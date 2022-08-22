August 25th-28th; Maryland State Fairgrounds, Timonium. Excitement is just around the corner! The 141st Maryland State Fair, open for three long weekends this summer: Aug. 25-28; Sept. 1-5; and, Sept. 8-11. The Maryland State Fair is a fun and educational destination sure to captivate visitors of all ages. The Maryland State Fair is complete with daily home arts, farm and garden, livestock and horse competitions and exhibits, rides, games, live concerts and entertainment, live Thoroughbred horse racing, fair treats and farm fresh foods, the U-Learn Agriculture Education Zone, The Birthing Center, a museum, and more. No other event provides so much food, fun, family entertainment, and education for so little. For details, schedules, and ticket prices, go to: www.marylandstatefair.com.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO