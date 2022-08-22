Read full article on original website
Related
Allen Greene Leaves Auburn With Yet Another Leadership Void
The former AD couldn’t quite quell the program’s dysfunction during his relatively rocky tenure.
Peyton Bowen, Notre Dame 5-star safety, breaks on ball perfectly for pick-6: Video
Guyer High School (Texas) defensive back Peyton Bowen entered the season as a five-star prospect, rated the nation's No. 4 safety and No. 36 overall prospect. The Notre Dame pledge showed why almost immediately. In the second quarter of Guyer's 47-14 win over Rockwall Heath, Bowen beautifully ...
Comments / 0