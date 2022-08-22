ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
City
Killeen, TX
KTEN.com

Abbott declares severe weather emergency in 23 Texas counties

(CNN) -- Heavy rain and flash flooding brought record rainfall to the Dallas-Forth Worth area between Sunday and Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service Forth Worth. More than 9 inches fell at Dallas Forth Worth Airport over a 24-hour period that began Sunday. Gov. Greg Abbott visited North...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Texas Has #1 City for Insects in the United States

It’s hot, humid, and with the recent rain, more bugs will be showing up in and around Central Texas homes. Our least-favorite bug of all, mosquitoes, will also get worse this time of year, which means it may be time for a pest exterminator if you can't get rid of them on your own.
TEXAS STATE
Dallas Observer

Heavy Rain Unleashes a Monsoon of Amusing Tweets, TikToks and Memes

The torrential downpour that rolled across North Texas between Sunday night and Monday gave us the equivalent of more than six months of rain. It also gave us massive flooding, traffic problems and tweets of people pointing out that God must be punishing us for daring to ask for a little rain.
DALLAS, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Killeen, Texas Needs to Come Out For Great Food, Fun, And Fellowship

Killeen, Texas get ready for a K.I.C.K party. If you’ve never been to a K.I.C.K party you’ve never been to an actual party in Killeen, Texas?. K.I.C.K which means Killeen, International, Cuisine, Korner marketplace is where small businesses do big business. K.I.C.K quoted that the best thing about a food truck at Artisans park and the marketplace is dining on the awesome food in finding that one-of-a-kind product at half the marketplace. Killeen International Cuisine Korner and Artesian market please is your destination in the Central Texas area. This offers residents a variety of products at prices that can’t compare at the kick park you are bound to meet new friends, enjoy great cuisine, and find exactly what you’re looking for.
KILLEEN, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Killeen, Texas Police At The Scene of Shooting on Clear Creek Road

A shooting in the vicinity of a Bush's Chicken in Killeen, Texas brought crime tape and officers to Clear Creek Road on Thursday August 25, 2022. Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez released the following statement when we contacted her for information:. "The Killeen Police Department is currently conducting a...
KCEN

2 dead, identified after crash on I-14 near Nolanville

NOLANVILLE, Texas — Two people are dead and two others were hurt after a crash that shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 14 at Paddy Hamilton Road, according to the Nolanville Police Department. Two vehicles were involved. Matthew Odle, a 38-year-old from Killeen, was inside one of the...
NOLANVILLE, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

KTEM NewsRadio

Temple, TX
KTEM News 14 has the best news and sports coverage for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

