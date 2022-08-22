ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSUSports.net

Tiger Athletic Foundation Announces Pledge Per Win Campaign

LSU fans can cheer on the Fighting Tigers this season with a new and exciting way to support student-athletes, as the Tiger Athletic Foundation announced Thursday its “Pledge Per Win” campaign for the 2022-23 football season. By making a pledge of $1 or more for each LSU Football...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Boutte and Ojulari Named to Preseason All-SEC Team

BATON ROUGE – LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte and defensive end BJ Ojulari have been named first team preseason All-Southeastern Conference, the league office announced on Tuesday. The preseason All-SEC team was voted on by the league’s 14 head coaches. Coaches could not vote for their own players. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Leah Stancil Named an LSU Associate Head Coach

BATON ROUGE, La. – Leah Stancil, the former Tulane swimming and diving head coach for the last four seasons, accepted an associate head coach position at LSU to return to the SEC, head swimming coach Rick Bishop announced Tuesday. “We are thrilled to have Leah Stancil join us,” Bishop...
BATON ROUGE, LA

