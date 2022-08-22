ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

KHON2

‘Our entire water network is at risk’: Aiona

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A call for action went out for a proactive response to prevent full contamination from the Red Hill Facility. Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona and State Rep. Bob McDermott said not enough is being done by local officials to protect Oahu’s water system. At a news conference Thursday, Aiona and McDermott question why […]
KHON2

Grid reliability questions arise after power outage sweeps Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui’s biggest power outage in recent history knocked out electricity for most of the island, shuttering schools and leaving residents, workers and businesses looking for answers. The last to get their power restored came right around 2 p.m. today, and the cause we found out — a substation short circuit — which […]
KHON2

Hawaii’s Finest Friday: Aukake Line

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
KHON2

Program helping the most vulnerable now in need of facility

HONOLULU (KHON2) — From medical attention, emergency calls and treatment, the Crisis Outreach Response and Engagement program team work day and night to help houseless individuals across Oahu. “People who are mentally ill on the streets with decompensated untreated mental illness are often a danger to themselves and they’re a danger to others and nobody […]
KHON2

Virginia couple killed in car crash while visiting Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was a Hawaii vacation that turned into a nightmare for a Virginia family. Michelle and Ronald Hartman traveled to the islands in part to support their daughter Holly who participated in the weekend’s Spartan Race, but their trip ended in tragedy. Honolulu police said the driver of a pickup truck crashed […]
