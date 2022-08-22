ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
palmcoastobserver.com

Manfre makes proposal to become Palm Coast's in-house attorney

Former Flagler County Sheriff Jim Manfre is interested in becoming the city of Palm Coast's in-house attorney and says the move would provide the city a savings of at least $100,000 for the 2022-23 fiscal year. Manfre emailed a letter to Mayor David Alfin on Aug. 22, copying the four...
PALM COAST, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Many mini-warehouses going up in Volusia

Volusia County’s red hot housing boom is fueling another growing industry – self-storage warehouses. “Our industry mirrors the housing industry, so with the housing industry booming right now in Florida, that’s why pretty much everyone is seeing such an uptick in storage facilities at the moment,” said Emma Clark, human resources and operations manager for All Aboard Storage.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

City of Palm Coast Budget Procurement Office wins FAPPO Excellence Award

The City of Palm Coast Financial Services Department Budget Procurement Office was recently awarded the Excellence in Public Procurement Award by the Florida Association of Public Procurement Officials (FAPPO), during the 27th Annual FAPPO conference in Orlando, FL. The Excellence in Public Procurement Award recognizes Florida agencies that meet or...
PALM COAST, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Coast, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
City
Palm Coast, FL
Local
Florida Government
Palm Coast, FL
Government
palmcoastobserver.com

Planning Board approves three storage facilities

Three proposed storage facilities — two of them on Old Kings Road — won approval from Palm Coast’s planning board during a meeting on Aug. 17. Palm Coast is planning to update its Comprehensive Plan next year, Palm Coast Deputy Chief Development Officer Ray Tyner told planning board members at an Aug. 17 meeting.
PALM COAST, FL
askflagler.com

Moonrise Brewing Company, the First Brewery in Palm Coast to Close

Amid the highest turnout of any Primary Election since 2004, Moonrise Brewing Company announced it would be closing immediately. Opening in 2017, owners Benjamin and Ashley Davenport offered a wealth of different ales with an ever-growing selection monthly. In a post on Facebook, the brewery announced:. It’s with a heavy...
PALM COAST, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Flagler County Veteran of the Week: Gary McNamara

If you would like to submit a Veteran of the Week for publication, send the details below, and photos, to [email protected]. Rank/Occupation: Specialist 4/Heavy Vehicle Operator. Hometown: Chattanooga, Tennessee. Gary McNamara is a veteran of the Vietnam War and spent a year in country from November 1968 to November...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Community Service#Waterways
palmcoastobserver.com

COPS CORNER: Thief has a bridge to sell you

Larceny. A marine construction company is rebuilding a pedestrian bridge near a local middle school. Workers have been piling wood from the old bridge up near the work site. Many passersby have asked if they could take some of the wood, and have been told no. But when workers arrived...
PALM COAST, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

North Carolina fugitive caught in Palm Coast

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 22-year-old fugitive wanted in North Carolina after he ran into a heavily wooded area during a Palm Coast traffic stop. The pursuit started late the night of Aug. 22, when a deputy stopped a car near Seminole Woods Boulevard and Squash Blossom Trail. Suspect Taylor Randall West, a passenger, ran into the woods near the Integra Woods Apartments.
PALM COAST, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
palmcoastobserver.com

Detention facility recognized for inmate rehabilitation programs

The Flagler County jail has received national recognition for its inmate rehabilitation and skill-building programs. The facility, run by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, was awarded the National Institute for Jail Operations’ 2022 Innovation Award on Aug. 18, during the JAILCON22 Southern Region Corrections Conference in Huntsville, Alabama, according to a news release from the FCSO.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Recount ordered in 4th Congressional District race

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida’s secretary of state has ordered a machine recount in the newly redrawn 4th Congressional District race, Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan said Friday. The Duval County Canvassing Board will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Election Center at 1 Imeson Park...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
flaglerlive.com

Mullins Doesn’t ‘Run the County’ Anymore as Pennington Crushes Him; Hunt Beats Woolbright, Chong Beats Tucker, Hansen Wins, VandeBunte and Furry in Runoff

It was not a good night for Flagler County’s radical, white nationalist Republicans: Joe Mullins, Jill Woolbright and Janet McDonald will no longer be elected officials in the county come November as each was beaten in his her her election bid tonight. Woolbright’s defeat, despite an endorsement by Gov. Ron DeSantis, points to the limits of the governor’s power when put in the service of extremism.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Man shoots woman sitting in car on North Main Street: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was shot early Thursday morning on North Main Street, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. According to JSO, a man walked up to a car that was parked on North Main Street near West 48th Street and after a brief conversation, he shot a woman who was in the driver’s seat.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WESH

Fire officials: Volusia County boat explosion injures 4 people

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Fire Department was on the scene of a boat explosion Sunday afternoon. Four people refueled their boat at Halifax Harbor Marina and when they started it, the boat caught on fire and exploded, according to the fire department. A security video showed...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy