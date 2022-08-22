ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mulberry, AR

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

4 men pass $2.5K in counterfeit money at Indiana County grocery store

State police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding four men who used 25 counterfeit $100 bills at a White Township grocery store on Thursday. The men, who are in their early 20s, left the store in a dark sedan after buying $2,500 of goods with the counterfeit money at around 4 p.m., police say.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

McKees Rocks woman arrested in infant grandson's overdose

Police have arrested a McKees Rocks woman in connection with the July 31 overdose of her infant grandson. Robbie Elizabeth Boyer, 47, was taken into custody Thursday on two arrest warrants by police from Allegheny County and McKees Rocks. They say she is responsible for the 10-month-old boy’s overdose.
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sounding off: Pa. not so welcoming; Biden destroying nation; GOP suppressing voters; working together on climate change

I am a local physician who has been practicing in Greensburg and Latrobe since 2009. I would like to point out that some of my physician colleagues are not white. Some are not Christian. Some are immigrants. And they are the kindest, most caring and most morally upstanding people you would ever want to meet. I have seen many excellent physicians leave the area over the years, and I know that it is very difficult to recruit new talent.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

New hours at Hampton Community Library

Hampton Community Library announces new hours: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and Friday; 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The library is closed on Sunday, and will be Sept. 3-5 for Labor Day. Activities and events at the library...
ALLISON PARK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mars surges past Montour as coach Eric Kasperowicz wins in return to sidelines

A year ago, coaches and players throughout Western Pennsylvania had a familiar refrain following their Week Zero contests. They got, as so many said, “back to normal.”. Eric Kasperowicz finally got to experience that. The former Pine-Richland coach, who was controversially ousted last spring by the school’s administration, returned...
MARS, PA

