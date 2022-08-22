ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

Southern Tea Cakes

It’s sad to think about, but tea cakes are a dessert that I may have missed out on entirely if I hadn’t grown up in Dallas. In fact, I can’t recall ever meeting someone who wasn’t from the South who knew what tea cakes were — what a shame! To me, these soft, buttery, cake-like cookies are like a warm hug. For all of you sweet-but-not-too-sweet dessert-lovers out there, I’m telling you that tea cakes are your calling. They are the perfect bite when you want something to satisfy a sugar craving but don’t want the sugar rush (or the subsequent sugar crash).
FOOD & DRINKS
Vice

Easy Corn Dogs and Homemade Mustard Recipe

1 (4-ounce|113-gram) tin mustard powder, preferably Coleman’s. 1 tablespoon kosher salt (Diamond Crystal or about half as much Morton) vegetable oil for deep-frying (about 2 quarts) 6 regular hot dogs. 2 cups|260 grams all-purpose flour. 1 cup|165 grams fine yellow cornmeal. ¼ cup|50 grams granulated sugar. 1 ½...
RECIPES
TODAY.com

Healthy no-cook snacks: Chickpea salad and carrot cake bites

Cookbook author, food blogger and star of TODAY All Day's #Cooking series Samah Dada is cooking up better-for-you snack recipes. She shows us how to make spiced chickpea salad and nutty carrot cake bites. My mom used to make a version of this salad all the time as a snack,...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Squash#The Vegetarian#Seasonings#Food Drink
BHG

When Is Apple Picking Season, Plus 7 Must-Know Apple Harvesting Tips

Armloads of freshly picked, perfectly ripe apples are an autumn treat. So exactly when is apple picking season? The answer is: it depends. A number of factors—from the variety of apple to recent rainfall to average summer temperature—combine to influence fruit ripening. Some types of apples are ready to harvest as early as July, while others develop their best flavor during the frosty days of autumn, ripening in October or November. Your window for harvesting apples can extend for several weeks or even months with the right mix of varieties. Use these 7 apple picking tips to enjoy this harvest season to its fullest.
AGRICULTURE
Gin Lee

Barbecued country-style pork ribs

Do you know the old saying, bet-cha can't eat just one? Well, that truthfully is the case with my barbecued ribs. This recipe for barbecued country-style ribs always turns out amazingly delicious. They're the yummiest, melt in your mouth, barbecued ribs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
recipesgram.com

Brilliant 2-Ingredient Nutella Cake

Why did I call this dessert brilliant? Yeah, you’re right … it’s so brilliantly delicious! 2 ingredients are enough to get a delicious and quick treat, that is very easy but, above all, it is really good! With this trick, you will conquer the cravings of everyone –, especially children. Plus, this Nutella cake recipe is suitable for beginners in the kitchen, try it! Just follow the instructions carefully in order to make it right:
RECIPES
The Kitchn

How to Store Tomatoes, According to a Tomato Expert

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When you’re shopping at your local farmers market or grocery store, you’ll likely come across a wide variety of interesting-looking tomatoes, each with their own characteristics, sizes, and flavors. Whether you prefer smaller cherry or grape tomatoes in an easy grain salad, large and colorful heirloom tomatoes for a tomato pie, or tomatoes on the vine for a tasty rice dish like arroz con gambas, there’s always a flavorful recipe you can use them in. To make sure your dishes are fresh and tasty, though, you’ll need to know how to store tomatoes to keep them in tip-top shape. The first hint: Refrigerating your tomatoes is typically not necessary!
AGRICULTURE
Food Network

How to Boil Chicken

Dana is a host, chef and sommelier. What if we told you that boiling chicken is not about boiling at all? This effortless technique is a total misnomer, but a timeless cooking essential, nonetheless. If you love chicken salad, buffalo chicken sandwiches, or chicken noodle soup, then this technique is a must-have in your culinary toolkit. Keep reading to learn all the secrets behind perfectly boiled chicken.
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Crock Pot Ravioli

This Crock Pot Ravioli recipe uses frozen ravioli with a quick homemade sauce and lots of gooey mozzarella cheese. Perfect all-in-one meal!. This recipe turned out to be a real winner. I was actually pretty surprised that you could make a dish like this in the crock pot. Honestly, I thought it would turn to mush. Surprisingly, it did fantastic. I guess if you left it in the crock pot for WAY too long, it would have the potential to mush but after it was done cooking, I put it on the "warm" setting of my slow cooker and it kept in great shape until we were all ready to dig in.
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Chocolate Magic Truffle Tart

This chocolate magic truffle tart is so rich, creamy, and fantastic! Everybody loves chocolate and this dessert is a proof for that! You cannot eat just one piece! So chocolatey and so delicious! Prepare it for the weekend and enjoy! Here is the recipe:. Servings 10-12 Ingredients:. For the crust:
RECIPES
The Daily South

Deep-Dish Loaded Hash Brown Casserole

If the best thing about a late-night trip to that famous waffle-flipping diner is the cheesy, meaty hash browns, you're in luck. This loaded hash brown casserole captures every one of those flavors you crave, but in a size that'll feed your whole family. Bacon and Cheddar cheese form the...
RECIPES
12tomatoes.com

Slow Cooker Dr Pepper Pulled Pork

The secret to tender, flavorful pulled pork. Every time. Pulled Pork is one of the most crowd-pleasing dinners out there. Slap it on a bun or on a baked sweet potato (one of my family’s favorites) and dinner is done, and it’s a darn good dinner. I love a recipe where the slow cooker does all of the work for you and that’s what we’ve got for you here, but the magic isn’t just in the cooking method, it’s also in the secret ingredient — a can of Dr Pepper. That little can of soda somehow makes for some of the most flavorful, tender pulled pork out there, so give this a try!
RECIPES
butterwithasideofbread.com

CHICKEN ENCHILADA CASSEROLE

Layered Chicken Enchilada Casserole made easy by layering tortillas with a creamy, flavorful chicken mixture & cheese! Simple chicken enchiladas dinner that’s perfect for busy weeknights!. Making these chicken verde enchiladas is so simple, once the sauce is made the layering process goes quickly and you will be on...
RECIPES
princesspinkygirl.com

Cherry Chip Cheesecake Bites

This no-bake Cherry Chip Cheesecake Bites recipe is a quick and easy way to make mini cherries jubilee cheesecakes using only a box of cake mix and cream cheese. These bite-sized dessert balls are covered in a pretty pink candy coating and decorated with a white chocolate drizzle – perfect for any party or holiday when dressed up with sprinkles or sanding sugar.
RECIPES
Essence

Get Ready for Brighter, Glowing Skin

Are you ready to meet your skin goals for life? Well, we’ve got the products to help you meet—and maybe even surpass—those goals. Read on to see what we’re talking about and how you can score FREE products to test it out for yourself!. We’re talking...
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy