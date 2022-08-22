New from The National and Bon Iver: Stream “Weird Goodbyes”; The National On Tour Now

Read full article on original website
Related
thebrag.com
Margaret Urlich dies at age 57
Margaret Urlich, who rose to fame in Australia after singing ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has just died at the age of 57. Margaret Urlich, who gained mainstream popularity in Australia after singing on ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has died at age 57 after battling cancer for over 2 years.
Why ABC star Anh Do's light-hearted book series was banned from American schools after authorities complained it was 'divisive' and 'activist'
Popular comedian and author Anh Do wasn't even aware his successful book series had been banned by American schools until US students rallied to have the ban lifted, his agent has revealed. A school board in the US state of Pennsylvania decided Do's hit WeirDo series 'leaned toward indoctrination material'...
Comments / 0