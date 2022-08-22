Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Delicious Bakery is Hiding Behind this Massachusetts Gas StationTravel MavenConcord, MA
Help Say Goodnight to Hunger by Staying at an Omni Hotels & Resorts LocationMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Boston, MA
You're Invited! Rockland Fall Festival Will Include Face-Painting, Beer Garden & Live Music!Dianna CarneyRockland, MA
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
True North Trinktisch Table LagerHoppy BostonBelmont, MA
Related
Framingham High To Only Give Seniors Parking Spaces in 2022-23
FRAMINGHAM – Juniors are out of luck when it comes to the lottery for parking spaces at Framingham High for the 2022-23 school year. SOURCE has learned that all parking spaces will go to members of the Class of 2023, when it comes to the parking space lottery. The...
Framingham Pack 78 Hosting Welcome Back To Scouts Night; Parents Virtual Meeting
FRAMINGHAM – The school year is rapidly approaching which also means that it’s time to kick off the Scouting Year! Framingham Pack 78 is hosting “Welcome Back to Scouts Night” for our returning cub scout families and anyone who may be interested in learning about joining cub scouts.
Half Dozen Ashland Students on Worcester Academy’s Honors List
WORCESTER – Worcester Academy proudly announces its 2022 Honor Roll and Headmaster’s List. The honors represent the achievements that each of these Worcester Academy students has earned through academic excellence, challenge, and personal growth. Renee Coutinho of Ashland, Class of 2023, Head’s List. Olivia Preston of Ashland,...
7 Framingham Students On Headmaster’s List at Worcester Academy
WORCESTER – Worcester Academy proudly announces its 2022 Honor Roll and Headmaster’s List. The honors represent the achievements that each of these Worcester Academy students has earned through academic excellence, challenge, and personal growth. Ellianna Gelardi of Framingham, Class of 2022, Head’s List. John Tully of Framingham,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Framingham High Marching Band Car Wash Raises More Than $700
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High marching band held a car wash last week at CJ’s in Nobscot and raised more than $700. The Framingham Flyers Marching Band has been working hard to get ready for its NESBA competition season. You can see them perform at Flyers home football games at halftime and at the competitions throughout the Commonwealth.
Framingham High Student Schedules Delayed
FRAMINGHAM – Due to “unforeseen difficulties” with Framingham High School’s Aspen/X2 system, the student schedules for teh class of 2022-23 are delayed, announced the high school today, August 22. Freshmen will have tours of the high school Wednesday & Thursday of this week, and the freshmen...
Landau on Honor Roll at Worcester Academy
WORCESTER – Worcester Academy proudly announces its 2022 Honor Roll and Headmaster’s List. The honors represent the achievements that each of these Worcester Academy students has earned through academic excellence, challenge, and personal growth. On the list is Walter Landau of Natick, Class of 2026, Honor Roll. Founded...
Juelich Graduates From Western New England University
SPRINGFIELD – Western New England University held its 2022 Graduate commencement ceremony on May 22 in the Anthony S. Caprio Alumni Healthful Living Center, celebrating the Class of 2022. The keynote speaker Sheila Barcohana Hollender (L ’80), a leading authority on women’s issues, environmental health, and sustainability, encouraged the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Framingham State University Announces Lineup For 10th Anniversary of Arts & Ideas Series
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham State University is celebrating the 10th Anniversary of its Arts & Ideas series with a full lineup of exciting and thought-provoking speakers, films, exhibitions and performances. The theme of the series is Sustaining Life & Sustaining Joy: Under the pandemic and during these challenging times, we...
Marylou Patricia Russo, 68, Nurse
FRAMINGHAM – Marylou “Mary” Patricia Russo, 68, of Framingham and formerly of Holliston, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Born in Wellesley, she was the daughter of the late Patricia (Gallo) Rogers Stafford and Robert Rogers. She was the wife of 25 years to the late...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Thursday, August 25, 2022
1 This is week 10 of the Framingham Farmers’ Market. It is open from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Framingham Centre Common. Some of the food trucks may arrive as early as noon. 2. The Framingham Public Library will host an outdoor jazz concert at the Christa McAuliffe Library branch tonight. performing will be the Steve Rudolph Trio Big band from 7 to 8 p.m. in the Astronaut’s Grove. Bring your own chair.
7 Natick Students on Spring 2022 Dean’s List at University of Vermont
BURLINGTON, VERMONT – The following students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at the University of Vermont:. Abigail Connolly, History major, from Natick, is in the College of Arts and Sciences. Katherine Coyne, Psychological Science major, from Natick, is in the College...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hoops & Homework Marks 10th Anniversary With Banner
FRAMINGHAM – Hoops and Homework is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. Today, August 24, community members and political leaders were asked to be in a banner photo at the organization’s location on Interfaith Terrace. Missing from the photo was its founder Herb Chasan and its board chair...
Doucette On Spring 2022 Dean’s List at University of Vermont
BURLINGTON, VERMONT – The following students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at the University of Vermont:. Iain Doucette, Biological Science major, from Ashland, MA is in the College of Arts and Sciences. Since 1791, the University of Vermont has worked to...
LETTER: Sousa Will Be a Strong, Focused Legislator
FRAMINGHAM – We are writing to publicly express our support for Priscilla Souza to be our new state representative in the September 6, 2022 Democrat primary for the one newly created legislative district that exclusively covers much of Framingham. As long time residents, who have been actively involved in...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued by National Weather Service
BOSTON – The National Weather Service out of Boston/Norton has issued a severe thunderstorm warning this afternoon. At 2:38 p.m. the severe thunderstorm was located over West Brookfield, or 17 miles west of Worcester, moving east at 45 mph. The storm has 60 mph wind gusts and penny size...
Free Back-to-School Event Saturday at the Framingham Family Resource Center
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Family Resource Center will host a free back-to-school event on Saturday, August 27 at the Wayside Youth & Family Services building at 88 Lincoln Street. The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside in the parking lot with several other organizations participating. Backpacks...
3 Framingham Students Earn Dean’s List at University of Vermont
BURLINGTON, VERMONT – The following Framingham students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at the University of Vermont:. Marissa Drapeau, Professional Nursing major, is in the College of Nursing and Health Sciences. Paige Fisher, Public Communication major is in the College of...
2 With Ties To Fuller To Become New Assistant Principals at Framingham Middle School
FRAMINGHAM -There will be two new assistant principals at Fuller Middle School to start the 2022-23 school year, said Principal Kerry Wood. At the end of the 2021-22 school year, Mike Stevens retired as an assistant principal. Assistant Principal Lisa Cogliandro will retire at the end of the 2022 calendar...
Krasner Receives Doctor of Pharmacy From Western New England University
SPRINGFIELD – Western New England University held its 2022 Graduate commencement ceremony on May 22 in the Anthony S. Caprio Alumni Healthful Living Center, celebrating the Class of 2022. The keynote speaker Sheila Barcohana Hollender (L ’80), a leading authority on women’s issues, environmental health, and sustainability, encouraged the...
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
5K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0