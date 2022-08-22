EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State men's soccer will open the 2022 season, hosting Army on Friday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. This is the second-straight season that MSU has opened the season on Aug. 26, after defeating Cleveland State on the same date in 2021, 2-1. Michael Markoch will be on the call on the Big Ten Network+ broadcast.

1 DAY AGO