Samuel Umtiti is 'close to agreeing terms with Italian club Lecce', as Barcelona remarkably agree to pay ALL of his wages despite looking to save the '£17m' needed to register Jules Kounde

By Michael Rudling For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti is 'closing in on a loan move to Lecce', but his parent club will 'continue to pay his wages in full'.

This will come as something of a surprise for Barcelona fans, as the purpose of selling players was supposed to reducing the wage bill.

Barca still haven't registered new signing Jules Kounde, who arrived from Sevilla for £46 million this summer.

Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti is close to agreeing a deal to join Italian club Lecce on loan
The deal will do little to ease Xavi's financial dilemma, as Barca will continue to pay his wages

According to reports in AS, Xavi's Barcelona are 'confident' they will raise the '£17m' needed to register Kounde before their deadline at the start of September.

The funds are likely to be raised by selling players, with Memphis Depay linked with Juventus and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang chased by both Manchester United and Chelsea.

AS also claim that Mallorca have shown interest in Martin Braithwaite, but the Danish forward is reluctant to leave the Nou Camp.

The Catalan Giants are looking to raise £17m so that they can register signing Jules Kounde

Umtiti's loan to Lecce was another move thought to help ease the wage budget, but after reports from Fabrizio Romano that Barca will continue to pay the defender's full wages, it is unclear how the move will help the situation.

The defender has struggled to nail down a place at Barcelona since arriving from Lyon in 2016, but has picked up two La Liga titles and three Copa Del Reys.

A move away from the club could be good for the Frenchman as he looks to recover the form that saw him play a key role in his country's 2018 World Cup win.

