explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Police Seeking Information on Vandals Who Shot Multiple Vehicles, Residences with BB Gun
Area state police responded to the following calls:. Police Seeking Information on Vandals Who Shot Multiple Vehicles, Residences with BB Gun. DuBois-based State Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of criminal mischief that occurred on Tuesday. Police say unknown actor(s) used an unknown type of BB...
‘Try and find me:’ Man threatens to kill woman in 911 call, police say
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is behind bars after allegedly making threats to kill a woman over the phone with the Blair County 911 center. On Aug. 5, Blair County 911 received a call from 41-year-old Andrew Stabile who said he was going to kill a woman, according to charges filed by […]
Police: Tyrone man threatens women at gunpoint during argument
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Tyrone man is accused of pointing a gun at two women and threatening to shoot them during an argument at a residence, according to police. Tyrone Bourgh police said they were told that Howard Wright, 42, and an ex-girlfriend reportedly got into an argument in the living room at a […]
Tin sheet metal stolen from property in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for answers after they were told an unknown person(s) stole sheets of yellow tin from a field in Morris Township. The alleged incident happened at the 100 block of Glendale Avenue in Morris Township. The owner reported that someone stole approximately 20 large sheets of yellow […]
$6k lawnmower stolen from cemetery in Elk County
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are on the lookout for the person(s) responsible for stealing a zero-turn lawnmower from Parklawn Memorial Gardens in Elk County. Sometime between Aug. 17 and Aug. 25, a red zero-turn Exmark 54-inch lawnmower worth approximately $6,000 was taken from a garage at the 14700 block of Boot Jack […]
2 dead in Johnstown shot each other, DA reports
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — New details have been released about two people who were killed in a shooting in Johnstown Wednesday that authorities say was the result of homicidal violence. A press conference was held Friday morning at the Cambria County Coroner’s Office in the city. Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees and Cambria County District […]
Woman charged after delivery of oxycodone to detectives
Williamsport, Pa. — A woman was arrested after she delivered oxycodone pills twice over the course of five days in May, according to Lycoming County detectives. Yvonne Linette Fromille was charged with two counts each of possession with intent and criminal use of a communication facility. Both are felonies. The 45-year-old Lycoming County resident allegedly set up deals for Percocet, but ultimately delivered oxycodone, according to an affidavit filed on...
Teen accused of Westmont school shooting plot enters plea
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One of the teenagers accused of planning a school shooting at Westmont Hilltop School District entered a no-contest plea on Thursday. On Aug. 25, Logan J. Pringle entered a no-contest plea to the following charges, according to Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer: Three counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated […]
18-year-old charged with attempted homicide over alleged Snapchat insult
Montoursville, Pa. — Members of the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Fugitive Task Force arrested Mandon Jacob Watts, 18, at 6:30 a.m. Thursday without incident on the 200 block of W. Foothill Drive, Drums, Pa., according to a U.S. Marshals Service news release. Watts was turned over to the Pennsylvania State Police to await a hearing. State Police in Montoursville said an August 17 investigation into a Snapchat account provided the...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Man Accused of Cutting Wife With Kitchen Knife, Strangling Her
FALLS CREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is behind bars for allegedly cutting his wife with a kitchen knife and then strangling her during a domestic dispute in Falls Creek Borough on Wednesday evening. According to court documents, DuBois-based State Police filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Quintin...
Pa. teen accused of firing multiple rounds into two vehicles containing six other teenagers
WILLIAMSPORT-A Lycoming County teenager accused of firing multiple shots at six other male teens in vehicles has been jailed without bail as an adult on attempted homicide and related counts. Mandon Jacob Watts, 18, of the Montoursville area, was arrested Thursday on charges stemming from an Aug. 7 incident that...
Blair County man accused of breaking into home, returning stolen bag
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Martinsburg man was arraigned Wednesday afternoon after reportedly getting caught on a trail cam breaking into a home and returning a stolen briefcase. John Johnson, 24, was charged with burglary after two incidents at the home of a man that told police he grew up with Johnson and was […]
Snapchat argument leads to attempted homicide charges
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested an 18-year-old who is facing attempted homicide charges after they say he fired a gun at six juveniles. According to Pennsylvania State Police, between August 5-7 a juvenile victim was having an argument via Snapchat with Mandon Watts, 18, of Montoursville. Police say the argument led to […]
Cops: Threats, slurs sent to Cambria Co. woman for over a year, man charged
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A registered sex offender is accused of sending numerous threatening text messages and slurs to a Cambria County woman for over a year, according to police. Upper Yoder police said that Joseph Musick, 54, had sent threatening text messages from June 2021 up until July this year. In some of those […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Searching for Man Who Allegedly Used Counterfeit $100 Bill at Walmart
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police are attempting to identify the pictured suspect in connection with the alleged use of counterfeit currency in Punxsutawney. According to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, the pictured suspect used the counterfeit $100 bill at the Walmart Supercenter located on US-119 in Punxsutawney, Jefferson County,...
Wanted Blair County man jailed for over $10k home improvement fraud, police say
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Blair County man who was wanted on a home improvement fraud charge is now behind bars, police said. Allegheny Township police said that Terry Geist Jr., 42, of Hollidaysburg stole $10,650 after he was hired in January to do remodeling work on a kitchen at a residence on Hillside Drive. […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Traffic Stop Leads to DUI Arrest for Reynoldsville Man
CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following calls:. Traffic Stop Results in DUI Arrest of Reynoldsville Man. PSP DuBois conducted a traffic stop around 6:53 p.m. on Monday, August 22, on a 2005 Ford F-150 XLT pickup in the Falls Creek Sheetz parking lot, on Slab Run Road, in Sandy Township, Clearfield County.
Man wearing hat with 'police' on it arrested for threatening multiple people with knife
Williamsport, Pa. — When witnesses described a man who allegedly threatened people with a knife at the River Walk in Williamsport, authorities said they were familiar with him. Officer William Badger went to an address near the 1200 block of Memorial Avenue after speaking with accusers and discovered Mychael Jamar Diggs, 44, of Williamsport. Badger said he located the bicycle witnesses described, along with a hat that had "police" written on it. ...
Driver accused of crashing onto restaurant roof with child out on bail
SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The driver who crashed landed on the roof of a Snyder County restaurant with her child in March has been released on bail. According to court documents, Thereas Risso, 43, of Selinsgrove, posted $200,00 monetary bail. She was initially placed in jail on March 11 for the crash that injured multiple people. […]
Man charged with helping minors break into grubb shack
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after he was accused of helping juveniles brake into a concession stand at Canoe Creek State Park. Christopher Balmer, 34, was charged with two felony counts of burglary and several misdemeanor charges including theft, receiving stolen property and corruption of minors. He was placed […]
