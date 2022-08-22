ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State falls in last preseason release of ESPN's SP+ rankings

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The last release of the ESPN SP+ rankings just dropped and there’s a bit of a surprise when it comes to Ohio State. Routinely sitting at No. 2, just behind Alabama throughout the preseason, ESPN resident analytics expert Bill Connelly reportedly tweaked his formula a bit and the Buckeyes have fallen.

Understandably so, there is some secrecy surrounding the special sauce that goes into these rankings since it is a proprietary thing developed and managed by Connelly, so we’ll never know why OSU dropped.

However, according to ESPN’s website, “the SP+ Rankings are based on three primary factors: returning production (final rankings for which you can find at the bottom of this piece), recent recruiting and recent history.”

The rest of the rankings have some modest changes from the last one we saw, but in totality, things look right about what you’d expect with a few surprises. Alabama remains No. 1, but there’s now a new No. 2 with Ohio State slipping.

Here is the latest top 25 of the ESPN SP+ Rankings (subscription required) and where the Buckeyes land as we get ready to ramp things up for the 2022 season.

25

BYU Cougars (Independent)

Oct. 1, 2021; Logan, Utah; A general view of a helmet worn by Brigham Young Cougars during a game against the Utah State Aggies at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

SP+ Score

13.9

24

Oregon Ducks (Pac-12)

An “End racism” sticker joins the American Flag on the helmets of Oregon players Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. USA TODAY Sports Network

SP+ Score

14.3

23

Pittsburgh Panthers (ACC)

Sept. 25, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; A Pittsburgh Panthers helmet sits on the sidelines against the New Hampshire Wildcats during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

SP+ Score

14.4

22

Texas Longhorns (Big 12)

Nov. 10, 2018; Lubbock, Texas; A Texas Longhorns helmet on the sidelines during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium. Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

SP+ Score

14.4

21

Auburn Tigers (SEC)

Auburn Tigers helmet on the sideline during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022. USA TODAY Sports Network

SP+ Score

14.4

20

Mississippi State Bulldogs (SEC)

Dec. 26, 2016; St. Petersburg, Florida; A Mississippi State Bulldogs helmet on the field prior to the game between the Miami Redhawks and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Tropicana Field. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

SP+ Score

14.7

19

Oklahoma State Cowboys (Big 12)

Jan. 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona; Detailed view of an Oklahoma State Cowboys helmet during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

SP+ Score

14.9

18

NC State Wolfpack (ACC)

Nov. 13, 2021; Winston-Salem, North Carolina; A North Carolina State Wolfpack helmet is seen on the sideline during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Truist Field. William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

SP+ Score

15.4

17

Wisconsin Badgers (Big Ten)

Nov. 9, 2019; Madison, Wisconsin; A Wisconsin Badgers helmet during the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

SP+ Score

15.6

16

Cincinnati Bearcats (AAC)

Oct. 3, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio; Cincinnati Bearcats helmet during the game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the South Florida Bulls at Nippert Stadium. Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

SP+ Score

16.1

15

Michigan State Spartans (Big Ten)

Nov. 19, 2011; East Lansing; Michigan State Spartan helmet on the sideline during the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Spartan Stadium. Michigan State won, 55-3, to clinch the Legends division of the Big Ten. Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

SP+ Score

16.1

14

Arkansas Razorbacks (SEC)

Nov. 23, 2019; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; General view of Arkansas Razorbacks helmet during the second half game against LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

SP+ Score

16.3

13

Penn State Nittany Lions (Big Ten)

Nov. 16, 2013; University Park, Pennsylvania; General view of a Penn State Nittany Lions helmet prior to the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Beaver Stadium. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

SP+ Score

16.5

12

Utah Utes (Pac-12)

Sept. 14, 2019; Salt Lake City, Utah; A general view of the helmet worn by Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) against the Idaho State Bengals at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

SP+ Score

16.5

11

Kentucky Wildcats (SEC)

Oct. 27, 2018; Columbia, Missouri; A general view of a Kentucky Wildcats helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Kentucky won 15-14. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

SP+ Score

16.8

10

Tennessee Volunteers (SEC)

Nov. 23, 2019; Columbia, Missouri; A general view of a Tennessee Volunteers helmet during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

SP+ Score

17.3

9

Ole Miss Rebels (SEC)

Oct. 12, 2019; Columbia, Missouri; A general view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

SP+ Score

17.9

8

Texas A&M Aggies (SEC)

Oct. 23, 2021; College Station; Texas A&M Aggies helmet on the sideline during the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

SP+ Score

19.5

7

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Independent)

A detailed view of a Notre Dame Fighting Irish player’s helmet showing the CFP logo during the College Football Playoff Semifinal Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic against the Clemson Tigers at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 29, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

SP+ Score

21.0

6

Michigan Wolverines (Big Ten)

Nov. 18, 2017; Madison, Wisconsin; An Michigan Wolverines helmet during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

SP+ Score

21.4

5

Clemson Tigers (ACC)

The Clemson football helmet near the Fiesta Bowl trophy at the coaches’ press conference in Scottsdale, Arizona Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. USA TODAY Sports Network

SP+ Score

21.4

4

Oklahoma Sooners (Big 12)

Oklahoma helmets are seen before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Oklahoma won, 16-13. USA TODAY Sports Network

SP+ Score

22.5

3

Ohio State Buckeyes (Big Ten)

Jan. 1, 2022; Pasadena, California; A special rose helmet stripe adorns Thayer Munford’s helmet before the start of the 108th Rose Bowl Game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes at the Rose Bowl. USA TODAY Sports Network

SP+ Score

29.7

2

Georgia Bulldogs (SEC)

Dec. 12, 2020; Columbia, Missouri; A detailed view of a Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

SP+ Score

30.5

1

Alabama Crimson Tide (SEC)

July 18, 2018; Atlanta, Georgia; An Alabama Crimson Tide helmet is shown on the main stage during SEC football media day at the College Football Hall of Fame. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

SP+ Score

32.2

List

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 11

Huey Cee
3d ago

Preseason polls are opinions. Let the games begin. The REAL TALKING takes place on the field

Reply
9
Mister A
3d ago

Don't care. This year's edition of Ohio State football is superior to Georgia. Let's get to the grass and solve the matter

Reply
4
Fuck Joe Biden
3d ago

We play better not being ranked #1 If this new defense is what i think it’s gonna be. We’re gonna be virtually unstoppable!

Reply
3
 

