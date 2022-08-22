ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canada Wants International Students To Come Back & Here's What You Need To Know

With back-to-school season right around the corner, Canada has just launched new incentives to encourage international students to return to the country. During the pandemic, the federal government allowed them to study online while still living abroad, and ensured they were still eligible for a post-graduation work permit (PGWP) in Canada.
IMMIGRATION
Narcity

Millennials In Calgary Are More Prepared To Buy A House Than Canadians in Other Cities

A new survey found that millennials in Calgary are far more likely to think they can afford to buy their own home than in any other major Canadian city. According to research from Royal LePage, two-thirds (66%) of millennials in Calgary believe they'll own a home one day. Based on this, Calgarians are a lot more optimistic (or just financially prepared) compared to those of a similar age group in cities like Vancouver or Toronto.
ECONOMY
Narcity

Ontario Is Bringing Back Daily GO Trains From Toronto To Niagara Falls

If you want to take a trip to Niagara Falls from Toronto, but don't have access to a car, listen up. The Ontario government just announced that it will be bringing back its year-round GO train service, so you don't have to try and squeeze your visit in before summer ends (plus, you can go pop by for a visit any day that you want).
TRAFFIC
Narcity

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Tomorrow & The Savings Are Worth The Wait

Ontario gas prices are set to drop on Friday, which means all you savings-conscious drivers checking your phone at the pumps right now should put the nozzle down. According to Gas Wizard, most of southern Ontario could see prices drop by 4 cents per litre on Friday, bringing big cities such as Toronto, London, Ottawa, and Windsor to 154.9.
TRAFFIC

