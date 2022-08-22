University Procurement and Logistics is responsible for the sourcing, receipt and delivery of all the materials necessary for Michigan State University to run smoothly. The unit stocks and sells a wide variety of commonly used items, including paper towels, petri dishes and copy paper. Their 36,000-square-foot warehouse also provides secure, climate-controlled storage of departmental records, equipment and retail products.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO