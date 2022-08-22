Read full article on original website
Related
wdrb.com
City orders emergency demolition of Distillery Commons warehouse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A deteriorating former warehouse at Distillery Commons is in "imminent danger" of failing or collapsing and will be demolished under an emergency order issued Friday. An inspector who visited the building found its condition to be "open, unstable and unsafe," according to an affidavit obtained by...
wdrb.com
Water outage planned in Clarksville on Monday to impact homes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some residents in Clarksville will be without water for several hours on Monday. Indiana American Water is replacing a water line valve part of Clarksville's Lincoln Drive Wastewater project. The planned outage goes from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The outage impacts homes on Lynnwood Drive,...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Nurse accused of killing patient continued working at another Lexington hospital until arrest
WATCH | Funding now available to have SROs in every Boyle County School. A central Kentucky sheriff’s office is adding more deputies to its staff to work as school resource officers. WATCH | Ky. woman warns of FEMA scam targeting people in areas hit by flooding. Updated: 8 hours...
"They can't stay in tents'; Woman concerned for family living in flood-damaged eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While the state finalizes a big relief package, Kentuckians from all over the state continue to volunteer in eastern Kentucky. Many Appalachians are now living in tents, some in their own yards, as they wait for help. WHAS11 talked to a woman who is concerned for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLKY.com
Wastewater project in Clarksville hits another roadblock
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A wastewater project in Clarksville, Indiana has hit yet another roadblock. Officials said the delay to the Lincoln Drive Project comes from two factors: a sinkhole that diverted crews from the project for repairs and how deep crews need to dig in order to reach the 20-year-old pump station they're replacing.
Wave 3
Crews battle structure fire at Preston Highway tire store
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Fire crews worked to extinguish a fire in a Newburg neighborhood tire store on Wednesday night. Calls came in just after 8 p.m. to the 6200 block of Preston Highway on reports of a fire, according to Jefferson County Fire spokesman Jordan Yuodis. Fire...
wdrb.com
Kentucky students building shelters for flood victims living in tents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at the Jackson County Area Technology Center in central Kentucky are getting hands-on to help eastern Kentucky flood victims. According to a report by LEX18, they are helping to build sheds for people impacted by floods. Marvin Wilder, a teacher at the school, was helping flood victims and came across a family living under a tarp when he got the idea for the project.
wdrb.com
New lights, cameras added for additional security as Kentucky State Fair wraps up
This weekend marks the last few days of the 2022 Kentucky State Fair at the Exposition Center in Louisville. After an incident last weekend lead to several people running from the event, the fair has updated security measures.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
Louisville Metro Corrections graduates 8 officers, seeking more with hiring event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Corrections is working to address its officer shortage after numerous deaths, a change in leadership and a federal investigation in the past year. On Friday, Metro Corrections celebrated the graduation of eight officers, with the hope of more to come. Five of the eight...
WTVQ
Juvenile stuck by vehicle in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating after a 16-year-old was struck by a vehicle in Georgetown Thursday morning. According to Lexington police, around 7:42 a.m. the juvenile was hit near Georgetown Road and Sandersville Road. The victim was transported to UK’s Emergency Room with non-life threatening injuries.
wdrb.com
Louisville Metro property taxes to change slightly
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Jefferson County real estate owners will see a slight decrease in countywide property taxes owed at the end of year, but the drop will be partially offset by a separate increase affecting only those whose properties are within the old City of Louisville, according to Mayor Greg Fischer’s office.
wdrb.com
Louisville health officials find mosquitoes with West Nile in 2 zip codes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The West Nile virus was detected in two additional Louisville zip codes, the Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness announced Friday. Infected mosquitoes were found in surveillance traps in 40258 and 40272. The health department had previously detected the virus in 40203, 40206, 40208, 40211, 40212, 40214 and 40215.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wave 3
Corrections officer fired for offensive LMPD video mentioning Breonna Taylor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Corrections officer has been fired from the department after making an offensive video mentioning Breonna Taylor. Louisville Metro Corrections Officer Turhan Knight is seen in the video at the Louisville Metro Police Department’s set up at the Kentucky State Fair. “Trying to...
firefighternation.com
Video Captures Thieves Stealing Louisville (OH) Fire Hydrant
You might think no one would have any interest in stealing a fire hydrant. But you’d be wrong. Police in Louisville are looking for two people who made off with a fire hydrant early in August in the 1300 Block of Baier Avenue, WKBN reports. The hydrant had been...
wdrb.com
Louisville jail officer fired over 'absolutely horrible' comments about Breonna Taylor, LMPD
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An officer at Louisville Metro Corrections was fired this week over comments he made on video about Breonna Taylor and the Louisville Metro Police Department. Turhan Knight, was fired for what FOP Lodge 77 President Daniel Johnson called an "absolutely horrible" video. In what appears to...
Wave 3
3-vehicle crash involving mower in Shively sends 1 person to the hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shivley police officers are investigating a three-vehicle crash that sent one person to the hospital Thursday night. Around 8:50 p.m., officers responded to the 3900 block of Dixie Highway on a report of a crash with injuries, Shivley spokesman Jordan Brown said. Officers determined three vehicles...
wdrb.com
Business, bourbon are booming in Shelbyville as city invests in growth
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the second-fastest growing county in Kentucky, Shelby County wants to be a destination. The economy is booming in Shelbyville, and Mayor David Eaton is welcoming new businesses. "People are excited," he said. "We've got a lot of people that are interested in being in downtown...
wdrb.com
Pipe replacement project to switch up traffic on I-65 near Sellersburg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A traffic switch on Interstate 65 near Sellersburg is set to begin Friday night. Crews are working on a $5 million large pipe replacement project at Camp Run Creek to relieve flooding in the area. Starting at 11 p.m. Friday, northbound traffic will be moved from...
wdrb.com
ECTC kicks off training program to prepare students for growing number of manufacturing jobs
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at Elizabethtown Community and Technical College will get hands-on job training experience as part of new initiative to address the shortage of qualified applicants in the state's manufacturing sector. Gearing Up for Manufacturing — announced Friday on ECTC's campus — will use a $178,000 grant...
Wave 3
‘The police aren’t doing anything’: Troubleshooters investigate drug house complaints
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Old Louisville drug house across the street from a senior living center seems to be thriving, all while there appears to be no help from the police. Of all the businesses on the revitalized Oak Street in Old Louisville, people would be hard pressed to...
Comments / 0