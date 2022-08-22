Candidates make final push in Democratic primary for 16th Congressional District

Rep. Jamaal Bowman is being challenged by two Westchester County legislators in the Democratic primary for the newly drawn 16th Congressional District.

The district has shifted north to encompass less of the Bronx and more of affluent sections of Westchester County.

"I'm the same person. I try to meet people where they are, listen, learn and really understand the issues," said Bowman.

The former Bronx middle school principal touts his record in Congress on education, housing and climate change but says his job is unfinished.



"We still need universal child care, we still need historic investments in housing, we still need paid leave," he said.

Bowman has faced criticism by his opponents in the race, including Westchester County Legislator Vedat Gashi who currently represents Yorktown, New Castle and Somers.

"At a time like this where we have so many things to do, we don't need performative politics or symbolic votes. We need some common-sense solutions to these problems," he said.

Gashi fled the oppressive, socialist regime in Kosovo with his family as a young child. He has focused his campaign on affordable health care, housing and climate change.

"I’m excited about our path forward," he said about his campaign's progress.

If elected Gashi, who lives in Yorktown, would have to move to the district.

Westchester County Legislator Catherine Parker lives within the newly drawn district lines and has nearly a decade of experience representing Sound Shore communities in Westchester.

"Having my 14+ years of real solid experience, knowing how to be a good public servant" is what she says makes her the best candidate.

Parker is leaning on her record of focusing on women's rights, environmental and social justice issues.

"I think people want to send someone to Washington who knows how to get things done," she said.