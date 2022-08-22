Read full article on original website
Broome County Sheriff's Office Announces Arrests
The Broome County Sheriff's Office has announced several arrests for various offenses. Two people from Syracuse were arrested after a police chase and car crash. Police initially attempted a traffic stop after seeing a stolen vehicle from Syracuse in the Town of Dickinson and gave chase. The chase went into...
Stolen vehicle pursuit ends with narcotics arrest
In the early morning of August 21st, a Broome County Sheriff's Office Sergeant located a stolen vehicle from Syracuse that was traveling south bound on Upper Front Street in the Town of Dickinson.
Head-on collision in Herkimer kills three people
HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Troopers in Oneida County have reported a fatal collision in the Town of Herkimer on August 21st that has claimed the lives of three people. Around 10:30 pm on Sunday, Troopers arrived on the scene of a head-on car accident that took place on Route 5. They […]
Schenectady landlord fined over $600K for code violations
A Schenectady landlord has been fined over $600,000. According to Schenectady officials, Al Haqq, LLC was found guilty in Schenectady City Court of multiple code violations at eight different properties.
Pair accused of Fulton County siding construction scam
Two people have been arrested in connection with an alleged siding construction scam. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office said Keith Orr, 50, and Tracy Orr, 46, were arrested on August 18.
UPD wants to identify Grand Larceny suspect
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is attempting to identify a suspect in connection to an ongoing Grand Larceny investigation. If you know the identity of the individual in the images shown here or have any information regarding the incident, please contact Investigator Graeff with UPD’s Criminal Investigations Division at 315-223-3515 or jgraeff@uticapd.com.
3 killed in fiery head-on crash of 2 SUVs on rural road east of Utica
Little Falls, N.Y. — Three people died in a fiery, head-on crash between two SUVs in Herkimer County this weekend, according to troopers. The force of the crash was so strong that it took firefighters an hour to get the drivers out of the vehicles, troopers said. The crash...
Herkimer woman charged with Grand Larceny after allegedly stealing $50K
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a Herkimer woman has been charged with Grand Larceny after a multi-month investigation that started in April of 2022. According to the police, back in April, a local engineering firm contacted them after conducting an annual financial evaluation and finding some irregularities with their […]
Polio Detected in Another NY County's Wastewater This Month as Virus Spreads
The polio outbreak in New York is spreading, with virus now being detected in wastewater samples from another county both last month and this month. The state Health Department said Friday that four samples from Sullivan County, two from July and two from August, tested positive for the type of virus that can cause paralytic polio.
Mom, son attack people in parking lot dispute over honking at Upstate NY fair, troopers say
Village of Altamont, N.Y. — A mother and son were arrested after a traffic dispute turned into an assault in a parking lot of the Altamont Fairgrounds this weekend, troopers said. The mother and son were in a vehicle at 8:10 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot and were...
Man drowns in Otsego County river
A man has reportedly drowned in a river in Otsego County. The Otsego County Sheriff's Office said Brian Walley, 43, of Walton, was canoeing with family at the time.
Multiple People Assaulted at Altamont Fair, Mom and Son Arrested
A fun day at the fair with the family? Well, not this family. It was Sunday night, the final night of the 2022 Altamont Fair. The melee went down in, of all places, the parking area. State Police were called to the scene when it was reported that a fight...
Mystery solved: Human remains of woman found in upstate New York identified
Otsego County, N.Y. — Human remains found in a remote part of Upstate New York have been identified, troopers announced Friday. The woman was identified as 38-year-old Laura L. Rous of Otego in Otsego County, according to a news release by State Police. Otego is a town of 3,100 people southwest of Oneonta.
NYSP: Albany woman, Scotia man found dead in creek
New York State Police are investigating a double drowning in Hamilton County. On August 19, police said Kaydee Lyons, 24, of Albany, and Matthew Bank, 28, of Scotia, were found dead in the water of Tenant Creek off Hope Falls Road.
Mother, son charged with assault at Altamont Fairgrounds
A mother and son have been arrested for allegedly assaulting multiple people in the Altamont Fairgrounds parking lot. New York State Police said Angelique Anaya, 37, of Schenectady, and Sacario Anaya, 19, of Rotterdam, were arrested on August 21.
Pennsylvania Man Found Guilty of Felonies in Broome County
A Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania man was found guilty of felony crimes committed earlier this year. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Mason Rounds, Sr., of Hallstead, violated a no contact Order of Protection issued in Dickinson Town Court by calling the protected party from the Susquehanna County Jail in February 2022.
Amsterdam woman accused of welfare fraud
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) arrested Tiffany Rourke, 37, of Amsterdam on August 16. Deputies say that she lied on her application for SNAP benefits. When she applied for benefits she allegedly did not disclose everyone living in her home or all income earned.
Herkimer woman accused of stealing $50K from employer by altering payroll, bank statements
UTICA, N.Y. – A Herkimer woman is charged after allegedly stealing more than $50,000 from her employer over a three-year period. Utica police were contacted by a local engineering firm in April after noticing suspicious inconsistencies with their finances during an annual evaluation. The case was assigned to the...
Teen dies after crashing into tree in Otsego County
MARYLAND, N.Y. – A 17-year-old girl was killed in a crash in Otsego County after New York State Police say she went off the road and hit a tree just after noon on Sunday. The teen, whose name has not been released, was driving south on County Highway 42 in the town of Maryland when she crashed.
Human remains in Morris identified
Two weeks ago, the New York State Police at Oneonta found human remains in a remote area in the town of Morris. On Friday, August 19th, those remains were identified.
