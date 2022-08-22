Read full article on original website
“Trump never pays his bills”: Truth Social reportedly stiffs contractor amid financial “disarray”
Former President Donald Trump's Twitter knockoff Truth Social stiffed a contractor in the latest sign of financial "disarray" at the troubled social network, according to Fox Business. Truth Social, which is headed by former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is in a "bitter battle" with RightForge, the network's web host and...
Jamie Dimon warns ‘something worse’ than a recession could be coming
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said on a client call that while the U.S. economy is still strong and consumer balance sheets and businesses are in “good shape,” there are storm clouds ahead. JPMorgan Chase chief executive Jamie Dimon sees only a 10% chance of an economic slowdown...
US News and World Report
U.S. Citizen Sentenced to Death in China for Murder Loses Appeal
BEIJING (Reuters) - A U.S. citizen sentenced to death by a Chinese court for "intentional homicide" of his former girlfriend lost his appeal on Thursday, state broadcaster CCTV reported. Following a trial held in "open session" the High People's Court of Eastern China's Zhejiang Province rejected the appeal of the...
The surging dollar will drop next year as the US slips into recession and the Fed cuts interest rates, Wells Fargo says
The dollar is set to fall in 2023 as the US enters recession and the Fed cuts rates, Wells Fargo said. The bank's economists expect the dollar's surge to continue this year as interest rates rise further. But Wells Fargo is expecting Fed rate cuts in 2023 that should push...
nationalinterest.org
Poll: Majority of Economists Expect Recession by Mid-2023
A whopping 72 percent of the economists surveyed are expecting that a recession will start by the middle of next year. A poll of nearly 200 National Association of Business Economics (NABE) members revealed on Monday that the Federal Reserve won’t be able to tame inflation without tipping the U.S. economy into a recession, according to a new Fox Business report.
US News and World Report
Trump Lashes Out After Affidavit’s Release
Former President Donald Trump blasted a federal judge, the Justice Department and the FBI on Friday for the search of his Florida estate after a key document that the former president had previously called for in the “interest of TRANSPARENCY” was released. Trump criticized U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce...
US News and World Report
Shipping Container Suppliers Abandon $987 Million Deal After U.S. Probe
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Global shipping container suppliers China International Marine Containers and Maersk Container Industry in a joint statement on Thursday said they have abandoned a merger plan, citing significant regulatory challenges. China International Marine Containers (CIMC) in September had agreed to buy the Danish shipping company AP Moeller - Maersk's...
Investors need to get their money into the market even in the face of Fed-driven volatility, Goldman Sachs Asset Management investment chief says
Investors should put money to work in markets when they're offering a higher yield than bank accounts, Goldman Sachs's Ashish Shah said on CNBC. Markets will be volatile as the Fed leans on data to determine policy moves, but it's better to be "buying when there's fear in the market," said Shah.
Dow shaved over 1,000 points after Jerome Powell's hawkish Jackson Hole speech
The Nasdaq Composite saw the steepest losses on Friday. It closed down by nearly 4%. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average declined sharply
Beijing nears deal to let U.S. inspect Chinese company records in Hong Kong - WSJ
Aug 25 (Reuters) - The United States and China are nearing an agreement allowing American accounting regulators to travel to Hong Kong to inspect audit records of U.S.-listed Chinese companies, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
CNBC
Gold slumps on dollar rally, Fed rate-hike worries
Gold prices fell to near a one-month low on Monday amid sharp declines in precious metals due to a stronger dollar, with looming Federal Reserve interest rate hikes also denting bullion's appeal. Extending losses into a sixth session, spot gold was last down 0.77% at $1,734.3154 per ounce after hitting...
Dow drops 1,000 after Fed’s Powell says rates will stay high
NEW YORK (AP) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank more than 1,000 points Friday after the head of the Federal Reserve dashed Wall Street’s hopes that it may soon ease up on high interest rates in its effort to tame inflation. The S&P 500 lost 3.4%, its...
US News and World Report
Trump Affidavit Documents Point to Concerns of Obstruction, Witness Intimidation
A federal judge unsealed a heavily redacted version of a key document related to the search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate on Friday over the objections of the Justice Department, which cited ongoing concerns in the court records about the possibility of obstruction of justice and that more sensitive documents are being withheld.
US News and World Report
Trump Ally Perry Pauses Suit Amid Talks With U.S. Over Seized Cellphone
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Republican U.S. congressman Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, an ally of former President Donald Trump, on Wednesday asked a federal court to put on hold his lawsuit against the Justice Department seeking to block investigators from searching the contents of his cellphone after it was seized this month. Perry,...
'Early hikers' show central banks' tough tightening won't tip big economies into recession, Goldman Sachs says
Goldman Sachs looked at 9 countries that raised interest rates in 2021 for clues to the economic impact. None of the nine "early hikers" showed clear evidence of recession, its analysts found. "Their resilience supports our forecast that no major economy will enter a monetary policy-driven recession over the next...
US News and World Report
Judge Orders Release of Redacted Mar-a-Lago Search Warrant Affidavit
A federal judge ordered on Thursday that a redacted version of a key document related to the search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate be released to the public on Friday. “Based on my independent review of the Affidavit, I further find that the government has met its...
US News and World Report
Explainer-How Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Will Impact U.S. Consumers
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday a long-awaited plan to cancel billions of dollars in student debt, making good on a campaign promise to aid debt-strapped younger Americans even as some Republicans argue the move could worsen inflation. HOW MUCH WILL BE CANCELED AND FOR WHOM? The government...
US News and World Report
Ex-Congressman's Arrest Ended UAE Push to Get Him Named U.S. Envoy, Prosecutors Say
NEW YORK (Reuters) - An effort by the United Arab Emirates to convince the United States with the help of a wealthy real estate investor to name former congressman Stephen Stockman as U.S. ambassador to that country during Donald Trump's presidency unraveled with the lawmaker's 2017 arrest on fraud charges, prosecutors said.
US News and World Report
Two Plead Guilty in Theft, Sale of Biden Daughter Ashley's Diary
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Two Florida residents pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges stemming from the theft and sale to conservative activist group Project Veritas of a diary that court papers have shown belonged to U.S. President Joe Biden's daughter Ashley. Aimee Harris, 40, and Robert Kurlander, 58, entered their...
US News and World Report
US, China Reach Deal in Dispute Over Chinese Company Audits
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. and China have reached a tentative agreement to allow U.S. regulators to inspect the audits of Chinese companies whose stocks are traded on U.S. exchanges. In a long-festering dispute, U.S. regulators have threatened to boot a number of Chinese companies off the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq if China doesn't permit inspections.
