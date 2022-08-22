Read full article on original website
LSUSports.net
Tiger Athletic Foundation Announces Pledge Per Win Campaign
LSU fans can cheer on the Fighting Tigers this season with a new and exciting way to support student-athletes, as the Tiger Athletic Foundation announced Thursday its “Pledge Per Win” campaign for the 2022-23 football season. By making a pledge of $1 or more for each LSU Football...
LSUSports.net
Boutte and Ojulari Named to Preseason All-SEC Team
BATON ROUGE – LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte and defensive end BJ Ojulari have been named first team preseason All-Southeastern Conference, the league office announced on Tuesday. The preseason All-SEC team was voted on by the league’s 14 head coaches. Coaches could not vote for their own players. The...
LSUSports.net
Leah Stancil Named an LSU Associate Head Coach
BATON ROUGE, La. – Leah Stancil, the former Tulane swimming and diving head coach for the last four seasons, accepted an associate head coach position at LSU to return to the SEC, head swimming coach Rick Bishop announced Tuesday. “We are thrilled to have Leah Stancil join us,” Bishop...
LSUSports.net
Lindblad In World Amateur Team; Svensson, Former Tiger Gallagher-Smith In Action
BATON ROUGE – LSU senior Ingrid Lindblad, the No. 2 ranked amateur in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, will take the tee early Wednesday morning United States time, representing her home country, Sweden, in the 29th World Amateur Team Championships. The playing for the Espirito Santo Trophy will be...
