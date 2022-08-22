Read full article on original website
Lil Baby & P Appear To Taunt Offset Following Quality Control Lawsuit
Things are heating up in the Quality Control camp these days. While Takeoff and Quavo are embarking on a new musical journey as a duo, Offset is trying to take control of his solo career. Yesterday, we reported that Offset filed a lawsuit against Quality Control, claiming that they didn't honor their agreement with him.
Fake Drake Claims Rapper Threatened To "Slap Me For Free"
It was once believed that Drake had a cordial relationship with his doppelganger, but it seems that things weren't as peaceful behind the scenes. Fake Drake, or Izzy, found fame posing as the OVO leader, even showing up to nightclubs with Drake's signature heart-shaped haircut. It didn't take long for the Canadian superfan to go viral, and the attention unleashed a beast as Izzy began jet-setting. He reportedly booked gigs where he would perform Drake's songs, and online, the real-life rapper seemed to take it all in stride.
Drake Spotted With 22-Year-Old Bronx Rapper Ice Spice At A Toronto Concert: Watch
Rising New York rapper Ice Spice is moving on up in the world. Not only did she receive a coveted co-sign from 35-year-old Drake after sharing her "Munch (Feelin' U)" song and music video earlier this month, but now, she's also been spotted partying with the 6ix God in Toronto.
Quavo & Takeoff Call On Birdman For "Big Stunna"
It's said that these two have a joint project on the horizon and fans are curious what that means for Migos. For months, there have been whispers about upheaval happening behind the scenes, and this week, we learned what has been causing division among the trio. It seems that Offset is suing Quality Control Music in connection with his solo career, and fans watched as the rapper went toe-to-toe with his former label boss, Pierre Thomas.
Cardi B To Direct New Offset Music Video With A "Very Sexy, Talented Artist"
One of hip-hop's favourite couples – Cardi B and Offset – are gearing up for yet another collaboration, from the sounds of things. While the mother of two has been hard at work on her follow-up to 2018's debut album, Invasion of Privacy, her husband has been steadily dropping off solo singles of his own as his fellow Migo members Quavo and Takeoff work on their dual projects.
Nick Cannon Reveals Ex-GF Brittany Bell Is Pregnant With His10th Child
Nick Cannon is just about ready to welcome baby #10. The television host and actor shared the news on Instagram, revealing that his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Bell, is currently expecting their child. TMZ reports that she appears to be in her third trimester, and the two will likely be welcoming their child soon.
Busta Rhymes Irritated After Woman Tries To Grab Him While Performing
If you're front row at a concert, it's not difficult to find a swarm of screaming fans. Many do their very best to touch whoever is performing on stage, and often, these artists welcome that physical connection, albeit it is a brief one, because they know it was only further hype the crowd. However, in a time when rappers are being attacked, the authorities are targeting them in investigations, and not to mention we're still dealing with COVID-19 and Monkeypox, not everyone is welcoming people groping at them...including Busta Rhymes.
Freddie Gibbs Snaps After Benny The Butcher Flashes One Of His Chains On Twitter
From plans for a joint project together to a chain snatching, Freddie Gibbs and Benny The Butcher's working relationship has taken a full 180 in the past few years. The two built a strong rapport with one another through collaborations like "Frank Lucas" and "One Way Flight," though tension began building after Gibbs threw shade at the Griselda rapper over getting his chain robbed in Houston.
Irv Gotti Accused Of Predatory Behavior After Detailing First Kiss With Ashanti
Irv Gotti's faced a lot of backlash over the past few weeks in regards to his relationship with Ashanti. For the most part, it was kept under wraps until his appearance on Drink Champs where he detailed his relationship with the R&B singer, as well as his reaction to finding out that she was dating Nelly. Fat Joe condemned Gotti for his comments before apologizing, though many sided with Joey Crack's assessment of the situation.
Brittany Renner Defends Dating Younger Men By Mentioning Jay-Z & Beyoncé's Age Gap
Her hot takes have often caused viral moments on social media and Brittany Renner's conversation with the Tonight's Conversation podcast isn't any different. The social media personality is the mother of a son that she shares a son with PJ Washington, an NBA player who is currently with the Charlotte Hornets. The ex-couple reportedly met while Washington was in college and according to The Sun, he was 18 when she was 26.
