EXCLUSIVE: British woman, 48, fights for life after being hit by lightning in front of her daughter on Croatian beach

By Nick Pisa for MailOnline
 5 days ago

A British woman is fighting for her life after being struck by lightning in front of her daughter while they were sheltering from a thunderstorm on a Croatian beach.

The 48-year-old woman, who has not been identified, is now in a critical condition in a hospital intensive care unit.

The mother and her daughter were sunbathing at a popular beach on the outskirts of the holiday resort of Split on Saturday afternoon when they had to run for their lives as a massive thunderstorm swept in from the sea.

The woman was hit by a lightening bolt as they tried to reach the safety of a nearby hotel and knocked unconscious by the 300 million volt blast surging through her body.

The mother and her daughter were sunbathing at a popular beach on the outskirts of the holiday resort of Split on Saturday afternoon when they had to run for their lives as a massive thunderstorm swept in from the sea (file image of Split, Croatia)

Her daughter's screams alerted passers by and fortunately a medic who was on hand dealing with a bike accident taking place in a triathlon rushed to her help and gave first aid.

The hero paramedic managed to revive the woman and she was rushed to Split's KBC hospital where she is now in a critical condition in the intensive care unit with a serious head injury and burns.

An official who was on head from the Marjenski Dir triathlon told MailOnline: 'The woman was struck close to the beach and fortunately for her one of our oncall medics who was attending the event managed to revive her.

'He was close by dealing with a bike accident that had just taken place and when he heard the screams he rushed over to help the woman and he stabilised her until the ambulance arrived.'

In a statement posted on their Facebook page local police said: 'At 3:15 p.m. (on Saturday) a report was received from the hospital that an emergency medical aid had been requested to arrive at the Kašjuni beach in Split, where one person was allegedly injured by a lightning strike.

'The woman received medical assistance at the scene and was transported to the hospital where she was kept for further treatment, her life is in danger.'An investigation will be conducted at the scene and all the circumstances of this accident are being determined.'

The official advice for avoiding injury during thunderstorms at the beach is to get out of the water and head for the nearest building and not seek shelter under a tree or tent.

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

