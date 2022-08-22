Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal insists his children 'have to get two degrees to get his cheese' even though he's worth $570million - and reveals the surprising Aussie player he rates above all others
NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal might have a net worth of more than $570million, but that doesn't mean he's ever had a 'real job' or will give any of his six children free handouts. The 50-year-old former Lakers star has sparked a frenzy since touching down in Australia earlier this week,...
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Says He Was Shocked To Hear That Larry Bird Was Jealous Of Him Winning A Title As A Rookie: "He Admitted He Was Jealous, Which Really Shocked Me, Because He Never Ever Showed It Back Then."
Magic Johnson and Larry Bird were the two defining figures of the NBA in the 1980s. Their iconic rivalry elevated the league to another level as they battled it out on the biggest stage of the sport. What set the stage for their rivalry in the league was that the two had also faced off in the NCAA title game in 1979, where Magic came out on top, as Michigan State beat out Indiana State.
Russell Westbrook slander against Patrick Beverley unearthed after shocking Lakers trade
It’s all but official. Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook are set to be teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that LA has come to terms on a trade with the Utah Jazz acquiring the spitfire guard in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. Lakers and Jazz are expected to finalize […] The post Russell Westbrook slander against Patrick Beverley unearthed after shocking Lakers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
sneakernews.com
Jordan 4 “Red Thunder” And More Restocking On Jordan SNKRS Reserve
Another restock on the SNKRS App in the form of the sporadically scheduled Jordan SNKRS Reserve is scheduled to go down today at 11am ET. Among the available pairs arriving exclusively through the SNKRKS App is the Air Jordan 4 Retro “Red Thunder”, Air Jordan 3 Retro “Pine Green”, Air Jordan 6 Retro Low “Lunar New Year”, Air Jordan 5 Retro “Green Bean”, Air Jordan 3 Retro “Cardinal Red”, and Air Jordan 5 Retro “Racer Blue”.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stephen Curry and Wife Ayesha Curry’s Vacation Photos: The NBA Star Shows off Abs and More on Tropical Trip
Love island! Stephen “Steph” Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry, lived it while on a tropical vacation for two. The Seasoned Life author, 33, gave fans a glimpse at their beach getaway via Instagram on Monday, August 22, captioning the snaps with three palm tree emojis. The couple, who wed in July 2011, got cozy […]
Ayesha Curry Stuns In Insanely Sexy Plunging Dress For Wedding With Steph: Photos
Ayesha Curry looked absolutely incredible while dressed to the nines to attend a wedding with her husband, Steph Curry, this week. The gorgeous cookbook author totally stole the show, wearing a strapless, black leather gown with low-cut neckline. Meanwhile, Steph looked totally dapper in his black tuxedo as the two posed for a series of photos together.
lakersnation.com
Lakers Rumors: Kevin Durant Wants Nets To Sign Carmelo Anthony But They’re Not Interested
After the first wave of free agency, the NBA transaction period essentially went quiet as everyone waited to see what the Brooklyn Nets would do with Kevin Durant after the superstar requested a trade. But ultimately, after weeks of trade talks and negotiations, Durant won’t be going anywhere as the...
Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant: A Timeline of Their Relationship
A lasting love. Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant’s decades-long romance came to a tragic end when the NBA legend died on January 26, 2020. Despite their relationship’s heartbreaking conclusion, their romance was filled with many highs over the years. The love between Kobe and Vanessa began not long after the duo first met in November […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Vanessa Bryant And The Mamba And Mambacita Sports Foundation Release Limited-Edition Sweatshirt On Kobe Bryant’s 44th Birthday
Vanessa Bryant continues to honor the life and legacy of her late husband Kobe Bryant and her daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant. To commemorate Kobe’s 44th birthday on August 23, The Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation released an exclusive limited edition Reflective Logo Sweatshirt for fans and supporters that was designed by Vanessa. All of the proceeds for the pullover will go towards The Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation. Crafted in cotton and polyester, the Reflective Logo Sweatshirt has a relaxed fit and features the MMSF 3D reflective logo on the chest and on the sleeve. View this post on Instagram A...
Jeanie Buss omits Russell Westbrook while expressing excitement for LeBron, Anthony Davis and Kendrick Nunn
It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to move off of point guard Russell Westbrook in any fashion possible after his disastrous fit with the squad last season. While speaking with GQ, controlling owner of the Lakers Jeanie Buss discussed how excited she is to watch...
RUMOR: The veteran free agent Nets are targeting, and it’s not Carmelo Anthony or Dwight Howard
The Brooklyn Nets officially have the band back together. Kevin Durant is returning after rescinding his trade request, which means Kyrie Irving will also be staying put. While their roster is relatively strong already, there is still one area where they could use a reinforcement: The five. Per HoopsHype, the Nets are eyeing a veteran […] The post RUMOR: The veteran free agent Nets are targeting, and it’s not Carmelo Anthony or Dwight Howard appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers trade Talen Horton-Tucker, Stanley Johnson to Jazz for Patrick Beverley
The Los Angeles Lakers have made a trade! But not one involving Russell Westbrook. According to various reports, the Lakers will acquire veteran point guard Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. It’s a straight-up transaction— no draft picks are involved. THT + Johnson seems like a lot […] The post Lakers trade Talen Horton-Tucker, Stanley Johnson to Jazz for Patrick Beverley appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lakers News: Derek Fisher Believes Stephen Curry Belongs In Conversation With Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan & Shaquille O’Neal
The Los Angeles Lakers face a familiar foe to open the 2022-23 season — Stephen Curry and the reigning champion Golden State Warriors. Golden State beat the Lakers in three of four matchups last season, including on Opening Night. The lone win for L.A. came when LeBron James put on a show with 56 points.
Stephen A. Smith and Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga go at it
Television personality Stephen A. Smith came hard for Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, and Kuminga didn’t flinch in his hilarious response. NBA players know how to tune out the noise, and some of them are particularly adept at responding to criticism. Even though 19-year-old Jonathan Kuminga just finished his rookie season with the Golden State Warriors, he’s already a seasoned pro at shading critical media personalities.
Yardbarker
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Comments On LeBron James Potentially Breaking His Scoring Record: "I'll Be Very Happy For Him... The Game Will Always Improve When Records Like That Are Broken."
LeBron James is one of the greatest players ever, and there is no doubt that he has a case for being the best all-around player that we have ever seen. He has almost no weaknesses offensively and is a stout defender as well. Next season, it is possible that LeBron...
hypebeast.com
Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE
As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TMZ.com
Soccer Star Sydney Leroux Attends Kobe Photo Trial W/ Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant has endured two weeks of emotional testimony ... thankfully, she hasn't done it alone 'cause her support system is strong -- with U.S. soccer star Sydney Leroux joining VB and Natalia Bryant in court Wednesday. The 32-year-old Olympic gold medalist and World Cup winner was photographed walking into...
LeBron James Calls for Brittney Griner’s Safe Return: Everything to Know About the WNBA Star’s Detention
The fight to bring a legend home. WNBA star Brittney Griner has been in Russian custody since February 2022, and plenty of her fellow athletes are leading the charge to get her back to the United States. Ahead of Game 2 of the NBA Finals in June 2022, the Boston Celtics wore T-shirts reading "WE […]
Comments / 6