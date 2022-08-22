LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at the Jackson County Area Technology Center in central Kentucky are getting hands-on to help eastern Kentucky flood victims. According to a report by LEX18, they are helping to build sheds for people impacted by floods. Marvin Wilder, a teacher at the school, was helping flood victims and came across a family living under a tarp when he got the idea for the project.

