Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Florida Ruins are in a State Park with One of the Largest Live Oaks in the South, the Fairchild OakL. CaneFlagler Beach, FL
The Florida History of the Oldest Wooden Schoolhouse in America and How You Can Tour ItL. Cane
Could the Fountain of Youth really be in St. Augustine, Florida?Evie M.Saint Augustine, FL
Where Can You Safely See Rare White Alligators in Florida?L. Cane
Costco opens another new store location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Augustine, FL
Related
palmcoastobserver.com
Manfre makes proposal to become Palm Coast's in-house attorney
Former Flagler County Sheriff Jim Manfre is interested in becoming the city of Palm Coast's in-house attorney and says the move would provide the city a savings of at least $100,000 for the 2022-23 fiscal year. Manfre emailed a letter to Mayor David Alfin on Aug. 22, copying the four...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Many mini-warehouses going up in Volusia
Volusia County’s red hot housing boom is fueling another growing industry – self-storage warehouses. “Our industry mirrors the housing industry, so with the housing industry booming right now in Florida, that’s why pretty much everyone is seeing such an uptick in storage facilities at the moment,” said Emma Clark, human resources and operations manager for All Aboard Storage.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Two New Dream Finders Homes Communities are Brimming with Activity as models are prepared for prospective homebuyers
Jacksonville – Two new models are now open at Dream Finders Homes’ Wilford Preserve in Orange Park and several others are slated to open in the next two months in the Silver Landing and Cherry Elm communities of the master-planned development of SilverLeaf near St. Augustine. The Wilford...
palmcoastobserver.com
City of Palm Coast Budget Procurement Office wins FAPPO Excellence Award
The City of Palm Coast Financial Services Department Budget Procurement Office was recently awarded the Excellence in Public Procurement Award by the Florida Association of Public Procurement Officials (FAPPO), during the 27th Annual FAPPO conference in Orlando, FL. The Excellence in Public Procurement Award recognizes Florida agencies that meet or...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
palmcoastobserver.com
Planning Board approves three storage facilities
Three proposed storage facilities — two of them on Old Kings Road — won approval from Palm Coast’s planning board during a meeting on Aug. 17. Palm Coast is planning to update its Comprehensive Plan next year, Palm Coast Deputy Chief Development Officer Ray Tyner told planning board members at an Aug. 17 meeting.
newsdaytonabeach.com
Rick Staly Denied Additional $700,000 in Funds by Flagler County Commission
BUNNELL, Fla. - Flagler Sheriff Rick Staly won’t be receiving the $700,000 funding for deputy pay raises that he requested from the County Commission. The decision was made Wednesday in a 3-2 decision that saw Chairman Joe Mullins, who was voted out of office on Tuesday, casting the deciding vote.
askflagler.com
Moonrise Brewing Company, the First Brewery in Palm Coast to Close
Amid the highest turnout of any Primary Election since 2004, Moonrise Brewing Company announced it would be closing immediately. Opening in 2017, owners Benjamin and Ashley Davenport offered a wealth of different ales with an ever-growing selection monthly. In a post on Facebook, the brewery announced:. It’s with a heavy...
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler County Veteran of the Week: Gary McNamara
If you would like to submit a Veteran of the Week for publication, send the details below, and photos, to [email protected]. Rank/Occupation: Specialist 4/Heavy Vehicle Operator. Hometown: Chattanooga, Tennessee. Gary McNamara is a veteran of the Vietnam War and spent a year in country from November 1968 to November...
IN THIS ARTICLE
palmcoastobserver.com
COPS CORNER: Thief has a bridge to sell you
Larceny. A marine construction company is rebuilding a pedestrian bridge near a local middle school. Workers have been piling wood from the old bridge up near the work site. Many passersby have asked if they could take some of the wood, and have been told no. But when workers arrived...
Patients say St. Vincents is firing staff, shutting down clinics and letting go of departments
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — People in Jacksonville could soon have fewer health care options. Friday night, I’m digging into claims that could affect how and when you get seen by a doctor. I spoke with a patient at St. Vincent’s who says Ascension St. Vincent’s Hospital is closing down clinics in areas that need them the most.
palmcoastobserver.com
North Carolina fugitive caught in Palm Coast
Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 22-year-old fugitive wanted in North Carolina after he ran into a heavily wooded area during a Palm Coast traffic stop. The pursuit started late the night of Aug. 22, when a deputy stopped a car near Seminole Woods Boulevard and Squash Blossom Trail. Suspect Taylor Randall West, a passenger, ran into the woods near the Integra Woods Apartments.
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast resident Jonathan Rockholt arrested in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol breach
A Palm Coast man was among the rioters who confronted police in a tunnel of the Capitol's Lower West Terrace and pushed the police line back with a “heave-ho” effort during the Capitol breach, according to the Department of Justice. Suspect Jonathan Rockholt, 38, was one of five...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
palmcoastobserver.com
Detention facility recognized for inmate rehabilitation programs
The Flagler County jail has received national recognition for its inmate rehabilitation and skill-building programs. The facility, run by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, was awarded the National Institute for Jail Operations’ 2022 Innovation Award on Aug. 18, during the JAILCON22 Southern Region Corrections Conference in Huntsville, Alabama, according to a news release from the FCSO.
FHP: Several injured in crash involving party bus in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating what caused a crash between a car and a party bus in Volusia County. Troopers said the bus collided with a car just before 9 p.m. Wednesday on Spring Garden Avenue in DeLand. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
This Florida Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In The Whole State
Eat This, Not That! found the most delicious waffles in every state, including Florida.
News4Jax.com
Recount ordered in 4th Congressional District race
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida’s secretary of state has ordered a machine recount in the newly redrawn 4th Congressional District race, Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan said Friday. The Duval County Canvassing Board will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Election Center at 1 Imeson Park...
News4Jax.com
St. Johns County neighborhood left without lights from storm, tornado warning aftermath
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A group of severe storms moved through southern Duval County and St. Johns County Sunday evening. Residents on Fruit Cove Road experienced a power outage after the storm. Neighbors said power probably wouldn’t be restored until midnight. While Duval County did receive some of the...
flaglerlive.com
Mullins Doesn’t ‘Run the County’ Anymore as Pennington Crushes Him; Hunt Beats Woolbright, Chong Beats Tucker, Hansen Wins, VandeBunte and Furry in Runoff
It was not a good night for Flagler County’s radical, white nationalist Republicans: Joe Mullins, Jill Woolbright and Janet McDonald will no longer be elected officials in the county come November as each was beaten in his her her election bid tonight. Woolbright’s defeat, despite an endorsement by Gov. Ron DeSantis, points to the limits of the governor’s power when put in the service of extremism.
News4Jax.com
Man shoots woman sitting in car on North Main Street: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was shot early Thursday morning on North Main Street, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. According to JSO, a man walked up to a car that was parked on North Main Street near West 48th Street and after a brief conversation, he shot a woman who was in the driver’s seat.
WESH
Fire officials: Volusia County boat explosion injures 4 people
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Fire Department was on the scene of a boat explosion Sunday afternoon. Four people refueled their boat at Halifax Harbor Marina and when they started it, the boat caught on fire and exploded, according to the fire department. A security video showed...
Comments / 0