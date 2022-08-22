ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Ignoring Purple Paint on Trees Or Posts In Texas Could Land You In Jail

When out hunting, fishing, walking around, or just exploring there are some things that you need to be aware of when stepping foot on land that isn't yours. And in rural West Texas, you can often step foot on land that isn't yours and with hunting season around the corner, stepping foot where you shouldn't can get you in real trouble.
One of America’s Top Bars Is in Austin, Texas: Do You Agree?

Recently, Esquire magazine dropped their 2022 Best Bars in America list, and out of 25 watering holes across the country, a Central Texas drinking establishment made the list. More than one bar in the Lone Star State made the top 25 best list, as Diversion in Houston, Texas was also on the ranking.
Dolly Parton NEEDS to Visit This Texas Boy That Had His Mural Vandalized

This kid is clearly a talented artist and sadly some a-hole bully had to ruin it. One thing that you guys do down here in Texas that I have never seen anywhere else is let seniors paint their parking space at their high school. Don't get me wrong, I am truly jealous of this. I wish my school would have done something like this back in the day. Over in Aledo, Texas at the local high school, senior Will Lepard got to work on his parking space.
Photos: Flash Flooding in Texas Forces Road Closures and High-Water Rescues

Residents in the area of Dallas, Texas are recovering from torrential rains and floodwaters that inundated entire neighborhoods and roads and prompted dozens of high-water rescues this week. Photos and video footage show firefighters rescuing residents from flooded homes and people escaping and swimming away from inundated vehicles. Gov. Greg...
WacoTrib.com

Trash buildup on Brazos follows recent rains

In the wake of recent rains, abundant pileups of trash have joined the well-loved sights of the Brazos River as it passes through Cameron Park, under the Suspension Bridge in downtown Waco, through Baylor University, over Waco’s low water dam and on eventually to the Gulf of Mexico. Keep...
Texas Has #1 City for Insects in the United States

It’s hot, humid, and with the recent rain, more bugs will be showing up in and around Central Texas homes. Our least-favorite bug of all, mosquitoes, will also get worse this time of year, which means it may be time for a pest exterminator if you can't get rid of them on your own.
Meet the New Cameron Zoo resident: Satu

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco’s Cameron Zoo has a new striped resident!. Satu the Sumatran Tiger who is six years old moved to Cameron Park Zoo in June from the Baton Rouge Zoo. Satu has just finished his 30-day quarantine period and is exploring his new habitat especially swimming in the pool.
Keeping a watchful eye on Central Texas Skies

Watching a plane or helicopter over the skies of Central Texas may seem almost effortless to the untrained eye. However, most people don’t know about the intense coordination that air traffic controllers at Fort Hood do to orchestrate that dance in the sky. As the air traffic control chief...
New Killeen city official aims to bring new life to downtown

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Katlin Kizito is hoping to bring some love to downtown Killeen. She’s the city’s first ever downtown revitalization director. “Whether you’ve been here for generations or are new to Killeen, really come downtown and see what it has to offer,” she said at a press conference introducing her new role.
Anyone Look Familiar? These Are Texas’ Most Wanted Criminals

It is an unfortunate part of life in Texas, but crimes happen daily in the Lone Star State. Thanks the fine men and women in law enforcement, most suspects are eventually arrested and charged for their crimes. However, some escape justice and go on the run. Thankfully, it's easier than...
US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

