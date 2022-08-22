ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oldham County, KY

wdrb.com

City orders emergency demolition of Distillery Commons warehouse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A deteriorating former warehouse at Distillery Commons is in "imminent danger" of failing or collapsing and will be demolished under an emergency order issued Friday. An inspector who visited the building found its condition to be "open, unstable and unsafe," according to an affidavit obtained by...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Water outage planned in Clarksville on Monday to impact homes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some residents in Clarksville will be without water for several hours on Monday. Indiana American Water is replacing a water line valve part of Clarksville's Lincoln Drive Wastewater project. The planned outage goes from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The outage impacts homes on Lynnwood Drive,...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
WLKY.com

Wastewater project in Clarksville hits another roadblock

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A wastewater project in Clarksville, Indiana has hit yet another roadblock. Officials said the delay to the Lincoln Drive Project comes from two factors: a sinkhole that diverted crews from the project for repairs and how deep crews need to dig in order to reach the 20-year-old pump station they're replacing.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Crews battle structure fire at Preston Highway tire store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Fire crews worked to extinguish a fire in a Newburg neighborhood tire store on Wednesday night. Calls came in just after 8 p.m. to the 6200 block of Preston Highway on reports of a fire, according to Jefferson County Fire spokesman Jordan Yuodis. Fire...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky students building shelters for flood victims living in tents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at the Jackson County Area Technology Center in central Kentucky are getting hands-on to help eastern Kentucky flood victims. According to a report by LEX18, they are helping to build sheds for people impacted by floods. Marvin Wilder, a teacher at the school, was helping flood victims and came across a family living under a tarp when he got the idea for the project.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTVQ

Juvenile stuck by vehicle in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating after a 16-year-old was struck by a vehicle in Georgetown Thursday morning. According to Lexington police, around 7:42 a.m. the juvenile was hit near Georgetown Road and Sandersville Road. The victim was transported to UK’s Emergency Room with non-life threatening injuries.
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville Metro property taxes to change slightly

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Jefferson County real estate owners will see a slight decrease in countywide property taxes owed at the end of year, but the drop will be partially offset by a separate increase affecting only those whose properties are within the old City of Louisville, according to Mayor Greg Fischer’s office.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville health officials find mosquitoes with West Nile in 2 zip codes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The West Nile virus was detected in two additional Louisville zip codes, the Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness announced Friday. Infected mosquitoes were found in surveillance traps in 40258 and 40272. The health department had previously detected the virus in 40203, 40206, 40208, 40211, 40212, 40214 and 40215.
LOUISVILLE, KY
firefighternation.com

Video Captures Thieves Stealing Louisville (OH) Fire Hydrant

You might think no one would have any interest in stealing a fire hydrant. But you’d be wrong. Police in Louisville are looking for two people who made off with a fire hydrant early in August in the 1300 Block of Baier Avenue, WKBN reports. The hydrant had been...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

3-vehicle crash involving mower in Shively sends 1 person to the hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shivley police officers are investigating a three-vehicle crash that sent one person to the hospital Thursday night. Around 8:50 p.m., officers responded to the 3900 block of Dixie Highway on a report of a crash with injuries, Shivley spokesman Jordan Brown said. Officers determined three vehicles...
LOUISVILLE, KY

