hospital.
POPE COUNTY, MN
Scammers Target Cold Spring

(KNSI) – Customers of at least one Cold Spring area bank have been inundated with fraud attempts. Police Chief Jason Blum says it is a complex scam, beginning with a phone call that is spoofed to look like it is coming from Granite Bank. “They’ll then send you an...
COLD SPRING, MN
Indiana Trailer Manufacturer to Add 200 Jobs at Minnesota Facility

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. An Indiana manufacturer of truck bodies, trailers,...
LITTLE FALLS, MN
Carlos, MN
Northwoods Adventure: PGA Tour Canada Comes to Brainerd

PGA Tour Canada is playing on United States soil, and the first PGA Tour-sanctioned event is being held in the Brainerd Lakes area. Cragun’s Legacy Courses is hosting the inaugural Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Championship, presented by Gertens. CRMC has partnered with Cragun’s to help with their charitable fund,...
BRAINERD, MN

