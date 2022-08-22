Read full article on original website
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Five charming small towns in North Carolina that are considered a must-visitJoe Mertens
Day-Trips from the Trip-Cities: The Blowing Rock in Blowing Rock, North CarolinaJohn M. DabbsBlowing Rock, NC
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
High School Football: 3 local quarterbacks to watch this season
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Week 1 of high school football is in the books in Tennessee, and Virginia kicks off its season Friday. After an opening week that saw several upsets and some big plays, the season is looking like it could be a wild one. One question on several minds: Which quarterbacks are […]
Bristol, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Abingdon High School football team will have a game with John Battle High School on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
jcnewsandneighbor.com
Johnson City’s Connor makes her mark on national stage
The Oklahoma City Hall of Fame Stadium hosted its annual USA Softball All American Games on Aug. 11-14. The four-day event allowed players to compete in a series of games, working their way through the ranks to that coveted first-place slot. While many girls from across the country competed in the event, Johnson City’s Chloe Connor, a 13-year-old student from Indian Trail, says she was “very excited and grateful” to represent the Tri-Cities Area.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Former North to be new D-B basketball home; instructional policy draws crowd
KINGSPORT — With the Buck Van Huss Dome out of use for an unknown length of time, Dobyns-Bennett High School basketball games will be played at the former Sullivan North High School at least through the 2022-23 season. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen how school board Vice President...
WATCH: Floodwaters sweep through Hamblen County
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Hamblen County came under a Flash Flood Warning Friday morning as storms moved through East Tennessee. Some roadways in Morristown and Russellville reportedly sustained floodwaters. The City of Morristown later said Friday that all blocked roadways had reopened. Additionally, an Areal Flood Advisory was issued for parts of Jefferson, Cocke and […]
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food City to Acquire Cooke’s Grocery Stores
Abingdon, Virginia-based retailer Food City, which partnered last month with DoorDash to continue its e-commerce expansion, announced Wednesday it will acquire the Cooke’s family of stores in the greater Cleveland, Tennessee, area, expanding its brick-and-mortar footprint. “We’re extremely excited to add the Cooke’s family of stores to our existing...
supertalk929.com
22 Mile Police Chase Through Greene County, Results In Arrest Of Morristown, Tennessee Man
He was in a stolen vehicle, and refused to stop for a trooper with the THP, then led authorities on a 22 mile pursuit through Greene County, resulting in the arrest of a Morristown man. A state trooper noticed a white Kia Soul driven by 27 year old Jeffrey Cheyenne Lowe following too closely on Interstate 81 northbound near the 18 mile marker. Lowe refused to stop and then led troopers on a chase for 22 miles, during which time, Lowe struck a pickup truck and was arrested a short time later. No injuries were reported and charges are pending.
elizabethton.com
Johnson City Police Beats
On August 15, 2022, at approximately 2:05 pm, officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Eric Ryan Rose of Raven, Virginia on a charge of being a Fugitive from Justice. The arrest stems from information received that Rose was on the Veterans Administration property, located at 69 Dogwood Ave in Johnson City. With the assistance of VA Police, he was located and taken into custody. Investigation revealed Rose to be wanted out of Tazewell County, Virginia, for Felony Animal Abuse charges. He was transported to Washington County Detention Center where he awaits extradition.
THP: Motorcyclist, pedestrian dead following Carter Co. crash
EDITOR’S NOTE (8/26 at 11:52 a.m.): This story has been updated to reflect clarification provided by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people are dead following a crash on Highway 91 Thursday around 3:20 p.m. A Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) crash report states that a motorcyclist, identified as Billy Hilton Jr., […]
Johnson City Press
Appalachian Fair in full swing
Tuesday marked the second successful day of the 96th annual Appalachian Fair. The fair offers rides and games alongside several different exhibits and live entertainment options. The fair will be at the Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray through Saturday.
Who’s building that? Collision repair shop on West Market, Johnson City
Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. The area’s appeal in the post-COVID, remote-working world has been nationally recognized in numerous media outlets. The region saw its highest estimated population growth in years in 2021. Residential construction is booming and […]
Third fatal crash in last two weeks reported in Morristown
Police responded to a deadly crash in Morristown involving a motorcyclist and a freightliner truck.
Body found in woods behind Greeneville motel
A man's body was recovered from a wooded area behind a Days Inn motel in Greeneville this week, according to the Greeneville Police Department.
supertalk929.com
Mississippi man jailed in Johnson City for groping Lyft driver
A man from Mississippi was arrested by Johnson City Police for sexual battery after he reportedly groped the driver of a transportation service he was using. According to a report, Taylor Capers, 33, of Hattiesburg, MS was jailed after a driver for the Lyft app contacted police via the panic button in her phone.
THP: 2 injured in head-on crash near Rat Branch in Carter County
HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — State troopers say two people were injured in a head-on crash Monday in Carter County. According to a preliminary crash report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, it happened around 4:50 p.m. on U.S. Highway 321 near Rat Branch. A Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south when it left the road and the […]
wjhl.com
Delta Blues BBQ visits Daytime
(WJHL) Travis Penn and Rachel Batiste tell us the story behind the popular restaurant in Bristol. Also, Travis shows us how they make their popular smoked meatloaf. Rachel Batiste shows us how they make their Smoked Bacon Bourbon Pecan Pie. For more information visit Delta Blues BBQ online, in Bristol,...
moderncampground.com
Check Out This Breathtaking Glamping Getaway in Unicoi County
Visitors can enjoy comfort and luxury while staying in this new luxury glamping experience at Unicoi County (Tennessee). According to a report, Glamping Retro, a luxury glamping destination situated on Spivey Mountain close to the North Carolina state line, offers a breathtaking and peaceful glamping experience. Glamping Retro features six...
bjournal.com
Ballad Health announces leadership changes
On Thursday morning, Ballad Health announced several leadership changes within the organization. All of the appointments came from within the organization at the end of an extensive search. Rebecca Beck has been named CEO of Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path Community Hospital. Beck replaces Lindy White, who left...
Johnson City files ‘Voe’ federal lawsuit response
Issues strong denial of any wrongdoing, claims plaintiff’s firing was performance-based JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City’s police department and the city deny all the claims against them in a June 23 federal lawsuit filed by former special prosecutor Kateri “Kat” Dahl in a response to that lawsuit filed Thursday. The response also suggests […]
supertalk929.com
Another SW Virginia resident convicted in federal court for pandemic unemployment scheme
A federal jury has convicted a Wise County, Virginia man in a pandemic benefit scheme that involved 36 other people including the suspect’s sister. Prosecutors said Danny Mullins, Jr., 50, of Pound, made the false claims to the state Employment Commission and received $18,000.
