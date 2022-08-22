Read full article on original website
Spartan Men's Soccer Opens the Season Against Army Friday
EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State men's soccer will open the 2022 season, hosting Army on Friday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. This is the second-straight season that MSU has opened the season on Aug. 26, after defeating Cleveland State on the same date in 2021, 2-1. Michael Markoch will be on the call on the Big Ten Network+ broadcast.
Spartans Top Army For 2022 Season-Opening Victory
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State men's soccer successfully opened the 2022 season with a 2-1 victory over Army West Point Friday night at a raucous DeMartin Stadium. The Spartans used a pair of first-half goals with solid offensive play, then got resolute defensive effort to deny a second-half challenge by the Black Knights.
Field Hockey Opens Regular Season with #21 American, Saint Louis
Location: East Lansing, Mich. (Ralph Young Field) Location: East Lansing, Mich. (Ralph Young Field) EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State field hockey is set to open the regular season with a pair of home games this weekend at Ralph Young Field. The Spartans face No. 21 American on Friday, Aug. 26 at 6 p.m., and take on Saint Louis on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 2 p.m.
Spartans ‘Back in Black’ for Home Opener Against Central Michigan
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State women's soccer prepares for its home opener and the first leg of a three-game homestand on Thursday, Aug. 25, as the Spartans play host to the Central Michigan Chippewas in a 7 p.m. kick at DeMartin Stadium. Thursday night's game under the lights features the debut appearance of MSU's all-black kit ensemble.
Central Mich. (0-3-0, 0-0-0)-VS-Michigan St. (2-0-1, 0-0-0)
GOAL by MSU Wickes, Jordyn Assist by Labovic, Zivana. There were no penalties in this game. Clock CMU Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score MSU Score Play. 00:00 Kozal, Lauren at goalie for Michigan St. 00:00 Shingler, Emma at goalie for Central Mich. 02:03 Shot by MSU Diodati,...
