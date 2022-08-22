ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bucs waive TE Bug Howard, reduce roster to 80 players

By Luke Easterling
 4 days ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have gotten their roster down to the required 80 players before Tuesday’s deadline, making one final move to finish off their efforts.

Tight end Bug Howard was waived Monday (per multiple reports), following a handful of other moves over the last few days to get the Bucs roster compliant before Saturday’s preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts.

Two of those roster spots were eliminated by placing guard Aaron Stinnie and outside linebacker Cam Gill on injured reserve Monday.

Tampa Bay will have to make their final roster cuts after Saturday’s game, trimming down from 80 players to 53.

