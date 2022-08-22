ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MS

WJTV 12

Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Aug. 26-28

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (Aug. 26-28) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Bottom Line for Kids Benefit Dinner and Auction – Friday – Flowood Get excited for a silent auction, premier and […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Alligator captured at Laurel Popeye’s restaurant

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – An alligator must really love that chicken from Popeye’s! Recent rainy weather may be the reason an alligator turned up at a Popeye’s restaurant in Laurel on Monday, August 22. City officials said restaurant staff noticed the unusual guest in the drive-thru lane. The three-foot gator turned up at the restaurant […]
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg woman wins grand prize in “Win This Car” raffle

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg woman is the lucky owner of a new car, given away Thursday night during an annual raffle to benefit the Forrest General Healthcare Foundation. Jeanie Gail Bowman won a 2022 Honda Pilot SE, which was the grand prize in the “Win This Car” raffle....
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Tree down on W 15th St. in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Laurel Police Department, a tree is down on West 15th Street near 7th Avenue. Crews are on the scene clearing the roadway. The tree reportedly fell due to the wind and rain. “There were two actually,” said Terrence Jones, H2O Innovations Project Manager....
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Man injured in shooting at Hattiesburg Raising Cane’s

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was injured in a shooting that happened at a Raising Cane’s restaurant in Hattiesburg on Friday, August 26. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m. in the restaurant’s parking lot. HPD officials said a man had suffered a minor wound […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

4 counts added to Hattiesburg man’s list of charges

BROOKLYN, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man arrested earlier this week on an aggravated stalking charge saw four additional charges added to his folder Friday. The Forrest County Justice Court added three counts of lustful touching and one count of sexual battery to the case against 33-year-old Justin M. Riche. All five charges stem from allegations of abuse of a minor.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Two hospitalized after a pill scare at West Jones Middle School

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A teacher and school resource officer (SRO) were hospitalized after a medical reaction at the West Jones Middle School campus. The teacher found an unidentified pill in her classroom early in the morning on Wednesday, Aug. 24, and took it to the office for the SRO to analyze. Both the teacher and SRO held the pill for several minutes before beginning to feel different.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Downed trees and power lines in Laurel

The City of Petal is still dealing with the aftermath of Wednesday’s heavy rain. Two hospitalized after a pill scare at West Jones Middle School. A teacher and school resource officer (SRO) were hospitalized after a medical reaction at the West Jones Middle School campus. 10pm Headlines 8/24. Updated:...
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Woman sought by JCSD checks in, is safe

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) -A woman the Jones County Sheriff’s Department had been asked to find checked in with the department Friday afternoon to say she was safe. A few hours after asking for the public’s help, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department announced that 19-year-old Mary Katherine “Katie” Watts of Sandersville “contacted the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and advised that she was safe.”
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg man arrested after disturbance at Brooklyn Dollar General

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a disturbance at the Dollar General in the Brooklyn community Tuesday afternoon. Justin M. Riche, 33, was arrested and charged with aggravated stalking. According to witnesses in the store, Riche allegedly exposed himself to minors.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Rain causes flash flooding in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Pine Belt is experiencing another day of heavy rain, which caused flooding in Hattiesburg. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Jackson issued a Flash Flood Watch for all of Forrest County until 1:00 a.m. on Thursday. All of Forrest County is under an elevated threat for flash flooding, which means […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WAPT

Flooding affecting roadways around Central Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — The heavy rain has caused flooding on some roads and highways around Central Mississippi. A flash flooding emergency was declared Wednesday morning in portions of Scott County. There were reports of flooding affecting travel on Interstate 20 near the Morton exit. Tap here for traffic conditions...
SCOTT COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones Co. issues 13 names on 'most wanted' list

Hattiesburg police warn of fake 'kidnapping' Facebook post. A post is circulating on Facebook about a man allegedly trying to abduct women from their cars. Jones Co. supervisors discuss potential economic project. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Jones County Board of Supervisors called a special meeting at the Laurel...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Man dies in afternoon accident

MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - An 82-year-old man has died after a wreck Monday afternoon in Marion. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Marion Police Chief Randall Davis said the victim was turning left onto Dale Drive from Marion Drive when he was hit by another car heading north. Davis said...
MARION, MS

