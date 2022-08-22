Read full article on original website
Related
WANE-TV
Pickup rolls after crash outside Garrett
GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) — A pickup rolled over and was totaled after it was struck by another pickup in a DeKalb County intersection early Friday. The crash happened in the area of S.R. 205 at C.R. 7 south of Garrett around 7:20 a.m. According to a report from the...
WANE-TV
2 hurt in motorcycle-boat collision near Garrett
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a crash between a motorcycle and a boat that injured two people. It happened shortly after six Wednesday night in the 1300 block of State Road 8, near State Road 327. The motorcycle was traveling behind an SUV hauling a boat. The SUV slowed for stopped traffic and the motorcycle operator, Kyle Landrum from Fort Wayne, was unable to avoid hitting the boat and trailer.
inkfreenews.com
Wakarusa Motorcyclist Flown From Accident South Of Nappanee
NAPPANEE — A Wakarusa man was flown from a two-vehicle accident south of Nappanee on Thursday, Aug. 25. At 4:36 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident on West CR 800N, near North CR 800W, Nappanee. Joann K. Miller, 19, Akron, said...
wfft.com
Triangle Park Bar & Grille to reopen in Fort Wayne in 2022
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Don Hall's Triangle Park Bar & Grille plans to reopen its doors in October 2022. Documents for a new sign filed with the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals say "the restaurant closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic." Hall Drive-Ins Inc. wants to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WANE-TV
Hall’s to bring back Triangle Park
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Triangle Park is reopening. The Hall family said it will reopen the restaurant at 3010 Trier Road, near Coliseum Boulevard. Bud Hall said he hoped to have Triangle Park up and running again in October or November. Triangle Park closed in June 2020, at...
WANE-TV
Traffic easing up after reported accident on I-69 in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Traffic was snarled on northbound Interstate 69 in north Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon. A crash was reported at the 312 milemarker, at the Coldwater Road interchange. Around 4:15 p.m., INDOT reported traffic backed up beyond the Goshen Road/U.S. 30 interchange, more than 3 miles...
WANE-TV
Man found after Public Safety Alert issued
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have found a man who went missing and prompted the issuance of a Public Safety Alert. The 57-year-old Burmese man had been missing from the 3300 block of Clermont Avenue, on the southeast side of Fort Wayne. The alert said he could be in need of medical attention.
Times-Union Newspaper
1 Airlifted After One-Vehicle Accident
A Warsaw man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after a one-vehicle accident Thursday morning. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at approximately 1:53 a.m. Thursday, Damien W. Petersen, 32, South Detroit Street, Warsaw, was traveling east on CR 250N. Upon approaching the intersection of CR 250N and CR 100E, he failed to stop at a stop sign and proceeded through the intersection.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNDU
Missing woman out of Marshall County located at Mishawaka hospital
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Marshall County Police have located a La Paz woman who had been missing since Sunday. The Marshall County Police Department received information Thursday night that she was found at Saint Joseph Medical Center in Mishawaka. They are releasing no further information at this time. ORIGINAL...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Community Schools two weeks in – how it’s going
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Wednesday made two weeks for Fort Wayne Community Schools students and staff being back in classrooms for the 2022-2023 school year. Fort Wayne Community Schools Superintendent Mark Daniel spoke with WANE 15 to give an update on how things are going so far. He touched on bus transportation and new bus routes, school nurses, overall health of students and staff, and what he’d like to change for next year.
WANE-TV
Parks: New disc golf course coming to the Northside
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A grand opening of a new public disc golf course at Bob Arnold Northside Park is planned for this Sunday from noon to 3 p.m., Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation announced via a media release. The celebration will include disc golf clinics, giveaways, food...
fortwaynesnbc.com
DeBrand Fine Chocolates to close Coldwater Road store
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Fort Wayne chocolatier has announced that they are closing one of their stores. DeBrand Fine Chocolates was established in Fort Wayne in October of 1987, according to the company’s website, and is currently operating four stores in the city with one in Indianapolis.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfft.com
Allen County commissioner says southeast Fort Wayne location still 'Plan A' for new jail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters says the southeast Fort Wayne location is still their first option for the new jail, despite reports otherwise. Peters told FOX 55 he does not know why a news report said the location was no longer being considered. He said...
WANE-TV
Electric Works reveals new sign with classic look
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For decades, the General Electric sign, placed on a metal structure and highlighted with red lights, stood as an iconic feature of Fort Wayne’s skyline until it was removed in March 2016. Now, Electric Works hopes for similar prominence from its own sign.
WANE-TV
Unexplained explosions stoke natural gas concerns
(WEHT)- Two weeks after a deadly home explosion rocked Weinbach Ave. in Evansville and almost a week after another fatal explosion destroyed a home in Wabash County– there is still no word on what caused either blast. Still, the explosions are stoking concerns over natural gas. Atmos Energy representative...
hoosieragtoday.com
Northeastern Indiana Crops in Good Shape, Despite Challenging Weather Conditions
How are corn and soybean crops coming along near the cities of Marion, Decatur and Fort Wayne? Luke Hesterman with the Specialty Hybrids team, who is based out of Allen County, says he likes what he’s seeing of the corn and soybean crops across northeastern Indiana. “We feel very...
WANE-TV
Coroner: Motorcyclist in northwest side crash with semi ID’d
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A motorcyclist involved in a crash with a semi-tractor trailer rig at the intersection of Cook Road and U.S. 33 earlier this month has died. The Allen County Coroner’s office said 55-year-old Bruce Scott Hoppas died from multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of his death was ruled an accident.
WANE-TV
DeKalb County mulling buggy tax
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — William Hartman, president of DeKalb County Commissioners, first considered implementing an ordinance fee for horse-drawn vehicles after a county resident expressed their concern for the situation. Now, DeKalb County has proposed an ordinance that will require anyone with horse-drawn vehicles to pay a $250...
abc57.com
Motorcyclist and passenger seriously injured in crash
ELKHART, Ind. -- A motorcyclist and their passenger were seriously injured in a crash on CR 6 Tuesday evening, according to Elkhart Police. At 6:16 p.m., police responded to a call about a crash in the 23000 block of CR 6. The initial investigation found a motorcycle was traveling eastbound...
WANE-TV
Arp exploring run for Fort Wayne mayor
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne City Councilman Jason Arp is considering a run for the mayor’s office. “I’m one of the few people involved in politics that actually grew up somewhere else,” he told WANE 15. “I get to see what a special place Fort Wayne really is. And so I want to preserve that.”
Comments / 0