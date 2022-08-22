Read full article on original website
Yankees' Weissert 'OK' after HBPs on 1st 2 pitches in debut
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Greg Weissert actually got a good night’s sleep, which is hard to believe given what he admittedly considered a nightmare big league debut. His entire immediate family and some friends had flown cross-country to be there Thursday night, when Weissert hit batters with the first two pitches he threw, sandwiched around a balk in his first appearance on a major league mound after years of waiting. “I’m OK,” Weissert told The Associated Press on Friday, smiling as he stood in the Yankees clubhouse a day after his debut. “I sat down and recognized last night, I looked back and saw that I was moving a little fast. I wasn’t stepping off and just taking a breath and just kind of taking it all in. I was letting it get on top of me a little bit. But I’m anxious to get back out there and kind of right my wrongs and leave a better impression on everybody the next time.” Hours afterward, back in the hotel room, Weissert pondered his night: “Just kind of replaying it in my head saying like, ‘What happened out there?’”
Rays’ Ji-Man Choi would ‘love’ to play in South Korea exhibition games
BOSTON — Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi said he would relish the chance to be part of the team of big-leaguers that will play four games in his native South Korea in November. Major League Baseball announced plans Friday for the visit, the first since 1922. Choi said, via...
Look: NASCAR World Praying For Longtime Driver Thursday
Earlier today, driver Kurt Busch announced he will miss the start of the NASCAR playoffs as he deals with the lingering effects of a concussion. Busch has missed the last month after a scary crash at Pocono on July 23. The 44-year-old former NASCAR Cup Series champion is hoping to return to the track at some point, but right now is not healthy enough to compete.
Peyton Bowen, Notre Dame 5-star safety, breaks on ball perfectly for pick-6: Video
Guyer High School (Texas) defensive back Peyton Bowen entered the season as a five-star prospect, rated the nation's No. 4 safety and No. 36 overall prospect. The Notre Dame pledge showed why almost immediately. In the second quarter of Guyer's 47-14 win over Rockwall Heath, Bowen beautifully ...
