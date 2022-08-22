ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois lawmakers, advocates hope to address rise in hate crimes

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois has seen a significant rise in hate crimes over the past two years with attacks against Asian Americans, Jewish residents, and the LGBTQ community. The Illinois Commission on Discrimination and Hate Crimes is looking into the possibility of creating a statewide hate crimes and bias incident...
Looking ahead to a positive harvest season across central Illinois

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The first U.S.D.A Illinois crop forecast was released this month. Mark Schleusener, an Illinois State Statistician for the U.S.D.A said, “Corn in Illinois is forecast to yield 203 bushels per acre, that’s up one from the previous year. Soybeans, the yield forecast is 66, that’s up 2 from last year. And last year was a record high at 64.”
Three arrested after burglary ring allegedly steals from gaming machines around state

(25 News Now) - Three people have been arrested in connection with burglaries to video gaming machines around the state, according to Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul. Gino and Giulia Wuttke, along with Alyssa Slouka, are facing charges for their alleged involvement in stealing around $400,000 after Raoul’s office says the trio allegedly broke into businesses and robbed video gaming machines.
Rinse and repeat for today, then rain chances return tomorrow

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Unlike the past few mornings, fog is not expected to develop across central Illinois, so drivers should good to go weather wise for the morning commute. Another day filled with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid 80s is on tap. Enjoy!. A storm...
