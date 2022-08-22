James Coddington expressed love for his friends, family and attorneys before being executed on Thursday, but offered no words about the man he killed or for his family. An Oklahoma County judge sentenced Coddington to death in 2003 for the 1997 killing of Albert Hale. Coddington was high on crack cocaine when he killed Hale, his 73-year old friend and co-worker. Hale was killed with a hammer after refusing to give Coddington money for drugs, police said at the time.

