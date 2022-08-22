Today, WGNS learned more about the Travis Manion Foundation teaming up with the City Schools Foundation for their annual run/walk

(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Over 15 years ago, Miles and Melinda Tate felt that Murfreesboro needed a half marathon to springboard the running community. Since that time, the Murfreesboro Half Marathon (“The Middle Half”) has been a fixture in our community with the focus on the health and well-being of runners from all over Tennessee and beyond. Many of you have your own inspirational stories and can attest that this race has been an amazing event with lots of memories for everyone.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO