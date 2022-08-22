ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

psychologytoday.com

10 Things You Shouldn't Do to Your Cat

Avoid letting your cat get bored. Use creative ways to feed them and engage in joint activities like play to keep them occupied. Cats hide signs of pain and illness, so take them to the vet when needed and avoid toxic plants and flowers. Always give your cat a choice...
PETS
petpress.net

How to Take Care of a Kitten: 7 Tips for New Pet Owners

If you’re a new pet owner, taking care of a kitten can seem daunting at first. How do you make sure your kitten is healthy and happy? How much should you feed them? What kind of toys should you get them?. Don’t worry – we’re here to help! In...
PETS
petpress.net

5 Signs Your Cat is Dying: What to Look For and What You Can Do

It’s always difficult when a pet dies, but it can be especially hard when you don’t see the signs until it’s too late. Cats are masters at hiding their illnesses, so it can be tough to tell when they’re not feeling well. In this blog post,...
PETS
dailyphew.com

“Unusual Looking” Puppy Adopted By Family Who Didn’t Care About Her Scars

Disfigured animals usually have a harder time getting adopted from shelters, but this dog got “lucky.” Lisa the 10-week-old puppy was brought to the Humane Society Of Silicon Valley with scars all over her face and inflamed eyelids that required surgery. The shelter staff weren’t sure they could find a home for the pup, until Christine Doblar and her family walked in.
PETS
dailyphew.com

Dog Was Walking And Sees A Man On A Bench, Suddenly Realizes She Knows Him

Dogs are such unique creatures that they never forget individuals they meet and who somehow grow to be significant figures in their life. Poodle dog named Rave is known for always being very loving and never missing a chance to welcome her buddies. She demonstrated that if you are a wonderful friend to Rave, you will always have a place in her heart, regardless of how much time has passed.
PETS
TheConversationAU

Why do my kids keep getting worms? And is that what is making them so cranky?

As a parent, it might feel like you are constantly giving your children worm treatments – usually in the form of chocolate or sweetened chewable tablets. In fact, most kids in Australia (or any other rich country) get very few worms compared to kids in places where poor hygiene practices make all sorts of worms common. But there is one species of worm so common and so tied to humanity, it can defeat even our most comprehensive hygiene standards. Young children are really good at transmitting infection with these tiny pests. And they can get really cranky in the process. ...
KIDS
marthastewart.com

These Are the 10 Most Spoiled Dog Breeds in the United States, According to New Data

If you have a dog, you likely enjoy spoiling your four-legged friend in a variety of ways—feeding them treats throughout the day, taking them on walks, and giving them a lot of belly rubs. While this type of puppy love spans across all dog breeds, there is one species that is more spoiled than the rest according to new data: American Staffordshire Terriers.
PETS
petpress.net

10 Dog Breeds That Don’t Shed (A Lot)

If you’re looking for a hypoallergenic dog that doesn’t shed, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we’ll introduce you to some of the best dog breeds that don’t shed a lot! We’ll also touch on the benefits of keeping a dog that doesn’t shed, so you can decide if one of these pups is right for you.
PETS
petside.com

Calico Cats: Everything You Need To Know About These Rare Cats!

PetSide may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. In this article, we will look at calico cats in detail. Are all calico cats female? Are they the same as tortoiseshell cats and what gives them their famous calico coloration?. If you have been thinking about getting...
PETS
dailyphew.com

This Dog Has Been Waiting Her Whole Life For Someone To Adopt Her

Animals saved by animal organizations can sometimes find adoptive homes fast, but other times they can’t and must stay in the shelter for a long period. Like this puppy, who has been waiting for a decent person to decide to adopt her and give her a permanent home for a very long time.
PETS
petpress.net

7 Prettiest Dog Breeds That Will Melt Your Heart

Dogs have been called “man’s best friend” for centuries, and there’s a reason why. Dogs are loving, loyal, and make great companions. That is why while choosing pets a lot of people go for the prettiest dog breeds as their furry friend. There are many things...
PETS
pethelpful.com

Video of Cat Comforting Golden Retriever Puppy Is Full of So Much Love

They say it takes a village to raise a child, and it looks like puppies are no exception. Honestly, though, it makes sense--one baby is difficult enough to look after, let alone an entire litter! A lot of new canine moms have an owner to help them out, but @hannahcolson's dog, Olive, had another babysitter to assist, too: Fig the Siamese cat.
ANIMALS

