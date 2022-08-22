ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otsego County, NY

Broome County Sheriff's Office Announces Arrests

The Broome County Sheriff's Office has announced several arrests for various offenses. Two people from Syracuse were arrested after a police chase and car crash. Police initially attempted a traffic stop after seeing a stolen vehicle from Syracuse in the Town of Dickinson and gave chase. The chase went into...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Head-on collision in Herkimer kills three people

HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Troopers in Oneida County have reported a fatal collision in the Town of Herkimer on August 21st that has claimed the lives of three people. Around 10:30 pm on Sunday, Troopers arrived on the scene of a head-on car accident that took place on Route 5. They […]
cnyhomepage.com

UPD wants to identify Grand Larceny suspect

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is attempting to identify a suspect in connection to an ongoing Grand Larceny investigation. If you know the identity of the individual in the images shown here or have any information regarding the incident, please contact Investigator Graeff with UPD’s Criminal Investigations Division at 315-223-3515 or jgraeff@uticapd.com.
UTICA, NY
WETM 18 News

Herkimer woman charged with Grand Larceny after allegedly stealing $50K

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a Herkimer woman has been charged with Grand Larceny after a multi-month investigation that started in April of 2022. According to the police, back in April, a local engineering firm contacted them after conducting an annual financial evaluation and finding some irregularities with their […]
UTICA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Mother, son charged with assault at Altamont Fairgrounds

A mother and son have been arrested for allegedly assaulting multiple people in the Altamont Fairgrounds parking lot. New York State Police said Angelique Anaya, 37, of Schenectady, and Sacario Anaya, 19, of Rotterdam, were arrested on August 21.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Pennsylvania Man Found Guilty of Felonies in Broome County

A Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania man was found guilty of felony crimes committed earlier this year. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Mason Rounds, Sr., of Hallstead, violated a no contact Order of Protection issued in Dickinson Town Court by calling the protected party from the Susquehanna County Jail in February 2022.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Amsterdam woman accused of welfare fraud

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) arrested Tiffany Rourke, 37, of Amsterdam on August 16. Deputies say that she lied on her application for SNAP benefits. When she applied for benefits she allegedly did not disclose everyone living in her home or all income earned.
WKTV

Teen dies after crashing into tree in Otsego County

MARYLAND, N.Y. – A 17-year-old girl was killed in a crash in Otsego County after New York State Police say she went off the road and hit a tree just after noon on Sunday. The teen, whose name has not been released, was driving south on County Highway 42 in the town of Maryland when she crashed.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
