1 This is week 10 of the Framingham Farmers’ Market. It is open from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Framingham Centre Common. Some of the food trucks may arrive as early as noon. 2. The Framingham Public Library will host an outdoor jazz concert at the Christa McAuliffe Library branch tonight. performing will be the Steve Rudolph Trio Big band from 7 to 8 p.m. in the Astronaut’s Grove. Bring your own chair.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO