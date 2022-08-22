A new survey found that millennials in Calgary are far more likely to think they can afford to buy their own home than in any other major Canadian city. According to research from Royal LePage, two-thirds (66%) of millennials in Calgary believe they'll own a home one day. Based on this, Calgarians are a lot more optimistic (or just financially prepared) compared to those of a similar age group in cities like Vancouver or Toronto.

