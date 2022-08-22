ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bainbridge, GA

wfxl.com

Thomasville police need community help to locate missing boy

The Thomasville Police Department needs help from the community to locate Jordan Howard. Police say that he is in the company of Desharoah Tim. The two were last seen walking in the area of N. Martin Luther King Blvd. and Gribben St. at 9:45 p.m. on August 25, according to law enforcement.
THOMASVILLE, GA
WJHG-TV

Jackson County crash leaves one injured

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A single-vehicle crash has left one Marianna man seriously injured, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers. Troopers report the pick-up truck was headed east on Reddoch Road in Jackson County. They said the truck veered onto the shoulder of the road. We’re told the driver then steered back onto the road, causing the truck to spin.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wfxl.com

Two car accident reported in Bainbridge

There is a report of a two-car accident on E. Shotwell and S. Sims St. in Bainbridge. According to a Facebook post from Bainbridge Public Safety, EMS arrived on scene and transported those with complaints of injury to be checked out. This is a developing story. Stay connected with FOX...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WCTV

Missing Florida teen found safe across state line in Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Bay County, Florida teen who was the subject of a statewide missing child alert Wednesday, was found across the state line in Bainbridge, Georgia. Springfield Police Department Assistant Chief Russell Voyles confirms 15-year-old Myzziah Brown is safe. Voyles says a woman who had seen the...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
Bainbridge, GA
bulletin-news.com

Two people injured in single vehicle crash in Gadsden County

On Tuesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle collision in Gadsden County. A car was reportedly trying to negotiate a left turn on County Road 270A on Tuesday around 4:25 p.m., according to a Florida Highway Patrol report. This attempt was made just east of the junction of Thomas Smith Farm Road.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
southgatv.com

Jefferson Street collapse work slated

ALBANY, GA – Motorists in the Good Life City need to be aware of the latest road hazard. Today, crews are closing the outside southbound lane of the 200 block of N. Jefferson Street to repair a cave in. The cave in occurred near the intersection of Pine Avenue...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

1 killed in Decatur Co. crash

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was killed in a Monday afternoon crash in Decatur County, according to the Georgia State Patrol. It happened on Gandy Hill Road, off Lake Douglas Road. It was a single car accident and it was reported shortly after 2:40 p.m., according to troopers. Debra...
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
wtvy.com

Judge tosses Dothan bar’s lawsuit

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by a bar against the city of Dothan after owners failed to show up for a court hearing this week. City commissioners voted in May to revoke Bl3u Martini’s business license after hearing concerning reports from those who live nearby.
DOTHAN, AL
wfxl.com

Suspect connected to August homicide found with reported self-inflicted injury

On August 24, at 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of W. Whitney Ave to serve an arrest warrant for a suspect who was wanted for conspiracy to commit a crime. According to a media release from the Albany Police Department, 28-year-old Shaquielle Clay is connected to a homicide that occurred in the 300 Block of W. Mercer Avenue on August 15 of this year.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Woman charged after Thomas Co. child abducted

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A woman has been arrested in connection to the abduction of a 1-year-old Thomas County child. Felecia Elaine Horne, 50, was charged in connection to the abduction. The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office said Horne had permission to take the 1-year-old. But after going silent, the child’s...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Renovations possible for Albany Mall

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The future of the Albany Mall may still be up in the air, but city leaders said a few renovations could be in store for the shopping destination. City Commissioner Jon Howard said the Albany Mall may be getting an upgrade to bring in more retailers and customers.
ALBANY, GA
wtvy.com

Three charged after altercations at high school sporting event

CHIPLEY, FL. (WTVY) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received tips of potential fighting that was supposed to occur during the Chipley High School Football game on August 19th. The school’s Resource Officer requested extra back up in attempt to prevent an altercation or respond if one occurred.
CHIPLEY, FL
wfxl.com

Albany Police make arrest in domestic violence case

A 53-year-old man has been arrested on charges stemming from a domestic incident. Nathaniel Williamson was arrested Monday by the Albany Police Department. According to a media release from APD, on August 22, officers responded to the 1400 Block of Avalon Avenue in reference to a domestic dispute. It was...
ALBANY, GA

