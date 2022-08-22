Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Back to School with NMU’s Bookstore
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Looking for books, school supplies, or more Wildcat swag?. Barnes and Noble at Northern Michigan University is ready for the influx of students that come with a new semester. The bookstore has no trouble keeping up with the latest trends and styles. The bookstore is open...
WLUC
Great Lakes Equine Association presents the Championship Show
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Horse lovers are in Escanaba this weekend for the Great Lakes Equine Association (GLEA) Championship Show. The events began Friday afternoon with miniature horses, followed by a speed show. On Saturday, there will be all Western and English classes. The show ends on Sunday with western classes.
WLUC
Upper Michigan Today practices Asahi Nordic, looks forward to UP City Fest
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... it’s National Dog Day! Take a look at these picture-pawfect canines. Plus... U.P. City Fest organizers are ready for a full Saturday of free entertainment at the Westwood Mall. Here’s what you can expect. Also... you can join Margaret Vainio...
WLUC
Testing finds illness sickening Michigan dogs is parvovirus
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — State officials say an illness that’s sickened dogs in northern Michigan, killing some, was canine parvovirus. It’s a common illness, but affected dogs were not fully vaccinated against it. Kim Dodd, director of Michigan State University’s Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, said Wednesday the ailing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLUC
Habitat for Humanity celebrates 30 years with party at Lakenenland
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County Habitat For Humanity is celebrating a big anniversary this weekend. They’ve invited all the families and volunteers who’ve helped build homes for those in need over the years to the party. It’s this Sunday, August 28th, out at Lakenenland. Over the years,...
WLUC
Back to School & Beyond
School resource officers are another team member that many districts rely on. Right now, more districts are in the process of hiring resource officers. Salvation Army distributes back-to-school backpacks for families in need. Updated: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:43 PM UTC. |. By Jerry Tudor. The Marquette County Salvation Army...
WLUC
South Shore Fishing Association holds Women’s and Children’s fishing tournament
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Fishing tournaments have officially started in Marquette. The South Shore Fishing Association held a Women’s and Children’s tournament Friday. Eighteen boats registered for the event and the top six places were awarded cash prizes. The winners of the tournament were a trio of girls...
WLUC
Bay Cliff Health Camp receives roof donation
BIG BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Summer camps for kids are winding down. But, one Marquette County camp got a generous upgrade to one of its buildings in preparation for what’s to come next summer. Bay Cliff Health Camp received a brand new, 2,100 square foot, standing seam metal roof.
RELATED PEOPLE
WLUC
Marquette restaurants remind customers to be kind following customer review
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A review written by a customer at Marquette’s Iron Bay Restaurant and Drinkery has gained much public attention. The critique was not about the waiter’s service, but rather their appearance. Iron Bay defended its employees on social media and reminded customers to respect their staff.
WLUC
NMU holds 2022 Fall Convocation, addresses mental health
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Inside the Forest Roberts Theatre, NMU faculty and staff gathered Wednesday to start another school year. The 2022 Fall Convocation highlighted two important topics: mental health access and resources. NMU Interim President Kerri Schuiling said the university is increasing training for mental health first aid and more.
WLUC
Schools respond to end of nationwide free meal program
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The beginning of a new school year brings a big change for lunches, as the nationwide free school meal program has ended. Experts fear students won’t get the nutrition they need without the universal free lunch program. The meals were offered nationwide in response to increased food insecurity caused by the pandemic.
WLUC
InvestUP CEO Marty Fittante earns Bay College’s Distinguished Alumni Award
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College has officially announced its Distinguished Alumnus of the Year for 2022. This year’s award will go to Marty Fittante, the former chief of staff for state Sen. Tom Casperson and the current CEO of InvestUP. “It’s humbling – it’s a very kind honor,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLUC
Brookridge Heights hosts Teachers’ Tea Party
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Brookridge Heights hosted a tea party for former teachers Wednesday. With school fast approaching, the senior living community wanted to give back to residents who worked in schools. The residents were treated to a tea party with pie à la mode and conversation with other teachers.
WLUC
8-25-22: HS Football gets underway, NMU Volleyball host the NMU Open
Negaunee's Eliana Juchemich registeres a kill in the first set at home against Westwood. The Marquette tennis team hosted Kingsford on their home courts for singles and doubles matches. Gladstone cross country talks about the hopes for the season. Carney-Nadeau opting out of varsity football.
WLUC
Comedian Joe Pera performing sold-out show in Marquette Saturday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - National Comedian Joe Pera has a sold-out show coming this weekend to Marquette. Pera has done several comedic shorts and specials set in the Upper Peninsula. Saturday he’s performing at the Kaufman Auditorium as a fundraiser for the Marquette Regional History Center. Prior to Pera taking...
WLUC
Gwinn Area Schools hold Stuff the Bus event
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County residents dropped off school supplies Wednesday for the start of the new school year. Once donations are collected, supplies are divided between the Gilbert Elementary School, KI Sawyer Elementary School and Gwinn Middle and High School. The event organizer, Mary Jo Paris-Johns says it’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLUC
Upper Peninsula residents celebrate National Dog Day
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday, Aug. 26 is National Dog Day. It offers an extra opportunity to celebrate your furry friend. Officially established in 2004 by Pet & Family Lifestyle Expert, Animal Rescue Advocate, and author Colleen Paige, National Dog Day celebrates all dogs, mixed breed and pure. “Millions...
WLUC
Philville Art Show rescheduled after cancellation in June due to rain
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. art show was rescheduled for this weekend. The Philville Art Show was scheduled for June but was postponed due to rain. The event is now scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 27. The event will feature jewelry, illustrations, and photography from Marquette artists. Organizers say the...
WLUC
New beautification project coming to Iron Mountain
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is looking to add a beautification project to the city and is looking for help to earn a grant. The DDA has been working with the Dickinson Area Community Foundation (DACF) for more than two years to work...
WLUC
Bay College faculty and staff prepare for student growth
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College students return to classes on August 29. Faculty and staff are taking this week to prepare. “Me, we and the community” is Bay College’s focus as it enters this school year. “We’re focusing a lot on the people and the resources and...
Comments / 0