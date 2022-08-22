ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal insists his children 'have to get two degrees to get his cheese' even though he's worth $570million - and reveals the surprising Aussie player he rates above all others

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal might have a net worth of more than $570million, but that doesn't mean he's ever had a 'real job' or will give any of his six children free handouts. The 50-year-old former Lakers star has sparked a frenzy since touching down in Australia earlier this week,...
NBA
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson Says He Was Shocked To Hear That Larry Bird Was Jealous Of Him Winning A Title As A Rookie: "He Admitted He Was Jealous, Which Really Shocked Me, Because He Never Ever Showed It Back Then."

Magic Johnson and Larry Bird were the two defining figures of the NBA in the 1980s. Their iconic rivalry elevated the league to another level as they battled it out on the biggest stage of the sport. What set the stage for their rivalry in the league was that the two had also faced off in the NCAA title game in 1979, where Magic came out on top, as Michigan State beat out Indiana State.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook slander against Patrick Beverley unearthed after shocking Lakers trade

It’s all but official. Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook are set to be teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that LA has come to terms on a trade with the Utah Jazz acquiring the spitfire guard in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. Lakers and Jazz are expected to finalize […] The post Russell Westbrook slander against Patrick Beverley unearthed after shocking Lakers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sneakernews.com

Jordan 4 “Red Thunder” And More Restocking On Jordan SNKRS Reserve

Another restock on the SNKRS App in the form of the sporadically scheduled Jordan SNKRS Reserve is scheduled to go down today at 11am ET. Among the available pairs arriving exclusively through the SNKRKS App is the Air Jordan 4 Retro “Red Thunder”, Air Jordan 3 Retro “Pine Green”, Air Jordan 6 Retro Low “Lunar New Year”, Air Jordan 5 Retro “Green Bean”, Air Jordan 3 Retro “Cardinal Red”, and Air Jordan 5 Retro “Racer Blue”.
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Us Weekly

Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant: A Timeline of Their Relationship

A lasting love. Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant’s decades-long romance came to a tragic end when the NBA legend died on January 26, 2020. Despite their relationship’s heartbreaking conclusion, their romance was filled with many highs over the years. The love between Kobe and Vanessa began not long after the duo first met in November […]
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Footwear News

Vanessa Bryant And The Mamba And Mambacita Sports Foundation Release Limited-Edition Sweatshirt On Kobe Bryant’s 44th Birthday

Vanessa Bryant continues to honor the life and legacy of her late husband Kobe Bryant and her daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant. To commemorate Kobe’s 44th birthday on August 23, The Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation released an exclusive limited edition Reflective Logo Sweatshirt for fans and supporters that was designed by Vanessa. All of the proceeds for the pullover will go towards The Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation. Crafted in cotton and polyester, the Reflective Logo Sweatshirt has a relaxed fit and features the MMSF 3D reflective logo on the chest and on the sleeve. View this post on Instagram A...
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The veteran free agent Nets are targeting, and it’s not Carmelo Anthony or Dwight Howard

The Brooklyn Nets officially have the band back together. Kevin Durant is returning after rescinding his trade request, which means Kyrie Irving will also be staying put. While their roster is relatively strong already, there is still one area where they could use a reinforcement: The five. Per HoopsHype, the Nets are eyeing a veteran […] The post RUMOR: The veteran free agent Nets are targeting, and it’s not Carmelo Anthony or Dwight Howard appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Lakers trade Talen Horton-Tucker, Stanley Johnson to Jazz for Patrick Beverley

The Los Angeles Lakers have made a trade! But not one involving Russell Westbrook. According to various reports, the Lakers will acquire veteran point guard Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. It’s a straight-up transaction— no draft picks are involved. THT + Johnson seems like a lot […] The post Lakers trade Talen Horton-Tucker, Stanley Johnson to Jazz for Patrick Beverley appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Lj
FanSided

Stephen A. Smith and Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga go at it

Television personality Stephen A. Smith came hard for Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, and Kuminga didn’t flinch in his hilarious response. NBA players know how to tune out the noise, and some of them are particularly adept at responding to criticism. Even though 19-year-old Jonathan Kuminga just finished his rookie season with the Golden State Warriors, he’s already a seasoned pro at shading critical media personalities.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hypebeast.com

Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE

As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
TMZ.com

Soccer Star Sydney Leroux Attends Kobe Photo Trial W/ Vanessa Bryant

Vanessa Bryant has endured two weeks of emotional testimony ... thankfully, she hasn't done it alone 'cause her support system is strong -- with U.S. soccer star Sydney Leroux joining VB and Natalia Bryant in court Wednesday. The 32-year-old Olympic gold medalist and World Cup winner was photographed walking into...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy