Police search for suspect involved in a hit-and-run in Greene Co.
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a hit-and-run accident that happened Friday morning, August 26. A press release sent out by the department said one vehicle struck another vehicle in Worthington. A burgundy Chevy, possibly a Trailblazer 2003-2009, fled the scene. This...
Part of US 40 in Clark County closed due to crash
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Drivers are asked to avoid parts of US Highway 40 in Clark County due to a traffic accident. According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Highway 40 at the west cutoff at Marshall to Spiketown Road is closed. The accident is being investigated...
Update: One arrested following a hit and run in Parke County
PARKE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One man has been arrested following a hit-and-run investigation in Parke County. According to the Sheriff’s Department, 23-year-old Hunter John Uplinger, of Rockville, is identified as the suspect. He is currently being held on a $10,000 bond in the Parke County Jail for...
Police pursuit into bean field ends with K-9 involvement
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Washington man has been charged with multiple felonies following a pursuit in Vincennes that ended in a bean field. According to Indiana State Police, the pursuit began at 3:05 a.m. Wednesday near US 41 and 6th Street in Vincennes. An officer attempted to stop a Toyota SUV for not having working taillights, but the driver instead sped up and drove north on Old Bruceville Road. Police say the SUV reached speeds of 85 mph during the chase.
Terre Haute meth dealer sentenced to 11 years
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man was sentenced to 135 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to dealing meth. According to court documents, on July 28, 2021, Shane Theisz, 44, of Terre Haute, was on probation when Vigo County Drug Task Force officers conducted a search of his residence. Officers found 141 grams (slightly less than a third of a pound) of methamphetamine during the search.
Cracked timber causes shutdown of Vigo Co. bridge
Vigo County, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Structural issues have cropped up under a local bridge. Now, a portion of one Vigo County roadway is closed to traffic. The bridge is located on Greencastle Road, between North Adams Street and East Rio Grande Avenue. That stretch of road had to be shut down Friday after timbers beneath the bridge split, causing the road’s surface to sink in areas.
Paris man dies after mower rolls over
EDGAR COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Paris man has died following a mowing accident in rural Edgar County. According to the Edgar County Coroner’s Office, dispatchers were notified at 12:07 a.m. Thursday of a person pinned underneath a mower. Joshua Grant Blue, 24, of rural Paris was pronounced...
ACEs training showcases the long-term impact of childhood trauma
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Kelsey Carr didn’t mince words on the impact of childhood trauma. “Adverse childhood experiences is one of the biggest public health concerns in the nation, if not the world,” she said. Carr and Bill Loffer have been working over the last several months to...
Need for local foster parents continues
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local foster care agency says there’s a big need in the area for more foster homes. According to Indiana Mentor Foster Care Agency Licensing Specialist Tammy Robinson, Indiana currently has about 6,000 foster homes. But, she says there are currently more than 13,000 children in Indiana that need a home.
Meet local men who saved 2 ISU students after crash
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — When Lucas Bishop first drove up to the scene of the Sunday morning car wreck in Riley, Indiana, he wasn’t sure what exactly he was seeing. “Part of the main reason I got out of my car was trying to figure out what it was, because I thought lightning had struck a tree,” Bishop said.
Terminal building gets new life as ‘pub house’
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The historic “Terminal” building in downtown Terre Haute is getting some new life. It’s located at 9th and Wabash. The owners of Charlie’s Pub and Grub in Terre Haute are creating the Terminal Pub House. They say there will be an emphasis on the food and the bar side of the new eatery.
Neighborhood forum planned to discuss water in Terre Town
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A community meeting will be taking place in the Terre Town neighborhood where city officials and Indiana American Water will present information regarding a potential expansion of water service to the area. Flyers have been going out to the area notifying residents of the...
Family of Jayden Musili remembers a “shining light in our family”
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The family of Jayden Musili, 19, shared a statement with Nexstar’s WANE Monday after Musili lost his life in a car crash that killed two others and injured two more. The family said:. “Jayden was a shining light in our family. He was...
Local school corporation reacts to state’s investment in childhood literacy
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Last week the state of Indiana joined Lilly Endowment to announce the state’s largest financial investment in literacy. Around $111 million will target Indiana students’ greatest reading challenges. South Vermillion School Corporation said investments in foundational literacy skills will set students up...
Duke Energy customers – have you seen your bill double?
TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WTWO/WAWV) — As the summer months start to wind down, many Duke Energy customers are also hoping the end is near for high electric bills. A 16% increase went into effect for Duke Energy customers starting in July, but some customers said they have seen a much more significant increase.
Annual Autumn Festival taking place early next month
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — An annual festival will be making its way to Marshall, Illinois in a few short weeks. The Marshall Autumn Fest will be at Courthouse Square on 7th Street from September 16 until the 18. The weekend is packed with several activates including food vendors, arts and crafts, and a cake walk. Saturday will feature a parade down Archer Avenue and the festivities will wrap up on Sunday with a car show.
$88,000 grant for VCSC teachers to enhance learning
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Vigo County Education Foundation awarded $87,985 to VCSC teachers as part of its Teacher Mini-Grants. Teachers that were awarded one of these grants could receive up to $750 dollars. Since 1984, the foundation has granted nearly $3 million to schools and programs with...
THCC celebrates yearly community achievements
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce held its 109th annual meeting at the Terre Haute Convention Center on Thursday. This meeting is an annual celebration of the accomplishments that have been achieved by community leaders and businesses in Terre Haute. Numerous awards were given out.
Local students react to federal student loan forgiveness plan
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced the Student Loan Forgiveness Plan, and many local students remain positive. As 43 million borrowers are expected to receive relief, Indiana State University students say this will affect their futures. For more details on the plan, click the...
Rose-Hulman gets high marks from national organization
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is once again receiving high marks in “The Best 388 Colleges” book produced by The Princeton Review. Not only was it recognized as a “best value college”, but it was also ranked among the top ten in several categories.
