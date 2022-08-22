Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
4 men pass $2.5K in counterfeit money at Indiana County grocery store
State police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding four men who used 25 counterfeit $100 bills at a White Township grocery store on Thursday. The men, who are in their early 20s, left the store in a dark sedan after buying $2,500 of goods with the counterfeit money at around 4 p.m., police say.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Clinton Township man faces multiple felonies after woman calls police about stranger on her porch
A Clinton Township man was ordered to stand trial on multiple felony charges after state police responded to a call from a woman who said she became frightened when a man dressed in black came to her front door asking for a drink and then tried to pull the screen door open to get inside.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
McKees Rocks woman arrested in infant grandson's overdose
Police have arrested a McKees Rocks woman in connection with the July 31 overdose of her infant grandson. Robbie Elizabeth Boyer, 47, was taken into custody Thursday on two arrest warrants by police from Allegheny County and McKees Rocks. They say she is responsible for the 10-month-old boy’s overdose.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sounding off: Pa. not so welcoming; Biden destroying nation; GOP suppressing voters; working together on climate change
I am a local physician who has been practicing in Greensburg and Latrobe since 2009. I would like to point out that some of my physician colleagues are not white. Some are not Christian. Some are immigrants. And they are the kindest, most caring and most morally upstanding people you would ever want to meet. I have seen many excellent physicians leave the area over the years, and I know that it is very difficult to recruit new talent.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New hours at Hampton Community Library
Hampton Community Library announces new hours: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and Friday; 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The library is closed on Sunday, and will be Sept. 3-5 for Labor Day. Activities and events at the library...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mars surges past Montour as coach Eric Kasperowicz wins in return to sidelines
A year ago, coaches and players throughout Western Pennsylvania had a familiar refrain following their Week Zero contests. They got, as so many said, “back to normal.”. Eric Kasperowicz finally got to experience that. The former Pine-Richland coach, who was controversially ousted last spring by the school’s administration, returned...
