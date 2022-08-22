Read full article on original website
wfxl.com
Thomasville police need community help to locate missing boy
The Thomasville Police Department needs help from the community to locate Jordan Howard. Police say that he is in the company of Desharoah Tim. The two were last seen walking in the area of N. Martin Luther King Blvd. and Gribben St. at 9:45 p.m. on August 25, according to law enforcement.
WJHG-TV
Jackson County crash leaves one injured
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A single-vehicle crash has left one Marianna man seriously injured, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers. Troopers report the pick-up truck was headed east on Reddoch Road in Jackson County. They said the truck veered onto the shoulder of the road. We’re told the driver then steered back onto the road, causing the truck to spin.
wfxl.com
Two car accident reported in Bainbridge
There is a report of a two-car accident on E. Shotwell and S. Sims St. in Bainbridge. According to a Facebook post from Bainbridge Public Safety, EMS arrived on scene and transported those with complaints of injury to be checked out. This is a developing story. Stay connected with FOX...
WCTV
Missing Florida teen found safe across state line in Georgia
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Bay County, Florida teen who was the subject of a statewide missing child alert Wednesday, was found across the state line in Bainbridge, Georgia. Springfield Police Department Assistant Chief Russell Voyles confirms 15-year-old Myzziah Brown is safe. Voyles says a woman who had seen the...
bulletin-news.com
Two people injured in single vehicle crash in Gadsden County
On Tuesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle collision in Gadsden County. A car was reportedly trying to negotiate a left turn on County Road 270A on Tuesday around 4:25 p.m., according to a Florida Highway Patrol report. This attempt was made just east of the junction of Thomas Smith Farm Road.
southgatv.com
Jefferson Street collapse work slated
ALBANY, GA – Motorists in the Good Life City need to be aware of the latest road hazard. Today, crews are closing the outside southbound lane of the 200 block of N. Jefferson Street to repair a cave in. The cave in occurred near the intersection of Pine Avenue...
Tallahassee Fire Department responds to incident on Corlett Street
The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on the 400 block of Corlett Street Thursday morning.
wfxl.com
1 dead and 1 injured following car accident in Decatur County on Monday
One person is injured and another has died following a car accident in Decatur County on Monday. On August 22, at 2:40 p.m , Troopers responded to a crash involving a 2015 red Ford Super duty that was traveling on Lake Douglas Drive, in Decatur County. According to Georgia State...
WALB 10
Police: Man connected to Albany double homicide involved in self-inflicted shooting
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man connected to an Albany double homicide has been taken to the hospital after being involved in a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning, according to Albany Police Department (APD). At 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of West Whitney Avenue to serve an...
WALB 10
1 killed in Decatur Co. crash
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was killed in a Monday afternoon crash in Decatur County, according to the Georgia State Patrol. It happened on Gandy Hill Road, off Lake Douglas Road. It was a single car accident and it was reported shortly after 2:40 p.m., according to troopers. Debra...
Fatal Wednesday shooting in Albany remains under investigation
ALBANY — A fatal Wednesday-morning shooting has been initially ruled the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but the incident remained under investigation on Thursday afternoon. Officers with the Albany Police Department went to the 700 block of West Whitney Avenue at 10: 30 a.m. Wednesday to serve an...
Toddler found safe after Levi's Call in Thomasville, authorities say
THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Update: The GBI said the child has been found safe and a 50-year-old woman is in custody in connection to her disappearance. Authorities issued a Levi's Call for a missing toddler from Thomasville, Georgia, Sunday night. The Thomas County Sheriff's Office activated the alert when Aurora...
wtvy.com
Judge tosses Dothan bar’s lawsuit
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by a bar against the city of Dothan after owners failed to show up for a court hearing this week. City commissioners voted in May to revoke Bl3u Martini’s business license after hearing concerning reports from those who live nearby.
wfxl.com
Suspect connected to August homicide found with reported self-inflicted injury
On August 24, at 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of W. Whitney Ave to serve an arrest warrant for a suspect who was wanted for conspiracy to commit a crime. According to a media release from the Albany Police Department, 28-year-old Shaquielle Clay is connected to a homicide that occurred in the 300 Block of W. Mercer Avenue on August 15 of this year.
WALB 10
Woman charged after Thomas Co. child abducted
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A woman has been arrested in connection to the abduction of a 1-year-old Thomas County child. Felecia Elaine Horne, 50, was charged in connection to the abduction. The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office said Horne had permission to take the 1-year-old. But after going silent, the child’s...
WALB 10
‘I can’t stop even if I want to’: Albany native working to give back to the Good Life City
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany native is giving back in more ways than one — all to restore the city that he grew up in. It’s a new month which means there’s a new “Lifting up with Lenah” ready to inspire you with stories from people and organizations doing good deeds.
WCTV
House in Jefferson Co. is site of two murders, exactly one year apart
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two homicides occurred at a home on East Clark Avenue in Jefferson County, on the same day, one year apart. The most recent murder happened Tuesday night, leaving 70-year-old Essie May Copeland dead. Neighbors said they heard seven or eight gunshots ring out that night. One...
WALB 10
Renovations possible for Albany Mall
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The future of the Albany Mall may still be up in the air, but city leaders said a few renovations could be in store for the shopping destination. City Commissioner Jon Howard said the Albany Mall may be getting an upgrade to bring in more retailers and customers.
wtvy.com
Three charged after altercations at high school sporting event
CHIPLEY, FL. (WTVY) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received tips of potential fighting that was supposed to occur during the Chipley High School Football game on August 19th. The school’s Resource Officer requested extra back up in attempt to prevent an altercation or respond if one occurred.
wfxl.com
Albany Police make arrest in domestic violence case
A 53-year-old man has been arrested on charges stemming from a domestic incident. Nathaniel Williamson was arrested Monday by the Albany Police Department. According to a media release from APD, on August 22, officers responded to the 1400 Block of Avalon Avenue in reference to a domestic dispute. It was...