Meek Mill Responds To Jay-Z's Shout Out On DJ Khaled's "God Did"
Meek Mill is going through a transitional period in his career. He's revealed that he no longer wants to work with the major label machine to release music, revealing that he's had issues with Atlantic Records for the past few years. However, fans believed this could mean there's friction between himself and Hov after rumors emerged that Meek and Roc Nation parted ways.
DJ Khaled Suits Up With Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend, & Fridayy On "God Did" Track
In all of its heavy-feature-list glory, God Did is here.DJ Khaled has been fiercely promoting this album—much like he does all his others—and fans are still taking in all that the megaproducer has to offer. A major component of Khaled's rollout was his mentions of Jay-Z once again emerging for a feature, so it seemed fitting that we highlighted the album's title track which includes looks from Hov, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend, and Fridayy.
Real Boston Richey & Future Tag Team "Bullseye 2" From "Public Housing" Album
Aside from huge new arrivals from names like DJ Khaled and J.I.D – who delivered GOD DID and The Forever Story respectively – this New Music Friday we've also received a project from Real Boston Richey, called Public Housing. For the 17-track effort, Richey connected with a few...
Dro Kenji Nabs Features From Mike Dimes, NoCap & More On "ANYWHERE BUT HERE" Album
Dro Kenji is clearly feeling ambitious as of late, as the "SHALLOW" rapper just delivered his second project so far this month (and third of 2022), ANYWHERE BUT HERE, on which he worked with names like Midwxst, Ka$hdami, NoCap, Mike Dimes, and DC The Don. Before delivering 13 new songs...
Lil Gnar Drops Off Debut 43B Record Label Single, "Almighty Gnar" Feat. Chief Keef
Just a few months after Chief Keef shared the exciting news that Atlanta's Lil Gnar would be the first signee of his 43B record label, the duo have dropped off the former's inaugural track, "Almighty Gnar." Keef starts things off over the Shawn Ferrari and Akachi-produced beat, referencing his Chicago...
Jay-Z Breaks Silence On Meek Mill's Departure From Roc Nation
DJ Khaled returned with his latest album, God Did this morning. As expected, the project is stacked with top-tier features, from Drake, Kanye West, Eminem, and Jay-Z, who appears on the title track. Khaled's hyped up this record, specifically Jay's verse, over the past few weeks. Even some of Jay's closest confidants have vowed that the Brooklyn-born rapper may have delivered one of the best verses of his career.
Headie One Looks Back At His Journey On "Illegal"
It appears that Headie One could be coming through with a new album in the near future. Over the course of 2022, he's unleashed a handful of singles that have shown his international appeal. He's collided with rappers outside of the UK, like French rapper Gazo and Dutch artist Frenna, but he's also brought it back to his stomping ground in London with his latest releases.
DJ Khaled Shares His Take On The Migos Breakup Rumors
DJ Khaled is currently in celebration mode because his 13th studio album, titled GOD DID, is officially out now. As with any Khaled record, GOD DID is packed with features from some of the most prominent voices in today's Hip-Hop landscape, and as a result, that gives the We The Best hitmaker a unique perspective into some of the most compelling rap stories that have been broken this year.
Megan Thee Stallion Believes Fans Instigate Beefs Between Female Rappers
In a mainstream culture that is ruled by social media, it's not difficult for a viral moment to cause real-world chaos for artists. Millions of people log into their favorite platforms to deliver hot takes every single day, and often, many of those opinions are created to cause division. We've witnessed rappers get themselves entangled in unnecessary beefs due to their fans instigating arguments, but according to Yung Miami and Megan Thee Stallion, the ladies of Rap have a camaraderie despite being pitted against one another.
Cardi B Defends Offset Amid Controversy With Quality Control Music
There have been murmurs that Offset was at odds with someone behind the scenes, but not until today was it learned that the tension involved Quality Control Music. We've been keeping you updated on the ongoing rift involving Offset and QCM, specifically Pierre Thomas who responded to reports that the Migos rapper sued his label. In recent months, we've seen Quavo and Takeoff appear on releases together while Offset was quietly working on his solo career, but today (August 24), it was learned that the rapper wanted to take QCM to court.
