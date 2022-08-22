ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

U.S. Citizen Sentenced to Death in China for Murder Loses Appeal

BEIJING (Reuters) - A U.S. citizen sentenced to death by a Chinese court for "intentional homicide" of his former girlfriend lost his appeal on Thursday, state broadcaster CCTV reported. Following a trial held in "open session" the High People's Court of Eastern China's Zhejiang Province rejected the appeal of the...
nationalinterest.org

Poll: Majority of Economists Expect Recession by Mid-2023

A whopping 72 percent of the economists surveyed are expecting that a recession will start by the middle of next year. A poll of nearly 200 National Association of Business Economics (NABE) members revealed on Monday that the Federal Reserve won’t be able to tame inflation without tipping the U.S. economy into a recession, according to a new Fox Business report.
US News and World Report

Trump Lashes Out After Affidavit’s Release

Former President Donald Trump blasted a federal judge, the Justice Department and the FBI on Friday for the search of his Florida estate after a key document that the former president had previously called for in the “interest of TRANSPARENCY” was released. Trump criticized U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce...
US News and World Report

Shipping Container Suppliers Abandon $987 Million Deal After U.S. Probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Global shipping container suppliers China International Marine Containers and Maersk Container Industry in a joint statement on Thursday said they have abandoned a merger plan, citing significant regulatory challenges. China International Marine Containers (CIMC) in September had agreed to buy the Danish shipping company AP Moeller - Maersk's...
CNBC

Gold slumps on dollar rally, Fed rate-hike worries

Gold prices fell to near a one-month low on Monday amid sharp declines in precious metals due to a stronger dollar, with looming Federal Reserve interest rate hikes also denting bullion's appeal. Extending losses into a sixth session, spot gold was last down 0.77% at $1,734.3154 per ounce after hitting...
US News and World Report

Trump Affidavit Documents Point to Concerns of Obstruction, Witness Intimidation

A federal judge unsealed a heavily redacted version of a key document related to the search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate on Friday over the objections of the Justice Department, which cited ongoing concerns in the court records about the possibility of obstruction of justice and that more sensitive documents are being withheld.
US News and World Report

Trump Ally Perry Pauses Suit Amid Talks With U.S. Over Seized Cellphone

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Republican U.S. congressman Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, an ally of former President Donald Trump, on Wednesday asked a federal court to put on hold his lawsuit against the Justice Department seeking to block investigators from searching the contents of his cellphone after it was seized this month. Perry,...
US News and World Report

Judge Orders Release of Redacted Mar-a-Lago Search Warrant Affidavit

A federal judge ordered on Thursday that a redacted version of a key document related to the search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate be released to the public on Friday. “Based on my independent review of the Affidavit, I further find that the government has met its...
US News and World Report

Explainer-How Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Will Impact U.S. Consumers

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday a long-awaited plan to cancel billions of dollars in student debt, making good on a campaign promise to aid debt-strapped younger Americans even as some Republicans argue the move could worsen inflation. HOW MUCH WILL BE CANCELED AND FOR WHOM? The government...
US News and World Report

Two Plead Guilty in Theft, Sale of Biden Daughter Ashley's Diary

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Two Florida residents pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges stemming from the theft and sale to conservative activist group Project Veritas of a diary that court papers have shown belonged to U.S. President Joe Biden's daughter Ashley. Aimee Harris, 40, and Robert Kurlander, 58, entered their...
US News and World Report

US, China Reach Deal in Dispute Over Chinese Company Audits

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. and China have reached a tentative agreement to allow U.S. regulators to inspect the audits of Chinese companies whose stocks are traded on U.S. exchanges. In a long-festering dispute, U.S. regulators have threatened to boot a number of Chinese companies off the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq if China doesn't permit inspections.
