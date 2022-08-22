Read full article on original website
parkland.edu
Institute of Aviation at Parkland College to Host Aviation Reunion
The Institute of Aviation at Parkland College is hosting an Aviation Reunion from September 16 to 17. The reunion will celebrate the Institute's alumni and history with events on Friday, September 16 and Saturday, September 17. Faculty, staff, alumni, and their friends and family, are invited to attend. September 17...
parkland.edu
Kaler Science Lectures Return for Fall 2022 on September 2
The James B. Kaler Science Lecture Series is back at the William M. Staerkel Planetarium for the fall 2022 semester, kicking off with "The Science of 'Einstein's Gravity Playlist'" on September 2. The Kaler Lecture is presented by Nicolás Yunes, professor in the University of Illinois' physics department and executive...
