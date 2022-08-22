ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
WJON

Annual Minnesota Minimum Wage Increases Set for January 1st

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota's minimum wage will increase by 2.5 percent on January 1st. The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry says the current large-employer wage of $10.33 will increase by 26 cents to $10.59 an hour. Large employers have annual gross revenues of $500,000 or more. Small employers will...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

5 Bizarre Attractions in Minnesota

We all talked about the common attractions in Minnesota. Whether you like them, or think they are actually tourist attractions or not, others (people from other states/countries) think that they are. We are talking about the Mall of America (I think it's a little weird that people think of a giant mall as a tourist attraction) and places like Valleyfair or events like the Ren Fest or the Minnesota State Fair.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

New Program Helps Schools Buy Local

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- A new agreement will allow more schools to buy locally. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service has signed an agreement to provide almost $3.5 million for Minnesota schools to help buy more food locally. USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Lester...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Drought Conditions Continue to Ease in Minnesota

UNDATED -- Our recent rains have helped ease the drought in central and southern Minnesota. Thursday's weekly update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 21 percent of the state is still abnormally dry, down from 27 percent last week. The area of the state listed as in a moderate drought...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winona, MN
Local
Minnesota Business
City
Wabasha, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Goodhue, MN
Local
Minnesota Industry
City
Rice, MN
WJON

Minnesota Based Hormel Foods Hates ‘Spam’ Emails

A product name that came about in the 1930's has created quite a stir in the modern online world. Hormel Foods has been making and canning SPAM since 1937, but the internet boom of the 90s associated the product's name with a negative connotation: spam emails. But the reason for...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

FFA Telecast This Weekend From State Fair

UNDATED -- This weekend, FFA members across the state will put the finishing touches on the 3rd Annual Great Minnesota Give Together Telethon to raise money for the FFA Foundation. Sunday, from 4:00 until 8:00, the telethon will air live from the Christensen Farms Stage at the Minnesota State Fair.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

What’s The Lamest Tourist Attraction In Minnesota?

I must admit, I thought for quite a while trying to figure out what the worst attraction in Minnesota might be. I thought of thinks like the Paul Bunyan Statue, or maybe something like the Hamm's Brewery, but nope. Someone actually took the time to come up with the worst...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Agriculture Commissioner#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Minnesota Agriculture
WJON

St. Cloud Changing Recycling Guidelines in September

The city of St. Cloud is changing their recycling guidelines starting September 1st. St. Cloud Assistant Public Works Director Dan Legatt joined me on WJON. He says every 5 years the city of St. Cloud puts out request for proposal for the processing, transportation and marketing materials. Legatt explains the contractor they work with takes the material they get from St. Cloud to process and market it. The new contractor has guidelines St. Cloud needs to adjust to.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Organ/Tissue Donations Hit Milestone Throughout Upper Midwest

ST. CLOUD -- July saw the most organ and tissue donations ever throughout the upper Midwest. According to LifeSource 28 organ donors and 118 tissue donors saved over 8,800 lives with their gift of generosity. Katie McKee is with LifeSource, a non-profit organization dedicated to saving lives through organ, eye...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
WJON

Slim Chickens Restaurant Confirmed for St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud is getting a Slim Chickens restaurant. Back in September, we learned the Letnes Restaurant Group had planned to open 13 new Slim Chickens restaurants with locations in cities throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa. Now the group confirms one of those locations will be here in...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Check Out This Handsome Guy Up For Adoption

Meet Dante! This handsome boy came to TCHS after being abandoned by his previous owner. Due to this, we know little of his history. We do not know if he has lived with other dogs and cats in the past. Slow and proper introductions are strongly recommended with any resident pets in his new home.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

St. Cloud Chamber Taking Over Downtown Council

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce will be taking over the responsibilities of the Downtown Council. On Tuesday the Chamber's Board of Directors voted to bring the Downtown Council under the umbrella of the Chamber. Chamber President Julie Lunning says the existing Downtown Council board will...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

This Minnesota Liquor Store Is Selling A 1,800+ Can Case Of Beer

With summer starting to wind down (I mean don'tcha know the State Fair starts tomorrow!) you might be looking at your summer bucket list and realizing you are running out of time to accomplish everything you set out to achieve. Well I've got good news, if buying a 1,800+ can case of beer was on your list, I found a Minnesota liquor store offering one!
MANKATO, MN
WJON

The Minnesota State Bird Proving To Be Fearless Against Our National Bird

Any true Minnesotan knows what I am talking about when I simply say the Minnesota State bird. You can picture it in your head already, black with white spots, a black bill and black head that shimmers a bit of an iridescent green when you're close enough to see and we can't forget it's signature red beady eyes. Yes, I am talking about the Loon.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

WJON

St. Cloud, MN
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy