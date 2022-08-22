Read full article on original website
Watch Tulsa Football Press Conference
TULSA, Okla. –– Philip Montgomery met the media this week to discuss the end of preseason camp and preview the upcoming season opener against the Wyoming Cowboys next Saturday. WATCH HERE. Tulsa and Wyoming will face-off on Saturday Sept. 3, with a 2:30 p.m. (CT) kickoff from War...
Tulsa falls 3-1 to Pepperdine in Season Opener
Lincoln, Neb. — The University of Tulsa volleyball team took the first set but couldn't hold on and lost in four sets (25-22, 21-25, 26-28, 16-25) to the Pepperdine Waves during the first match of the Husker Invitational Friday. The Golden Hurricane offense was paced by Kayley Cassaday, who...
Tulsa Volleyball Falls in 3-0 Sweep to Nebraska
Lincoln, Neb. — The University of Tulsa volleyball team fell to the No. 1 ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers in three sets (15-25, 12-25, 13-25) Friday in Lincoln. The non-conference loss moved Tulsa to 0-2 to start the season. Kayley Cassaday finished with 10 kills to lead the Golden Hurricane offense....
Cassaday Makes Preseason All-Conference Team
Tulsa, Okla. — The American Athletic Conference announced the annual Volleyball Preseason Coaches' Poll Wednesday. The University of Tulsa was ranked sixth of 11 teams and senior outside hitter Kayley Cassaday was named to the Preseason All-Conference Team ahead of opening weekend. The Overland Park, Kan. native led Tulsa...
Tulsa Women’s Soccer Team Hosts Oklahoma State on Thursday
The Tulsa women's soccer team returns to action with the home opener against Oklahoma State on Thursday, August 25 beginning at 7:00 pm at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium. Tickets are $5 general admission and can be purchased at the north ticket gate, online at TulsaHurricane.com/tickets or by calling...
Tulsa's 11th-Ranked Men’s Soccer Team Opens Season at Marquette and Wisconsin This Week
Tulsa's 11th-ranked men's soccer team will open the 2022 campaign with a pair of road games at Marquette on Thursday, August 25, and at Wisconsin on Sunday, August 28, beginning at 5:00 pm and 1:00 pm, respectively. Tom McIntosh returns for his 28th year at the helm of the men's...
