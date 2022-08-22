Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Good Dog Park & Grill, A Park For Your ConsiderationObscura
Authorities Need Help Identifying This Little Girl. Do You Know Who She Is?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOpelika, AL
Sold Into The Night —The Heartbreaking Case Of Kamarie HollandMary HolmanPhenix City, AL
Alabama Girl Chewed Free of Restraints to Escape Her Family’s KillerA.W. NavesTallapoosa County, AL
HomeGoods announces plans to open new store location in AlabamaKristen WaltersAuburn, AL
fox16.com
School districts move to ease teacher stress, burnout
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — With Prince’s “Raspberry Beret” blaring in the background, about 20 New Hampshire educators grabbed wooden sticks and began pounding their tables to the beat. Emily Daniels, who was leading a two-day workshop on burnout, encouraged the group including teachers, school counselors, occupational...
fox16.com
Pipeline operator agrees to guilty plea in California spill
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A pipeline operator and two subsidiaries agreed Friday to plead guilty to negligently discharging oil off the Southern California coast in connection with a pipeline break that covered beaches with blobs of crude. The U.S. attorney’s office in Los Angeles said in a statement...
fox16.com
Company pledges to reduce Puerto Rico outages amid anger
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Persistent power outages and threats from Puerto Rico’s government prompted a company that operates the island’s transmission and distribution system to announce Wednesday that it would dedicate more resources and crews to improve service. The move came just hours after the...
fox16.com
Whitmer kidnap plot convictions unlikely to curb extremism
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — The conviction of two men for conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shows that jurors in a deeply divided nation can still reach agreement in politically charged cases, according to experts. But it leaves unanswered questions about the potential for violence by extremists...
fox16.com
Soggy outlook: More rain on the way for central Arkansas?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a very dry July, rain has finally made its way back to its natural state in August. While portions of the state still remain below average or in some kind of drought conditions, at least an inch of rain has fallen across the state.
fox16.com
PTN Deep Dive: Offensive Line
FAYETTVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – Each day this week, the Pig Trail Nation team breaks down one of Arkansas’ position groups before the season begins. On Wednesday, they got in the trenches to talk about the size and experience of this year’s offensive line. Arkansas returns four guys...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A bit more sunshine and heat into late-week
THURSDAY MORNING: We begin our Thursday with partly cloudy skies and perhaps a few light sprinkles and showers in southern Arkansas. Otherwise, these morning clouds thin out. This will make for a sunny midday with temperatures in the mid-80s. THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Expect mostly sunny skies through the afternoon with temperatures...
fox16.com
Public meetings scheduled for deer health information
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will host three meetings in the next month to discuss Arkansas’s deer herd and changes to local deer hunting regulations for portions of the state where chronic wasting disease was detected during the 2021-22 deer season.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Higher temps then rain chances
TONIGHT: Clouds continue to diminish through the night with mostly clear conditions after midnight. Temps remain in the 80s through 8pm and lower to the 70s after that. It will drop to the low 70s closer to sunrise with a light northeasterly wind. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, warm & humid Thursday...
