Ohio State falls in last preseason release of ESPN's SP+ rankings
By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
4 days ago
The last release of the ESPN SP+ rankings just dropped and there’s a bit of a surprise when it comes to Ohio State. Routinely sitting at No. 2, just behind Alabama throughout the preseason, ESPN resident analytics expert Bill Connelly reportedly tweaked his formula a bit and the Buckeyes have fallen.
Understandably so, there is some secrecy surrounding the special sauce that goes into these rankings since it is a proprietary thing developed and managed by Connelly, so we’ll never know why OSU dropped.
However, according to ESPN’s website, “the SP+ Rankings are based on three primary factors: returning production (final rankings for which you can find at the bottom of this piece), recent recruiting and recent history.”
The rest of the rankings have some modest changes from the last one we saw, but in totality, things look right about what you’d expect with a few surprises. Alabama remains No. 1, but there’s now a new No. 2 with Ohio State slipping.
Las Vegas sports books, as well as the USA Today coaches and Associated Press polls, will tell you that Alabama stands supreme heading into this college football season. The overwhelmingly consensus No. 1 team. With Ohio State solidly behind but comfortably ahead of Georgia and the other contenders for the silver medal spot in preseason voting.
