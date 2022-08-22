ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carver County, MN

Man With Rifle Arrested at Mall of America

Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News) - There has been another incident involving a gun at the Mall of America. The Bloomington Police Department issued a news release this afternoon concerning an armed robbery inside the huge shopping complex. It indicates officers were called to the property after being contacted by mall security about a report of a man carrying a rifle.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Motorcyclist Airlifted After Alcohol-Involved Crash Near Faribault

Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Burnsville man had to be airlifted from the scene of a motorcycle crash in the Faribault area Thursday night. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 31-year-old Jake Gumphrey was traveling on eastbound Hwy. 21 when he crashed and was thrown from the motorcycle northwest of Faribault around 8 p.m. The report describes Gumphrey’s injuries as non-life-threatening.
FARIBAULT, MN
Carver County, MN
Crime & Safety
Unidentified Baby at MSP Airport Reunited with Mother

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A statewide alert regarding an unidentified baby was issued Tuesday night then canceled early Wednesday morning after authorities located the child’s mother. The BCA issued the statewide alert after Minneapolis/St. Paul Airport Police couldn’t identify an infant believed to be around 10 months old that...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wanted Felon Arrested After Large Search in Sartell Wednesday Night

(KNSI) — A 49-year-old St. Cloud man was arrested Wednesday night in Sartell after fleeing police, triggering an extensive search involving six law enforcement agencies. Sartell police say just before 7:00, they were in the area of the 200 block of 10th Avenue North when they spotted Chad Hagen getting into a car. Hagen is wanted for several felonies. When they tried to arrest him, police say Hagen resisted and drove away.
SARTELL, MN
Teen Airlifted to Rochester Following Crash With Semi

Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News)- A teenager was airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester after the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi in southern Minnesota Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s incident report says the 16-year-old and two passengers were traveling west on Hwy. 60 when the sedan...
8 Great Hiking Trails Around Minnesota

Soon, whether we like it or not, the Fall colors will be in full force and it's great to get outside and hike around and check out what nature has to offer. There are so many walking/hiking trails around the state. There are 67 state parks. That's quite a lot, not complaining at all. But if you'd like to get out and get some exercise without feeling like you are just exercising, this is the way to do it... walking/hiking trails.
MINNESOTA STATE
ktoe.com

Minnesota dairy community crowns 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way

Rachel Rynda, a 19-year-old college student from Montgomery, Minnesota, representing Le Sueur County, was crowned the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way in an evening ceremony Aug. 24 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Rynda will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for nearly 2,100 Minnesota dairy farm families.
LE SUEUR COUNTY, MN
Best Places to Go Thrifting in Minnesota That Aren’t Goodwill

Today is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day today, and in celebration, I want to share the best places to go thrifting in Minnesota. Thrifting has become so popular recently and for a good reason because the clothing industry is the 2nd biggest polluter of our world, so here are just some that I wanted to include. The majority of these places are thrift stores you can also donate to, or our non-profits because giving back is important, especially now.
Mankato woman accused of hitting child in head with fire extinguisher

A Mankato woman is accused of hitting a child in the head with a fire extinguisher. Morgan Elizabeth Westerfield, 31, was charged Tuesday with felony 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in Blue Earth County Court. A criminal complaint says Westerfield began screaming out her window at a group of...
MANKATO, MN
Did You Know The Dirt in Mankato Creeks is Blue?

I was recently directed to the Facebook group “Minnesota Naturalists” because there was a very interesting post on there, and boy I did not realize the rabbit hole it would lead me down, but the history is so interesting. Within the group, there was a post made by...
MANKATO, MN
Man Fatally Shoots Himself at Minnesota Mall

Eden Prairie, MN (KROC-AM News)- A man is dead after he reportedly shot himself at a Minnesota mall Monday evening. The Eden Prairie Police Department says officers were dispatched to Eden Prairie Center on the report of a gun shot being fired in the Scheels store around 7:25 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a deceased adult male on the second floor of the sporting goods store.
One Dead In Apparent Suicide Shooting At MN Mall

(Eden Prairie, MN) — Police in Minnesota say there is no threat to the public after a man died in an apparent suicide at a mall. The incident happened Monday night at Eden Prairie Centre Mall just outside of Minneapolis, with the victim found dead of a single gunshot wound inside a sporting goods store. Officers say it’s believed to be an isolated incident. The investigation is ongoing.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Minnesota DNR Asks Hunters Not to Shoot Ear-Tagged, Radio-Collared Bears

With Minnesota bear hunting season set to open on Thursday, September 1, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has an important reminder for all hunters. The DNR is is once again asking bear hunters to avoid shooting marked research bears. These bears are marked with distinctively large, colorful ear tags and wear radio collars. They also play an important research role.
MINNESOTA STATE
