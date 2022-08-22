Dynamic duo to lead Marian wrestling: Former Illinois teammates to coach Hurricanes

Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
This New Restaurant in Arlington Heights is a Copy Cat of a Popular Suburban Restaurant but is it Good?Chicago Food KingArlington Heights, IL
Shooting At Six Flags in Gurnee, Illinois Left 3 People InjuredBri HGurnee, IL
Celebrating Universal Oneness Day - a Hindu Raksha Bandhan Festival at Hoffman Estates police Department in August 2022Jignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
letsbeardown.com
THIS VIDEO SHOWS JUST HOW AMAZING CHICAGO SPORTS FANS ARE!
We all know that the city of Chicago is host to some of the most historic franchises in the world. Well, here is an example of the Cubs fans being incredible!
Indiana State University football players were going up to 90mph before fatal crash, survivor says
A group of Indiana State University students, including football players, were driving as fast as 90 miles per hour before their fatal crash, one survivor told police.
wgnradio.com
Find out the rich history of the McDonald’s in Palatine
Laura Herrera, the owner of the McDonald’s in Palatine, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the restaurant’s history and her family’s history of owning 31 McDonald’s locations across the country. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
8-year-old paralyzed in Highland Park attack improving
HIGHLAND, Ill. (WTVO) — The youngest survivor hurt in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting is making progress in his recovery. Cooper Roberts, 8, is off his IV and feeding tube, giving him more mobility and the opportunity to race his wheelchair down the hallways of his rehabilitation facility. It also means that […]
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
‘A place we’re proud of’: Woodstock High School plans 100th anniversary celebration Sept. 25
Current and former Blue Streaks as well as the general public are invited to help Woodstock High School celebrate its 100th anniversary of the South Street building next month. The […]
3 Chicago men charged in Dick’s Sporting Goods robbery in Northwest Indiana
The investigation is ongoing.
wjol.com
Security Breach At Chicago FBI Field Office
No one is hurt following a security breach at the FBI field office in Chicago. Officials say someone jumped the fence and began throwing rocks at the office on the Near West Side. The person was detained and Chicago police took them to the hospital for evaluation. The facility remains secure.
This Illinois Orchard is One of the Best in the US for Apple Picking
Your weekend plans are set. A trip to an orchard that started in 1965 as a hobby, now regarded as one of the absolute best orchards in America. Is there anything to love more about the fall season?. Even spring and summer lovers will tell you that deep down, nothing...
Ever Wondered What Parts of Illinois Has An 815 Area Code?
Every year in August, Rockford, Illinois celebrates 8-1-5- Day. It is no coincidence that the local holiday falls on August 15 (8/15). This is on purpose, of course, and the residents are encouraged to shop local and enjoy all things Rockford. Whether you're a native of Illinois or have lived...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois woman sentenced to 18 months for acquiring firearms, transferring them to known felons
ROCKFORD, Ill. - A Rockford woman was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison Monday for straw purchasing firearms. On May 18, 30-year-old Kiana Martin pleaded guilty to misrepresenting to firearms dealers that she was the transferee or buyer of firearms, when she in fact was not, prosecutors said. Martin...
This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in Chicagoland
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is expanding once again throughout the greater Chicago area. (CHICAGO) It will soon be even easier to find a Freddy's near you in the Chicago area. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced in a press release the fast-casual restaurant known for their double steakburgers, shoestring french fries, and frozen custard will be opening six new locations in northern Illinois.
Man stabbed to death near Chicago's Mag Mile identified, his girlfriend speaks out
CHICAGO - A murder along Chicago's Michigan Avenue apparently followed a road rage incident Tuesday night. The victim has been identified as 36-year-old Jeremy Walker. His long-time girlfriend says he was in route to pick her up from work. Walker was well known for his mobile detailing business and special...
kenosha.com
Kenosha Eats: Wilmot Stage Stop Ribeye
With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Wilmot Stage Stop, 30646 113th St., Wilmot, is a piece of history that has been a gathering...
fox32chicago.com
3 Chicago men robbed Dick's Sporting Goods in NW Indiana, rammed getaway vehicle into police car: sheriff
SCHEREVILLE, Ind. - Three Chicago men have been charged in connection to a robbery that occurred at Dick's Sporting Goods in Schererville, Indiana Saturday. Ricky C. Pierce, 30, faces one count of attempted theft and one count of resisting law enforcement. Jaleel S. Spencer, 32, faces one count of attempted...
fox32chicago.com
Elmwood Park man charged with murder in Humboldt Park shooting
CHICAGO - An Elmwood Park man is being charged with first degree murder following a deadly shooting in Humboldt Park earlier this month. Steven Alfaro, 27, allegedly shot and killed 32-year-old Anil Paul during an argument around 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 14 in the 1100 block of North Ridgeway Avenue.
fox32chicago.com
Group of 4 attempted to force woman into vehicle on Chicago's Near West Side: police
CHICAGO - A group of unknown offenders attempted to force a 30-year-old woman into a vehicle on Chicago's Near West Side Wednesday morning. Around 7:26 a.m., police say the victim was on the sidewalk in the 200 block of South Sangamon Street in the West Loop when a vehicle approached her and a person got out of the vehicle.
4 people shot outside Chicago high school
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago Police responded to a shooting outside Carl Schurz High School, at 3601 N Milwaukee Avenue, on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, at least four people were shot across the street from the school around 2:45 p.m., about 10 minutes before class was let out. A 15-year-old boy was […]
Man dies after being stabbed in River North, driving a few blocks to Magnificent Mile
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 36-year-old man is dead after being stabbed in River North and driving a few blocks until his car stopped on the Magnificent Mile Tuesday evening. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, it all happened at the height of rush hour around 6:45 p.m. The chain of events ended in the middle of the street on Michigan Avenue near Ontario Street and the Burberry store – but it began several blocks to the west at Ohio and Dearborn streets.Late Tuesday at the latter intersection, police had set up a barrier around a bloody black sandal...
Man faces 15 years in prison after fatal hit and run in northwest suburb
A north suburban man is facing prison time after a fatal hit and run accident. Waldemar Buczak of Hampshire was driving the truck that struck and killed Jose Cobian of Chicago as he rode his bicycle on Busse Road in Elk Grove Village last week.
