Kentucky lawmakers pass flood relief bill, Gov. Andy Beshear signs legislation
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky lawmakers have passed a flood relief plan. Friday morning, both House and Senate budget committees passed the same version of the legislation out of their respective committees. The House panel passed it 21 to 0, the Senate followed suit 10 to 0. The full House...
Oklahoma governor rejects clemency for death row inmate
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday rejected clemency for a man facing execution this week for the 1997 hammer killing of a Choctaw man, despite a recommendation from the state’s Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared. James Coddington was convicted and...
Ky. lawmakers in Frankfort for special session to address EKY flooding
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky lawmakers returned to the state capital Wednesday. They are expected to vote on a relief plan. Governor Andy Beshear said he and House and Senate leaders have all agreed on a plan to help restore the region after devastating flooding. “We are committed to making...
Kentuckians react to Biden student loan forgiveness plan
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A financial burden has been lifted for thousands of Kentuckians who have student loan debt. After a lot of uncertainty, President Joe Biden announced his student loan plan, which entails canceling up to $20,000 in student loan debt. “It sounds good. I mean school’s expensive, and...
7 rural public transit agencies to split $3.2M
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Officials say seven agencies will split $3.2 million in federal funding that was awarded for projects aimed at improving rural public transit systems in Kentucky. A statement Tuesday from the Transportation Cabinet said the funding will go to agencies across the state that serve 36 counties.
Kentucky schools struggling to meet SRO law requirements
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A law passed in April requires all Kentucky public schools to have a school resource officer (SRO) at each school campus. The law states the deadline for every building to have an SRO was August 1. Of the 11 school Kentucky school districts in the Tri-State,...
Rebuilding slow in western Kentucky following tornadoes
BARNSLEY, Ky. (WFIE) - In the time since the December 2021 tornadoes, people in the affected areas have been working to rebuild and repair their homes, but slow progress has been frustrating for some. In areas of western Kentucky affected by those storms, things are starting to look a little...
Barren Co. lends buses to Letcher County after devastating flooding
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - One school district in South Central Kentucky is lending a helping hand to those in Eastern Kentucky, lending three school buses for the school year to Letcher County. During the summer months, our superintendent Bo Matthews was at some meetings statewide and messaged me one...
