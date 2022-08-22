ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

Back to School with NMU’s Bookstore

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Looking for books, school supplies, or more Wildcat swag?. Barnes and Noble at Northern Michigan University is ready for the influx of students that come with a new semester. The bookstore has no trouble keeping up with the latest trends and styles. The bookstore is open...
Great Lakes Equine Association presents the Championship Show

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Horse lovers are in Escanaba this weekend for the Great Lakes Equine Association (GLEA) Championship Show. The events began Friday afternoon with miniature horses, followed by a speed show. On Saturday, there will be all Western and English classes. The show ends on Sunday with western classes.
Testing finds illness sickening Michigan dogs is parvovirus

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — State officials say an illness that’s sickened dogs in northern Michigan, killing some, was canine parvovirus. It’s a common illness, but affected dogs were not fully vaccinated against it. Kim Dodd, director of Michigan State University’s Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, said Wednesday the ailing...
Habitat for Humanity celebrates 30 years with party at Lakenenland

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County Habitat For Humanity is celebrating a big anniversary this weekend. They’ve invited all the families and volunteers who’ve helped build homes for those in need over the years to the party. It’s this Sunday, August 28th, out at Lakenenland. Over the years,...
Back to School & Beyond

School resource officers are another team member that many districts rely on. Right now, more districts are in the process of hiring resource officers. Salvation Army distributes back-to-school backpacks for families in need. Updated: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:43 PM UTC. |. By Jerry Tudor. The Marquette County Salvation Army...
Bay Cliff Health Camp receives roof donation

BIG BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Summer camps for kids are winding down. But, one Marquette County camp got a generous upgrade to one of its buildings in preparation for what’s to come next summer. Bay Cliff Health Camp received a brand new, 2,100 square foot, standing seam metal roof.
NMU holds 2022 Fall Convocation, addresses mental health

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Inside the Forest Roberts Theatre, NMU faculty and staff gathered Wednesday to start another school year. The 2022 Fall Convocation highlighted two important topics: mental health access and resources. NMU Interim President Kerri Schuiling said the university is increasing training for mental health first aid and more.
Schools respond to end of nationwide free meal program

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The beginning of a new school year brings a big change for lunches, as the nationwide free school meal program has ended. Experts fear students won’t get the nutrition they need without the universal free lunch program. The meals were offered nationwide in response to increased food insecurity caused by the pandemic.
Brookridge Heights hosts Teachers’ Tea Party

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Brookridge Heights hosted a tea party for former teachers Wednesday. With school fast approaching, the senior living community wanted to give back to residents who worked in schools. The residents were treated to a tea party with pie à la mode and conversation with other teachers.
8-25-22: HS Football gets underway, NMU Volleyball host the NMU Open

Negaunee's Eliana Juchemich registeres a kill in the first set at home against Westwood. The Marquette tennis team hosted Kingsford on their home courts for singles and doubles matches. Gladstone cross country talks about the hopes for the season. Carney-Nadeau opting out of varsity football.
Comedian Joe Pera performing sold-out show in Marquette Saturday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - National Comedian Joe Pera has a sold-out show coming this weekend to Marquette. Pera has done several comedic shorts and specials set in the Upper Peninsula. Saturday he’s performing at the Kaufman Auditorium as a fundraiser for the Marquette Regional History Center. Prior to Pera taking...
Gwinn Area Schools hold Stuff the Bus event

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County residents dropped off school supplies Wednesday for the start of the new school year. Once donations are collected, supplies are divided between the Gilbert Elementary School, KI Sawyer Elementary School and Gwinn Middle and High School. The event organizer, Mary Jo Paris-Johns says it’s...
Upper Peninsula residents celebrate National Dog Day

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday, Aug. 26 is National Dog Day. It offers an extra opportunity to celebrate your furry friend. Officially established in 2004 by Pet & Family Lifestyle Expert, Animal Rescue Advocate, and author Colleen Paige, National Dog Day celebrates all dogs, mixed breed and pure. “Millions...
Philville Art Show rescheduled after cancellation in June due to rain

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. art show was rescheduled for this weekend. The Philville Art Show was scheduled for June but was postponed due to rain. The event is now scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 27. The event will feature jewelry, illustrations, and photography from Marquette artists. Organizers say the...
New beautification project coming to Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is looking to add a beautification project to the city and is looking for help to earn a grant. The DDA has been working with the Dickinson Area Community Foundation (DACF) for more than two years to work...
Bay College faculty and staff prepare for student growth

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College students return to classes on August 29. Faculty and staff are taking this week to prepare. “Me, we and the community” is Bay College’s focus as it enters this school year. “We’re focusing a lot on the people and the resources and...
