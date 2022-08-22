ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham High Marching Band Car Wash Raises More Than $700

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High marching band held a car wash last week at CJ’s in Nobscot and raised more than $700. The Framingham Flyers Marching Band has been working hard to get ready for its NESBA competition season. You can see them perform at Flyers home football games at halftime and at the competitions throughout the Commonwealth.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham High Student Schedules Delayed

FRAMINGHAM – Due to “unforeseen difficulties” with Framingham High School’s Aspen/X2 system, the student schedules for teh class of 2022-23 are delayed, announced the high school today, August 22. Freshmen will have tours of the high school Wednesday & Thursday of this week, and the freshmen...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Landau on Honor Roll at Worcester Academy

WORCESTER – Worcester Academy proudly announces its 2022 Honor Roll and Headmaster’s List. The honors represent the achievements that each of these Worcester Academy students has earned through academic excellence, challenge, and personal growth. On the list is Walter Landau of Natick, Class of 2026, Honor Roll. Founded...
WORCESTER, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Juelich Graduates From Western New England University

SPRINGFIELD – Western New England University held its 2022 Graduate commencement ceremony on May 22 in the Anthony S. Caprio Alumni Healthful Living Center, celebrating the Class of 2022. The keynote speaker Sheila Barcohana Hollender (L ’80), a leading authority on women’s issues, environmental health, and sustainability, encouraged the...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
#Tryouts#The Wayland Community
FraminghamSOURCE

Marylou Patricia Russo, 68, Nurse

FRAMINGHAM – Marylou “Mary” Patricia Russo, 68, of Framingham and formerly of Holliston, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Born in Wellesley, she was the daughter of the late Patricia (Gallo) Rogers Stafford and Robert Rogers. She was the wife of 25 years to the late...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Thursday, August 25, 2022

1 This is week 10 of the Framingham Farmers’ Market. It is open from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Framingham Centre Common. Some of the food trucks may arrive as early as noon. 2. The Framingham Public Library will host an outdoor jazz concert at the Christa McAuliffe Library branch tonight. performing will be the Steve Rudolph Trio Big band from 7 to 8 p.m. in the Astronaut’s Grove. Bring your own chair.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Hoops & Homework Marks 10th Anniversary With Banner

FRAMINGHAM – Hoops and Homework is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. Today, August 24, community members and political leaders were asked to be in a banner photo at the organization’s location on Interfaith Terrace. Missing from the photo was its founder Herb Chasan and its board chair...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

LETTER: Sousa Will Be a Strong, Focused Legislator

FRAMINGHAM – We are writing to publicly express our support for Priscilla Souza to be our new state representative in the September 6, 2022 Democrat primary for the one newly created legislative district that exclusively covers much of Framingham. As long time residents, who have been actively involved in...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Comments / 0

Community Policy