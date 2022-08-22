Read full article on original website
Related
Narcity
Here's What A $1 Million Home Looks Like In Different Ontario Cities (PHOTOS)
Ever wondered what a million dollars can get you in different cities? Million dollar houses can look pretty different depending on where you live in Ontario, and here are some examples of what you'll find on the market in cities across the province. From a house with its own theatre...
Narcity
Canada's Fall Forecast Calls For A 'Tale Of Two Coasts' With Arctic Air & Warm Temperatures
Canada's fall forecast is calling for the season to be a "tale of two coasts" in this country with colder Arctic air in the west and drier, warmer temperatures in the east. It's almost that time of year again, so AccuWeather's 2022 Canada fall forecast has been released to break down what will be happening throughout autumn across the country.
Narcity
This Alberta TikToker Is Calling Out Americans For Their Lack Of Knowledge About Canada
We all know America gives off main character energy (and not always in a good way), and this TikToker from Alberta did not hold back in calling out some Americans for their ignorance towards the Great White North -- and also other countries in general. In a viral TikTok, Camille...
Narcity
7 Alberta Hikes With Breathtaking Views You Need To Do Before Summer Ends
As much as we'd like to pretend otherwise, fall is just around the corner and there's just a few short months until the dreaded snow arrives. But until then, there's still some time to enjoy a lot of Alberta's most beautiful hikes and make the most of those remaining summer days.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Narcity
Parts Of Canada Are Getting Winter Weather In August With Snow & Single-Digit Temperatures
Parts of the country are dealing with winter weather and it's like Mother Nature decided to skip right over fall and go right into winter!. The Weather Network said that most of the country is "basking in the sun" and still in summer but snow is in the forecast for some spots during the last two weeks of August.
Narcity
Alberta's Fall Forecast Is Here & Put Away Your Shorts As It's Gonna Get 'Fairly Windy'
Summer might still be lingering on, but fall is around the corner. And before you know it, every coffee shop will be advertising new Pumpkin Spice creations. But what do the weather gods have in store? According to a recent forecast, fall doesn't have too many wild weather events scheduled for Albertans.
Narcity
Someone From BC Is Now An Ontario Lottery Winner After Scoring $6M While Visiting Toronto
All these people in Toronto and still, a B.C. resident wins the Ontario lottery? That's luck, folks. On August 6, Troy Maulding from Burnaby in British Columbia won a whopping $6 million in the Lotto 6/49 draw. The B.C. resident told OLG at the prize centre in Toronto that he's...
Narcity
Redditors Are Sharing The Best Small Towns In BC To Live In To Escape 'High Rental Costs'
Believe it or not, there are actually some small towns in B.C. where you can find a lower cost of living compared to some other places in the province. A Vancouver Island local that is currently living in Nanaimo, B.C., called for some help in a. by asking people for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Narcity
11 Sweet Apple Orchards In Ontario Where You Can Pick Your Way Into The Fall Season
Apple season is upon us and if you're hunting for orchards in Ontario where you can pick your own fruit, here are some spots to check out. You can pose among pretty trees for the 'gram, start your groceries for the week and enjoy a fun friend date all in one go. Many orchards have farm activities and sweet treats too.
Narcity
This Hidden Boardwalk Trail In Ontario Is Like An Easy Jungle Hike With Water Views
There is a hidden network of trails about an hour from Ottawa and you'll walk through jungle-like forests, by open wetland views and on wooden boardwalk pathways. Mac Johnson Wildlife Area is home to 11 kilometres of trail loops in Brockville. It is an easy hike of rugged areas and some flat spaces.
Narcity
Canada Is Changing Its Flight Refund Rules Next Month & It'll Be Easier To Get Your Money Back
There's finally some good news on the horizon for travellers in Canada. The rules and regulations around flight refunds are set to change and it should become easier for passengers to get their money back from airlines following cancellations or delays. Earlier this summer, the federal government announced an amendment...
Narcity
Canada Wants International Students To Come Back & Here's What You Need To Know
With back-to-school season right around the corner, Canada has just launched new incentives to encourage international students to return to the country. During the pandemic, the federal government allowed them to study online while still living abroad, and ensured they were still eligible for a post-graduation work permit (PGWP) in Canada.
How designer water and RATs bought a millennial couple this $27million mansion in one of Australia’s most elite suburbs
A high profile millennial couple are believed to have paid the highest price of the year in Australia's most expensive suburb, buying a grand mansion with a fortune earned from selling designer water. Garrett and Stephanie Jandegian bought a two-storey home in the elite Sydney suburb of Bellevue Hill that...
Narcity
Millennials In Calgary Are More Prepared To Buy A House Than Canadians in Other Cities
A new survey found that millennials in Calgary are far more likely to think they can afford to buy their own home than in any other major Canadian city. According to research from Royal LePage, two-thirds (66%) of millennials in Calgary believe they'll own a home one day. Based on this, Calgarians are a lot more optimistic (or just financially prepared) compared to those of a similar age group in cities like Vancouver or Toronto.
Narcity
Tipping Culture In Canada Is Changing & Canadians Are Leaving More Than Before
How much have you been tipping in Canada recently? If you've been leaving behind a little more when dining out, you're apparently not the only one!. New research from Restaurants Canada has found that, on average, 44% of Canadians are now leaving higher gratuities than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Narcity
You Can Walk On The Ocean Floor & Explore Mysterious Caves At This Seaside Village In Canada
If you want to live your best mermaid life, you can visit a small town in Canada where you can explore sea caves and take a walk along the ocean floor. Located on the shores of the Bay of Fundy, St. Martins, New Brunswick, is a charming seaside village where you can take advantage of the famously drastic tides of the bay.
Narcity
Queen Irma Gerd's The First East Coast Star On Canada's Drag Race & Says It's 'A Big Weight'
Canada's Drag Race is on its third season, and until now, they haven't had a performer from the East Coast, which came as quite a shock to this year's Atlantic Canadian drag star, Irma Gerd. In this week's episode, the St. John's native was unfortunately eliminated after a long battle...
Narcity
An 11-Year-Old From A First Nation In Canada Was A USA Mullet Competition Finalist (PHOTOS)
"Business in the front, party in the back" are words to live by, especially if you've entered yourself in a mullet competition like 11-year-old Eli Phillips from Akwesasne did. And, not only did he enter the contest, but he was also one of the top ten finalists in the U.S.A....
Narcity
Ontario Is Bringing Back Daily GO Trains From Toronto To Niagara Falls
If you want to take a trip to Niagara Falls from Toronto, but don't have access to a car, listen up. The Ontario government just announced that it will be bringing back its year-round GO train service, so you don't have to try and squeeze your visit in before summer ends (plus, you can go pop by for a visit any day that you want).
Narcity
Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Tomorrow & The Savings Are Worth The Wait
Ontario gas prices are set to drop on Friday, which means all you savings-conscious drivers checking your phone at the pumps right now should put the nozzle down. According to Gas Wizard, most of southern Ontario could see prices drop by 4 cents per litre on Friday, bringing big cities such as Toronto, London, Ottawa, and Windsor to 154.9.
Comments / 0