How to clean a burnt pan using household items

By Tymiah Ford
 4 days ago
STAINS make cookware look dirty and worn out.

But what are the best ways to clean a burnt out plan with items only found in your home? Here's everything you need to know...

How to clean a burnt pan

We've all done it - you take your eye off the stove for one moment and before you know it you've burnt what's cooking.

But using items found lurking around the home, you can get your pots clean without breaking your back.

You can clean a burnt pan with many common household items Credit: Getty

Here are some of the best methods for cleaning a burnt pan:

Salt

Everyone has table salt lying around - use the basic stuff to keep things affordable.

Sprinkle a generous amount of salt into the middle of your pan.

Use a wet sponge to work the salt into the burn marks.

For stains on the side or bottom of your pan, slice a large potato in half and pour salt on it.

Then you can use the spud to rub over the affected areas and lift the stain.

Baking soda

Mix a teaspoon of baking soda with a little bit of water to create a paste.

Apply the paste to the pan and leave it to sit for 10-15 minutes before scrubbing it away with a sponge or scourer - you can even use a piece of crumpled up tin foil.

Add some vinegar for extra stubborn stains.

Dishwasher tablet

Fill your pan with water and add a dishwasher tablet or some biological laundry detergent - it already has enzymes that target food stains.

Gently bring the pan to the boil and scrub carefully.

Cola

If you have a spare can of cola lying around, or a bottle that's gone flat you can use it to remove stubborn stains like burns.

All you have to do is pour it into the pan and leave it to work its magic for a couple of hours - you only need to fill the pan a couple of inches.

Use a scraper or scourer to remove the excess.

How to clean a burnt saucepan?

Depending on what your pan is made out of you could damage your cookware if you scrub too hard.

One of the easiest ways to clean a burnt saucepan is to leave it to fill it up with water and a small bit of washing up liquid and heat it up on the stove for five minutes.

As the water gets hotter it will help to lift the stain without having to scrub away with a brush or scourer.

Can non-stick pans go in the dishwasher?

Dishwashers save time and elbow grease but many people worry about putting their non-stick pans in there.

Certain materials like pans made from aluminium might not be safe in your dishwasher at all.

Many manufacturers say their non-stick pans are dishwasher-safe but that isn't always the case.

There is a risk that over time, high temperatures and harsh chemicals used in the dishwasher will weaken the non-stick coating.

Cleaning hacks and tips

Here are some tips to help you clean your home like a pro:

IN THIS ARTICLE
