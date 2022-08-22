ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 97.9 FM

5 Crazy Different Texas Ghost Tours You Can Take!

This is not your typical Ghost Tour! Does that even make sense? What do you think of when you hear about a GHOST tour? Do you think of just entering a house and walking around it? Maybe getting into a car and hitting up different sights. Or, maybe just walking from building to building and taking pics with your phone. From segways to bats, these 5 crazy Ghost tours are a little different.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Have You Ever Driven To The Most Haunted TOWN in Texas?

There are probably plenty of towns that could probably be in the running for the most haunted in Texas. Every town has a story of some sort about something being haunted. So, I decided to google the most haunted town in Texas, and, this is what came up. There has to be a reason GOOGLE recognizes this as the most haunted town in Texas!
JEFFERSON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Texarkana, TX
City
El Paso, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Are These The Top 9 H-E-B Go To Items For Every TEXAN?

There's a reason we love our H-E-B's here in Texas! And, the 9 items listed below are a really great reason. Not only is H-E-B a TEXAS staple, but it also has H-E-B STUFF that you KNOW you can find at H-E-B every time you go! So, when this article showed up in my newsfeed, I had to pick out some of the classic H-E-B items! Here are 9 H-E-B items that TEXANS just can't do without out!
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

Howdy! Is This The Most TEXAS McDonald’s IN Texas?

Sometimes you can look at restaurants or fast food places and know exactly where they are located. That's pretty much the case with this McDonald's in Texas. There is no question that this McDonald's is definitely a TEXAS McDonald's!. THIS MCDONALD'S IS IN WEATHERFORD, TEXAS. Address: 2407 S Main St,...
WEATHERFORD, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Texas Smashes All Records Again For Total Job Gains

Texas once again has hit big in the jobs numbers department as Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement celebrating the release of July employment numbers by the Texas Workforce Commission showing a continuing jobs surge here in the Lone Star State. According to the release, Texas employers added 72,800...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sport Horse#Non Texans
Mix 97.9 FM

Talented Texas Artist Makes Detailed Images Out of Rice

There are so many different forms of art out there that it’s hard to keep track of each one. You have the classics like painting, drawing, and sculpting, but you also have more resent and unique ones that use interesting media. Many of these newer artforms get extremely creative...
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

Mix 97.9 FM

Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
494K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mix979fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy