Annual Minnesota Minimum Wage Increases Set for January 1st
ST. PAUL -- Minnesota's minimum wage will increase by 2.5 percent on January 1st. The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry says the current large-employer wage of $10.33 will increase by 26 cents to $10.59 an hour. Large employers have annual gross revenues of $500,000 or more. Small employers will...
5 Bizarre Attractions in Minnesota
We all talked about the common attractions in Minnesota. Whether you like them, or think they are actually tourist attractions or not, others (people from other states/countries) think that they are. We are talking about the Mall of America (I think it's a little weird that people think of a giant mall as a tourist attraction) and places like Valleyfair or events like the Ren Fest or the Minnesota State Fair.
New Program Helps Schools Buy Local
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- A new agreement will allow more schools to buy locally. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service has signed an agreement to provide almost $3.5 million for Minnesota schools to help buy more food locally. USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Lester...
Drought Conditions Continue to Ease in Minnesota
UNDATED -- Our recent rains have helped ease the drought in central and southern Minnesota. Thursday's weekly update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 21 percent of the state is still abnormally dry, down from 27 percent last week. The area of the state listed as in a moderate drought...
Minnesota Based Hormel Foods Hates ‘Spam’ Emails
A product name that came about in the 1930's has created quite a stir in the modern online world. Hormel Foods has been making and canning SPAM since 1937, but the internet boom of the 90s associated the product's name with a negative connotation: spam emails. But the reason for...
FFA Telecast This Weekend From State Fair
UNDATED -- This weekend, FFA members across the state will put the finishing touches on the 3rd Annual Great Minnesota Give Together Telethon to raise money for the FFA Foundation. Sunday, from 4:00 until 8:00, the telethon will air live from the Christensen Farms Stage at the Minnesota State Fair.
What’s The Lamest Tourist Attraction In Minnesota?
I must admit, I thought for quite a while trying to figure out what the worst attraction in Minnesota might be. I thought of thinks like the Paul Bunyan Statue, or maybe something like the Hamm's Brewery, but nope. Someone actually took the time to come up with the worst...
The Live Fish Cam at the Minnesota State Fair is Streaming 24/7
It's the best 12 days of the year, the Minnesota State Fair! It's no secret that I am a total nerd for the State Fair. I love the food, the activities, the people watching, the animals, the fair is just the absolute best. One of my favorite things is the...
St. Cloud Changing Recycling Guidelines in September
The city of St. Cloud is changing their recycling guidelines starting September 1st. St. Cloud Assistant Public Works Director Dan Legatt joined me on WJON. He says every 5 years the city of St. Cloud puts out request for proposal for the processing, transportation and marketing materials. Legatt explains the contractor they work with takes the material they get from St. Cloud to process and market it. The new contractor has guidelines St. Cloud needs to adjust to.
Why Do Some People In The St Cloud Area Think This Is Okay?
Maybe it's always been a problem but I've just seem to notice it more in the last few years. People just dumping their trash wherever it may be convenient for them and mostly it's in the streets, parking lots, etc. The person that posted this picture on Facebook, took the...
Organ/Tissue Donations Hit Milestone Throughout Upper Midwest
ST. CLOUD -- July saw the most organ and tissue donations ever throughout the upper Midwest. According to LifeSource 28 organ donors and 118 tissue donors saved over 8,800 lives with their gift of generosity. Katie McKee is with LifeSource, a non-profit organization dedicated to saving lives through organ, eye...
They’ve Got Minnesota State Fair Spirit, Yes They Do, Do YOU?
Minnesota State Fair days are here and this girl could not be more excited, I'm dancing in my chair excited right now!. It's an event I have loved since the first time I was there at the age of 13 and won a free trip with 4-H. That's right, I was in 4-H and it was a BLAST!
How To Get Discounted Tickets For Central Minnesota’s Favorite Halloween Haunts
It's almost orchard/haunted trail season in central Minnesota! There are a number of spooky and/or family friendly events in the area and The Value Connection can get you into them at a discounted price (while they last)!. 1. HARVEST OF HORROR (In St. Augusta) The Harvest of Horror is located...
Slim Chickens Restaurant Confirmed for St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud is getting a Slim Chickens restaurant. Back in September, we learned the Letnes Restaurant Group had planned to open 13 new Slim Chickens restaurants with locations in cities throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa. Now the group confirms one of those locations will be here in...
How Did I Not Know about This Dam Minnesota Place Until Now
It never ceases to amaze me, growing up in Minnesota and knowing it my whole life, that I still learn about new places in this great State. This Dam Minnesota place is high up on my list of "How did I not know about this until now?" -- considering I grew up only 45 minutes from it.
Check Out This Handsome Guy Up For Adoption
Meet Dante! This handsome boy came to TCHS after being abandoned by his previous owner. Due to this, we know little of his history. We do not know if he has lived with other dogs and cats in the past. Slow and proper introductions are strongly recommended with any resident pets in his new home.
St. Cloud Chamber Taking Over Downtown Council
ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce will be taking over the responsibilities of the Downtown Council. On Tuesday the Chamber's Board of Directors voted to bring the Downtown Council under the umbrella of the Chamber. Chamber President Julie Lunning says the existing Downtown Council board will...
The Hotter It Gets The Louder They Get…4 Tips To Quiet Cicadas In Minnesota
This is about the time of year you start to notice a loud noise during the day, and into the evening. That loud 'screaming' noise is a cicada, and they are back again this year. But if you are looking for some ways to lessen the noise, here are some tips to keep them away from your windows.
This Minnesota Liquor Store Is Selling A 1,800+ Can Case Of Beer
With summer starting to wind down (I mean don'tcha know the State Fair starts tomorrow!) you might be looking at your summer bucket list and realizing you are running out of time to accomplish everything you set out to achieve. Well I've got good news, if buying a 1,800+ can case of beer was on your list, I found a Minnesota liquor store offering one!
The Minnesota State Bird Proving To Be Fearless Against Our National Bird
Any true Minnesotan knows what I am talking about when I simply say the Minnesota State bird. You can picture it in your head already, black with white spots, a black bill and black head that shimmers a bit of an iridescent green when you're close enough to see and we can't forget it's signature red beady eyes. Yes, I am talking about the Loon.
