FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Wednesday made two weeks for Fort Wayne Community Schools students and staff being back in classrooms for the 2022-2023 school year. Fort Wayne Community Schools Superintendent Mark Daniel spoke with WANE 15 to give an update on how things are going so far. He touched on bus transportation and new bus routes, school nurses, overall health of students and staff, and what he’d like to change for next year.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO