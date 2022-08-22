ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside China’s plan to build huge ring of telescopes so it can study explosions on the Sun

By Tyler Baum
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n8N3b_0hR3LWDs00

CONSTRUCTION on China's massive ring of telescoping shields designed to observe the Sun has nearly reached completion.

The project is part of China's larger initiative to study the Sun and expand human understanding of cosmic weather.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KddOC_0hR3LWDs00
Each dish is nearly 20 feet in diameter Credit: China News Service/Liu Zhongyan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FxIR4_0hR3LWDs00
An aerial view of the array Credit: China News Service/Liu Zhongyan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lZJEs_0hR3LWDs00
China has positioned itself to compete with the West in space and space studies Credit: China News Service/Liu Zhongyan

The Daocheng Solar Radio Telescope (DSRT) is a ground-based array of more than 300 dishes.

Each dish is nearly 20 feet in diameter and the array forms a circle almost two miles in circumference.

The project is being built in the Sichuan province in southwest China.

Once operational, the DSRT will be the single most advanced tool for observing the Sun's coronal mass ejections (CMEs).

The Sun's corona is its outermost layer and it's rife with violent solar activity like CMEs and solar flares.

CMEs are ejections of plasma where solar flares are bursts of radiation - both can be harmful to power grids, satellites, and astronauts in space.

While CMEs are a source of cosmic violence, they are also the cause of aurora borealis in Scandinavia and other parts of the world.

The South China Morning Post reported that construction of the DSRT will be finished by the end of this year.

The Chinese Meridian Project (Phase II) is billed as a "ground-based space environment monitoring network" composed of 31 observation stations and 300 instruments.

The project's flagship paper published by National Space Science Center at the Chinese Academy of Sciences goes on to explain the nation's ambition to study the processes that create solar disturbances and the immediate space environment over Chinese land.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OEpVR_0hR3LWDs00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g163r_0hR3LWDs00

The diplomatic environment here on Earth is greatly impacted by space agencies and their willingness to share resources and information.

Russia recently pulled out of their shared responsibility for the International Space Station, and the Chinese have reportedly engaged in conversations with Russian diplomats about space collaborations.

