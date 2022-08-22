Read full article on original website
Billboard in San Francisco Cites Uvalde Massacre as a Reason Not To Move to Texas
A billboard recently spotted in San Francisco, California has raised many questions about who put it up and why it is urging people not to move to Texas. While the Texas-California rivalry is nothing new, a lot of people are upset about the use of an unspeakable tragedy to get a point across.
Another round of soaking rain expected next week
Expect hot, humid weather this weekend with just a few isolated showers. Another change in the weather pattern brings occasionally stormy weather next week. -- David Yeomans
This Is The Best Fried Chicken In Texas
Eat This, Not That! conducted a study to determine the best fried chicken in each state.
Why Ignoring Purple Paint on Trees Or Posts In Texas Could Land You In Jail
When out hunting, fishing, walking around, or just exploring there are some things that you need to be aware of when stepping foot on land that isn't yours. And in rural West Texas, you can often step foot on land that isn't yours and with hunting season around the corner, stepping foot where you shouldn't can get you in real trouble.
Love LEGOs? 2nd Annual Bricks Event Coming to Killeen, Texas
Your child as well as the kid in you can celebrate and save money at the same time. Who doesn't want that?. LEGO lovers, put this on your calendar. The 2nd Annual Bricks event is headed to Killeen, Texas, with everything from art sculptures to mosaic LEGO floors on display.
One of America’s Top Bars Is in Austin, Texas: Do You Agree?
Recently, Esquire magazine dropped their 2022 Best Bars in America list, and out of 25 watering holes across the country, a Central Texas drinking establishment made the list. More than one bar in the Lone Star State made the top 25 best list, as Diversion in Houston, Texas was also on the ranking.
Dolly Parton NEEDS to Visit This Texas Boy That Had His Mural Vandalized
This kid is clearly a talented artist and sadly some a-hole bully had to ruin it. One thing that you guys do down here in Texas that I have never seen anywhere else is let seniors paint their parking space at their high school. Don't get me wrong, I am truly jealous of this. I wish my school would have done something like this back in the day. Over in Aledo, Texas at the local high school, senior Will Lepard got to work on his parking space.
What The Heck? Texas Teachers Are Spending Big Bucks On School Supplies
According to News4SA, there was a new report showing that Texas teachers are now spending an average of $820 of their own money on school supplies - the largest amount ever. This is just absolutely ridiculous in my opinion. WHERE ARE THE PARENTS?. Schools across Texas are closed for another...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Photos: Flash Flooding in Texas Forces Road Closures and High-Water Rescues
Residents in the area of Dallas, Texas are recovering from torrential rains and floodwaters that inundated entire neighborhoods and roads and prompted dozens of high-water rescues this week. Photos and video footage show firefighters rescuing residents from flooded homes and people escaping and swimming away from inundated vehicles. Gov. Greg...
How Much More Rain Bell County Needs to End Drought and Burn Ban
The good news: rain, with more in the forecast across Central Texas. The bad news: Bell County Commissioners have voted to extend the area burn ban, since officials say we still haven't gotten enough rain yet for the drought to be over. In Central Texas this year, we've received less...
WacoTrib.com
Trash buildup on Brazos follows recent rains
In the wake of recent rains, abundant pileups of trash have joined the well-loved sights of the Brazos River as it passes through Cameron Park, under the Suspension Bridge in downtown Waco, through Baylor University, over Waco’s low water dam and on eventually to the Gulf of Mexico. Keep...
Texas Lottery to move claim center to Capitol complex
The building in the Texas Capitol Complex is the new headquarters for the Texas Lottery Commission.
Texas Has #1 City for Insects in the United States
It’s hot, humid, and with the recent rain, more bugs will be showing up in and around Central Texas homes. Our least-favorite bug of all, mosquitoes, will also get worse this time of year, which means it may be time for a pest exterminator if you can't get rid of them on your own.
The true issues in downtown North Killeen through the eyes of residents
The City of Killeen now has its new revitalization director, Kaitlin Kizito, on board. Her duty is to bring life back into the downtown Killeen area.
Best in Belton, Texas – This Highest Rated Taco Spot Comes Highly Recommend
I think it's safe to say that not all tacos are created equally. Some are just better than others but if you're looking for the best in Temple or Belton, Texas, there is one place that is getting more love than others. According to Yelp reviews, Los Compadres Street Tacos...
KWTX
Meet the New Cameron Zoo resident: Satu
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco’s Cameron Zoo has a new striped resident!. Satu the Sumatran Tiger who is six years old moved to Cameron Park Zoo in June from the Baton Rouge Zoo. Satu has just finished his 30-day quarantine period and is exploring his new habitat especially swimming in the pool.
forthoodsentinel.com
Keeping a watchful eye on Central Texas Skies
Watching a plane or helicopter over the skies of Central Texas may seem almost effortless to the untrained eye. However, most people don’t know about the intense coordination that air traffic controllers at Fort Hood do to orchestrate that dance in the sky. As the air traffic control chief...
KWTX
New Killeen city official aims to bring new life to downtown
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Katlin Kizito is hoping to bring some love to downtown Killeen. She’s the city’s first ever downtown revitalization director. “Whether you’ve been here for generations or are new to Killeen, really come downtown and see what it has to offer,” she said at a press conference introducing her new role.
AT&T Stadium Proudly Welcomes Q BBQ Festival and 30k LBS of Meat
Texas is synonymous with BBQ and AT&T Stadium in Arlington, so why not combine the two for what will be a delicious 3-day, mouth watering, lip smacking good time?. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am for the Q BBQ Fest, Presented by Miller Lite, November 4-6. Texas =...
Anyone Look Familiar? These Are Texas’ Most Wanted Criminals
It is an unfortunate part of life in Texas, but crimes happen daily in the Lone Star State. Thanks the fine men and women in law enforcement, most suspects are eventually arrested and charged for their crimes. However, some escape justice and go on the run. Thankfully, it's easier than...
