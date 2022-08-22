ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WETM

Blood donations still needed despite end to National Blood Shortage Crisis declared by the American Red Cross

WEST HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — At the beginning of the year, the Red Cross declared a National Blood Shortage Crisis for the first time in history. Blood supply across the country was at a historic low and officials locally said the supply was the worst it had been in over a decade. Since that time, blood donation efforts increased but does that mean we’re out of ‘crisis’ mode yet?
WETM

Locals react to New York State gun laws

Police departments and business owners concerns on new gun laws. Local businesses join forces for backpack giveaway …. Corning Market Street trust company building up for …. Corning man charged with strangling woman in her …. Jennifer Craig scheduled for September plea hearing. Lane closures on Route 352 set to...
