Tulsa, OK

tulsahurricane.com

Watch Tulsa Football Press Conference

TULSA, Okla. –– Philip Montgomery met the media this week to discuss the end of preseason camp and preview the upcoming season opener against the Wyoming Cowboys next Saturday. WATCH HERE. Tulsa and Wyoming will face-off on Saturday Sept. 3, with a 2:30 p.m. (CT) kickoff from War...
TULSA, OK
tulsahurricane.com

Tulsa falls 3-1 to Pepperdine in Season Opener

Lincoln, Neb. — The University of Tulsa volleyball team took the first set but couldn't hold on and lost in four sets (25-22, 21-25, 26-28, 16-25) to the Pepperdine Waves during the first match of the Husker Invitational Friday. The Golden Hurricane offense was paced by Kayley Cassaday, who...
TULSA, OK
tulsahurricane.com

Tulsa Volleyball Falls in 3-0 Sweep to Nebraska

Lincoln, Neb. — The University of Tulsa volleyball team fell to the No. 1 ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers in three sets (15-25, 12-25, 13-25) Friday in Lincoln. The non-conference loss moved Tulsa to 0-2 to start the season. Kayley Cassaday finished with 10 kills to lead the Golden Hurricane offense....
TULSA, OK
tulsahurricane.com

Cassaday Makes Preseason All-Conference Team

Tulsa, Okla. — The American Athletic Conference announced the annual Volleyball Preseason Coaches' Poll Wednesday. The University of Tulsa was ranked sixth of 11 teams and senior outside hitter Kayley Cassaday was named to the Preseason All-Conference Team ahead of opening weekend. The Overland Park, Kan. native led Tulsa...
TULSA, OK
tulsahurricane.com

Tulsa Women’s Soccer Team Hosts Oklahoma State on Thursday

The Tulsa women's soccer team returns to action with the home opener against Oklahoma State on Thursday, August 25 beginning at 7:00 pm at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium. Tickets are $5 general admission and can be purchased at the north ticket gate, online at TulsaHurricane.com/tickets or by calling...
TULSA, OK

