msu.edu
Over 9,800 new, diverse Spartans to arrive on MSU’s campus starting Thursday
After a record-setting 57,898 applications were submitted for the upcoming academic year, more than 9,800 first-year students are expected on campus starting Thursday, Michigan State University President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D., announced today. The fall 2022 entering class sets a new record for the university, exceeding last year’s largest...
msu.edu
Delivering research and education success
University Procurement and Logistics is responsible for the sourcing, receipt and delivery of all the materials necessary for Michigan State University to run smoothly. The unit stocks and sells a wide variety of commonly used items, including paper towels, petri dishes and copy paper. Their 36,000-square-foot warehouse also provides secure, climate-controlled storage of departmental records, equipment and retail products.
msu.edu
Former Capt. Matt Merony hired as new DeWitt Township Police Chief
DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Former Michigan State University Police and Public Safety Captain Matt Merony has been hired as the new Chief of the DeWitt Township Police Department. Merony served with MSU DPPS for more than 26 years, beginning at the department in 1996. He retired from MSU DPPS earlier this month.
