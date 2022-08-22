Read full article on original website
Maryland State Parks Receive Grants for Important Conservation Work
Annapolis, MD - The Maryland Park Service was awarded 15 improvement project grants by the Friends of Maryland State Parks through the organization’s program, “Small Grants, Big Impact!” This funding is for projects that focus on conservation, environmental education, and outdoor recreation, and are important additions benefitting Maryland State Parks and their millions of visitors.
What's Up? This Weekend 8/25
August 25th-28th; Maryland State Fairgrounds, Timonium. Excitement is just around the corner! The 141st Maryland State Fair, open for three long weekends this summer: Aug. 25-28; Sept. 1-5; and, Sept. 8-11. The Maryland State Fair is a fun and educational destination sure to captivate visitors of all ages. The Maryland State Fair is complete with daily home arts, farm and garden, livestock and horse competitions and exhibits, rides, games, live concerts and entertainment, live Thoroughbred horse racing, fair treats and farm fresh foods, the U-Learn Agriculture Education Zone, The Birthing Center, a museum, and more. No other event provides so much food, fun, family entertainment, and education for so little. For details, schedules, and ticket prices, go to: www.marylandstatefair.com.
Hillman Garage Construction Update
Once Per Week Conduit Street Will Close to Facilitiate Ingress/Egress for Concrete Mixing Trucks. Annapolis, MD – Beginning the week of August 30, 2022, Conduit Street in downtown Annapolis will close one day a week between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. to facilitate the ingress/egress of concrete trucks for the rebuild of the downtown Hillman garage. The weekly closure will happen between the dates of August 30, 2022 and January 30, 2023.
Help, Hope, Healing Jazz Benefit
For All Seasons recently hosted a magical evening of jazz music in a 150-year-old historic barn on Gross Creek near Easton. The “Help, Hope, Healing Jazz Benefit” featured cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and dinner, as well as a silent auction in a space transformed by twinkling lights and the soft sounds of jazz. The proceeds raised by this benefit supported the life-saving mental health work of For All Seasons, a community behavioral health and rape crisis center in Easton.
Charity Softball Tournament in Annapolis
Annapolis, MD – The Mayor’s One Annapolis softball team will face off in a “celebrity” game against the Drug-Free All Stars in a day of festivities at “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center and Truxtun Park on September 10, 2022. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the first pitch being thrown out at 12 p.m.
8/26: Feedback Friday
Welcome to our weekly column in which a topic of interest, piece of news, relevant opinion, or general request for feedback is presented. We’ll offer the topic du jour and accompanying question, and you have the opportunity to respond with your thoughts. Simply fill out the form below. A...
An Interview with Blackwall Hitch
The first impression you get when you walk up to Blackwall Hitch Annapolis is of the rooftop deck and yellow doors. They immediately grab your attention. The interior pops with a marble-topped bar and a chandelier that hangs from the second story. Marble tables with rustic chairs and antiques are sprinkled throughout the restaurant.
