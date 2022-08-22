Daniel Dubois in talks to fight Dillian Whyte in stunning battle of Britain and vows to get revenge over ‘quitter’ jibes

DANIEL DUBOIS is in talks to fight Dillian Whyte and has responded to people calling him a 'quitter'.

The 24-year-old lost to Joe Joyce in 2020 and was on the receiving end of criticism from many including Whyte.

Daniel Dubois has 18-1 record Credit: Getty

Dillian Whyte lost the WBC title to Tyson Fury after snatching it from Alexander Povetkin Credit: PA

But Dubois now seeks revenge in a battle of Britain bout.

Speaking to The UniBet Lowdown he said: "I'm very excited about it. I really want to fight him [Whyte].

"If that is the next one then I'm all up for it. It's the next step in my career and the next step to big names and big fights.

"This is the fight that can take me to the next level, with Dillian Whyte or any of those names. I need to fight him and I need to beat him.

"These guys saying I am a quitter. I want to get in the ring and show them how much of a quitter I am.

"I want to make them quit. If they can make the fight happen, then make the fight happen.

"It's what I want now just to shut them all up and all the guys that have something to say I'll deal with them."

Whyte, 34, has the experience over Dubois but this does not faze him.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

He said: "It's now or never. This is the prime of my life."

The South Londoner won the WBA heavyweight title beating Trevor Bryan in June.

Meanwhile, Whyte will be looking to bounce back from his defeat to Tyson Fury.