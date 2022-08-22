Read full article on original website
Related
Billboard in San Francisco Cites Uvalde Massacre as a Reason Not To Move to Texas
A billboard recently spotted in San Francisco, California has raised many questions about who put it up and why it is urging people not to move to Texas. While the Texas-California rivalry is nothing new, a lot of people are upset about the use of an unspeakable tragedy to get a point across.
Another round of soaking rain expected next week
Expect hot, humid weather this weekend with just a few isolated showers. Another change in the weather pattern brings occasionally stormy weather next week. -- David Yeomans
This Is The Best Fried Chicken In Texas
Eat This, Not That! conducted a study to determine the best fried chicken in each state.
Love LEGOs? 2nd Annual Bricks Event Coming to Killeen, Texas
Your child as well as the kid in you can celebrate and save money at the same time. Who doesn't want that?. LEGO lovers, put this on your calendar. The 2nd Annual Bricks event is headed to Killeen, Texas, with everything from art sculptures to mosaic LEGO floors on display.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One of America’s Top Bars Is in Austin, Texas: Do You Agree?
Recently, Esquire magazine dropped their 2022 Best Bars in America list, and out of 25 watering holes across the country, a Central Texas drinking establishment made the list. More than one bar in the Lone Star State made the top 25 best list, as Diversion in Houston, Texas was also on the ranking.
How Much More Rain Bell County Needs to End Drought and Burn Ban
The good news: rain, with more in the forecast across Central Texas. The bad news: Bell County Commissioners have voted to extend the area burn ban, since officials say we still haven't gotten enough rain yet for the drought to be over. In Central Texas this year, we've received less...
KTEN.com
Abbott declares severe weather emergency in 23 Texas counties
(CNN) -- Heavy rain and flash flooding brought record rainfall to the Dallas-Forth Worth area between Sunday and Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service Forth Worth. More than 9 inches fell at Dallas Forth Worth Airport over a 24-hour period that began Sunday. Gov. Greg Abbott visited North...
Texas Has #1 City for Insects in the United States
It’s hot, humid, and with the recent rain, more bugs will be showing up in and around Central Texas homes. Our least-favorite bug of all, mosquitoes, will also get worse this time of year, which means it may be time for a pest exterminator if you can't get rid of them on your own.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Banned in Texas – Instagram Filters You Can’t Use Here
Having trouble finding that certain Instagram filter you love so much? Do you live in Texas? That filter may be one of the filters that Texas has banned. Texas joins Illinois in banning certain facial recognition filters. Banned in Texas. According to a report from KXAN, Texas Attorney General Ken...
Careful: Rain Could Bring Flooding to Temple, Texas and Surrounding Areas
Rain has finally started to fall here in Temple, Texas, and it is a sight for sore eyes. I think I speak for many of us when I say triple digit temperatures were beginning to become tiresome. However, with the rain showing up again, there is one thing we must be very aware of - flooding.
Best in Belton, Texas – This Highest Rated Taco Spot Comes Highly Recommend
I think it's safe to say that not all tacos are created equally. Some are just better than others but if you're looking for the best in Temple or Belton, Texas, there is one place that is getting more love than others. According to Yelp reviews, Los Compadres Street Tacos...
Anyone Look Familiar? These Are Texas’ Most Wanted Criminals
It is an unfortunate part of life in Texas, but crimes happen daily in the Lone Star State. Thanks the fine men and women in law enforcement, most suspects are eventually arrested and charged for their crimes. However, some escape justice and go on the run. Thankfully, it's easier than...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dallas Observer
Heavy Rain Unleashes a Monsoon of Amusing Tweets, TikToks and Memes
The torrential downpour that rolled across North Texas between Sunday night and Monday gave us the equivalent of more than six months of rain. It also gave us massive flooding, traffic problems and tweets of people pointing out that God must be punishing us for daring to ask for a little rain.
Dallas resident woke up to terrifying scene amid deadly flooding
In the midst of what turned out to be record rainfall, one Dallas woman who had moved into her apartment just two days earlier documented on video the floodwaters overwhelming her living space. Two days after moving into her new apartment in Dallas, Brittany Taylor woke up early Monday morning...
Killeen, Texas Needs to Come Out For Great Food, Fun, And Fellowship
Killeen, Texas get ready for a K.I.C.K party. If you’ve never been to a K.I.C.K party you’ve never been to an actual party in Killeen, Texas?. K.I.C.K which means Killeen, International, Cuisine, Korner marketplace is where small businesses do big business. K.I.C.K quoted that the best thing about a food truck at Artisans park and the marketplace is dining on the awesome food in finding that one-of-a-kind product at half the marketplace. Killeen International Cuisine Korner and Artesian market please is your destination in the Central Texas area. This offers residents a variety of products at prices that can’t compare at the kick park you are bound to meet new friends, enjoy great cuisine, and find exactly what you’re looking for.
Killeen, Texas Police At The Scene of Shooting on Clear Creek Road
A shooting in the vicinity of a Bush's Chicken in Killeen, Texas brought crime tape and officers to Clear Creek Road on Thursday August 25, 2022. Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez released the following statement when we contacted her for information:. "The Killeen Police Department is currently conducting a...
Did You Know Some of Your Favorite Restaurants Started in Texas?
You might be surprised to see how many of your favorite restaurant chains got their start here in Texas and have gone on to national success. It's got to start somewhere, and the Lone Star State seems to be a great place to do it. Texas, A Fine Place to...
“I Was Proud Of Him," Louisiana Father Says Of Son Who Vanished From Houston, Texas
In 2017, Jared Chavis completed 10 months in the Air Force and moved to Houston, Texas from Franklin, Louisiana. The 19-year-old new father was enrolled in online college courses in information technology, and he was employed as a satellite dish installation tech.
2 dead, identified after crash on I-14 near Nolanville
NOLANVILLE, Texas — Two people are dead and two others were hurt after a crash that shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 14 at Paddy Hamilton Road, according to the Nolanville Police Department. Two vehicles were involved. Matthew Odle, a 38-year-old from Killeen, was inside one of the...
Wettest week in months: Timing, rainfall amounts for Central Texas
Significant rain is expected across Central Texas this week with potential for flooding in low-lying areas.
KTEM NewsRadio
Temple, TX
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
890K+
Views
ABOUT
KTEM News 14 has the best news and sports coverage for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0