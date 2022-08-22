ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Court Docs: Suspect in armed robbery of Pueblo students linked to other crimes that same day

By Sean Rice
 4 days ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) — According to court documents obtained by 13 Investigates , the three Pueblo South High School students robbed at gunpoint on Aug. 17 weren't the only victims that day. Arrest documents say a group of suspects robbed a gas station as well.

While walking home from school, police say three suspects robbed the teens at gunpoint. One of the suspects, 18-year-old Amour Velasquez, was eventually found in Colorado Springs and arrested. The other suspects, two males, are not in custody.

According to court documents, Velasquez was driving a Toyota Rav-4, reported stolen from Colorado Springs, to approach the teens. The students told police Velasquez said they were going to "run" their "stuff." One of the male suspects then pressed a gun to one of the teen's chest.

According to the arrest affidavit, the high school students told police they didn't know the suspects. After the robbery, court documents say Velasquez "apologized" and "dabbed them up." Court records say "dabbed up" is a slang word for giving them a handshake.

Hours after this robbery, court documents say the trio of suspects robbed an Alta gas station on the north side of Pueblo. When a worker confronted Velasquez, saying she needed to pay for the stolen items, the worker said Velasquez "pulled out a purple pistol and pointed it at her."

The worker said she "feared for her life" and let Velasquez and the two males leave.

According to the affidavit, one of the teen's phones was still actively updating its location through Snapchat, a social media app. That's when police discovered that the suspects had traveled back to Colorado Springs.

After the Pueblo Police Department contacted the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers found and arrested Velasquez.

According to the affidavit, Velasquez admitted to the robberies and claimed she was solely responsible for the acts.

While police were transporting her to the station, the affidavit says she overdosed and was "administered a dose of Narcan." She was transported to a Colorado Springs hospital for treatment.

When speaking with police, Velasquez told them the reason she allegedly committed the robberies was because she was "broke." She claimed she originally asked the students for money, but they didn't have any. That's when she said she stole their shoes, phones, backpacks, and computers.

Velasquez was charged with aggravated robbery, motor vehicle theft, and multiple counts of a restraining order violation.

The Pueblo Police Department said the other crimes, separate from the armed robbery of the high school students, are still under investigation. There is no timetable on when or if additional arrests will be made.

Comments / 8

GrampaKool
4d ago

strong arm robbery with a gun usually brings a 5 year sentence minimum. Guess we'll see what this justice system system puts together with that and all the other charges. Guess she's never heard of working for a living, ezier just using a gun to try to get what you want. Hopefully, she'll have room&board at our expense for a long while.

Reply(1)
4
Bret Cordero
1d ago

i doubt the theft holding gun to the store clerk was given clearance by that said store clerk to go ahead and leave. in return was other way around. that the theft gave themselves the ok to leave the store , from the fact of holding a gun out for the store clerk to see.

Reply
2
Colorado Springs, CO
